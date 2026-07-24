Interactive SMC Dashboard with Alert

Interactive Structure Dashboard (SMC Engine) FREE TRIAL 


IMPORTANT NOTE: SEND ME YOUR MT4 ACCOUNT NUMBER TO GET YOUR ACCESS KEY UNPON DOWNLOAD.

The Interactive Structure Dashboard is an advanced, institutional-grade Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automate your top-down analysis. By tracking raw liquidity shifts and order flows in real-time, it strips away market noise to reveal true high-probability trading zones.

Equipped with a live, multi-pair dashboard and algorithmic zone-reaction monitoring, this indicator allows you to monitor an entire watchlist across 6 distinct timeframes from a single chart.

 Core Operational Features

  • Algorithmic Swing Detection Engine: Uses strict multi-bar fractional filters to find authentic structural swing points, completely eliminating manual drawing errors.

  • Dynamic BOS Projections: Automatically plots and tracks Break of Structure (BOS) levels with precise horizontal alignments.

  • Smart Money Zone Isolation: Instantly calculates and isolates pristine, unmitigated Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) the exact moment structure breaks.

  • Live Price-Action Validation: Monitors the precise bar-by-bar reaction when price revisits a zone, printing real-time visual tags for:

    • WICK REJECTION (Liquidity sweeps / fast absorption)

    • BODY HOLD ZONE (Institutional defense of a structural zone)

    • ZONE BREACHED (FAILED) (Invalidation of structural bias)

 Multi-Pair HUD Matrix Dashboard

Stop switching charts endlessly. The integrated HUD dashboard acts as a comprehensive multi-timeframe scanner:

  • Watchlist Multi-Tasking: Scans your target pairs across D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, and M5 concurrently.

  • Automated Confluence Grading: Colors code and upgrades markers to "CONFLUENCE BUY/SELL" when multiple timeframes line up a structural bias perfectly.

  • Interactive One-Click Chart Interlinking: Click on any asset row inside the dashboard panel to automatically snap your current MetaTrader window to that symbol.

 Input Parameters & Settings

Parameter Default Value Description
PairsList EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD... List of assets to build and display in the HUD grid.
SwingPeriod 5 Margin of bars required on either side to validate structure peaks.
ExtendBars 50 Maximum distance to project unmitigated zones into the future.
ShowOnlyLastZones true Keeps charts clean by purging old, historic zones when a new BOS prints.
Alert On Zones true Individual toggle filters for Bullish/Bearish FVG and OB entry retests.
FillBoxes true Draws Order Blocks and FVGs as a solid background fill for easy visibility.

 Enterprise Alert Framework

Never miss an institutional entry. The indicator comes built with non-repaint, single-instance alert filters to ping you the precise moment a live candlestick retests an unmitigated zone.

  • Symbol and Timeframe details included directly in the popup.

  • Built-in memory tracking blocks repetitive popups on the same bar.

Trading Recommendations: Best used as a structural filter alongside your existing confirmation setups. Look for higher timeframe (H4/D1) confluences on the dashboard, then drop down to lower timeframes (M5/M15) inside the zone for clean, tight risk-reward entries.

NO MORE ZONE GUESS, NO MORE STRUCTURE CONFUSION, NO MORE MANUAL TOP DOWN ANALYSIS,JUST FOLLOW THE INTERACTIVE SMC DASHBOARD.



推荐产品
BoS CHoCH FVG
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
4.67 (3)
指标
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator with Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading strategies by pinpointing high-probability trading opportunities on price charts. By integrating the BoS and Change of Character concepts with the FVG formation, this indicator provides traders with a robust f
FREE
Bos CHoCH 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
指标
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify significant turning points in price movements on financial charts within the MetaTrader 4 platform. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Util
FREE
Commodity Channel Index Corrected
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
指标
This indicator resolves an unrecognised defect in the Commodity Channel Index Oscillator (CCI). The CCI is based on a high pass filter calculated by subtracting the p-period simple moving average of a price signal (usually typical value) from the price signal itself. Then, the result is divided by the absolute mean deviation of the same period. The frequency response of a signal minus its simple moving average is shown in the first screen shot (in Blue). (see my free indicator : Q n D Frequency
FREE
London Breakout Matrix MTF and Rejection Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
专业多时间框架伦敦交易时段突破指标 London Breakout Matrix MTF 是一款专业的交易指标，旨在通过多时间框架趋势确认和市场结构分析，帮助交易者识别高质量的伦敦交易时段突破机会。 该指标并非依赖单一突破信号，而是结合更高时间框架的趋势方向与伦敦交易时段的价格行为，帮助交易者发现符合当前市场结构的交易机会。 本指标适用于专注于外汇主要交易时段的日内交易者，为伦敦时段突破交易提供清晰、系统化的分析方法。 主要功能 多时间框架趋势矩阵 指标分别显示两个独立的趋势状态： M5 执行趋势（Execution Trend） M15 结构趋势（Structural Trend） 两个趋势引擎并排显示，使交易者能够快速判断短周期动能是否与高时间框架趋势保持一致。 伦敦交易时段突破区间 指标自动绘制伦敦市场开盘区间。 功能包括： 自动识别伦敦时段最高价 自动识别伦敦时段最低价 动态突破检测 突破确认收盘后自动变色 清晰显示当前市场方向 多货币对监控面板 通过一个图表即可同时监控多个货币对。 面板显示： 交易品种 趋势方向 伦敦突破状态 当前交易条件 支持完全自定义监控的交易品种。 平
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
指标
Alpha Trend sign Alpha Trend sign 是我么长期以来非常受欢迎的交易工具，它可以验证我们的交易系统，并且明确的提示交易信号，并且信号不会漂移。 主要功能： •  根据市场显示活跃区域，根据指标可以很直观的判断当前行情是属于趋势行情，还是震荡行情。    并根据指标的指示箭头切入市场，绿色箭头提示买入，红色箭头提示卖出。 •  建议使用5分钟以上的时间周期进行交易，避免因为小周期波动出现频繁的交易信号。 •  您也可以开启信号提示，以免错过最佳的交易时机。 •  本指标不但可以很好的预测趋势行情，也可以在宽幅震荡行情中获利。 •  本指标本着大道至简的原则，适合不同阶段的交易者使用。 注意事项： •  Alpha Trend sign 有明确的进出场信号，不建议逆势操作，以免造成损失。 •  Alpha Trend sign 是特别成熟的指标，我们团队人手一个，使用它可以实现稳定盈利。     
Price Rectifier Signals
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
指标
This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
FREE
Trade Pinbar
Miracle Obinna Okafor
指标
This indicator identifies pinbar candlesticks on the chart and displays an arrow as a trade signal based on the candlestick pattern. It offers user-friendly features, including push notifications and other types of alerts. It is most effective for identifying entry points or potential reversals at premium or discount prices. Additionally, it works on any time frame.
FREE
Gold Trader Pro Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
4.33 (6)
指标
Gold Trader Pro is an advanced analytical tool specifically engineered for professional trading on XAUUSD (Gold). It provides an immediate comprehensive overview of market structure across 7 different timeframes, allowing traders to identify flow direction and signal strength through a modern, draggable, and interactive interface. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Real-time monitoring of M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Two Operational Modes: MODE_SCALPING: Optimized for fast-paced analys
FREE
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Octo Tack
Rafael Vega Ruiz
指标
OCTO TACK TREND INDICATOR Summary/Description: Trend indicator showing signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried. No repainting in any way, guaranteed It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots) You just have to wait for the alert to indicate it and earn pip Are you tired of indicators that never work? Here we have the solution, try the free version and if you want to have more signals
FREE
ChartGetSignal
Wartono
1 (1)
指标
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
指标
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Top Gun Oscillators
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (2)
指标
Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
FREE
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
指标
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Multi Kernel Regression
Mostafa Kian
指标
The " Multi Kernel Regression " is a versatile trading indicator that provides graphical interpretations of market trends by using different kernel regression methods. It's beneficial because it smoothes out price data, creating a clearer picture of price movements, and can be tailored according to the user's preference with various options. What makes this indicator uniquely versatile is the 'Kernel Select' feature, which allows you to choose from a variety of regression kernel types, such as
FREE
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
指标
Dynamic Trendline Rejection Pro Plus Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Dynamic Trendline Rejection Pro 专业动态趋势线反转交易指标 Dynamic Trendline Rejection Pro 是一款专业级、 无重绘（Non-Repainting） 的交易指标，可自动识别市场结构枢轴点、绘制动态趋势线，并精准检测价格反转信号。 最新版本不仅具备传统趋势线跟踪功能，更升级为完整的市场结构分析系统，新增实时趋势方向判断和全自动多渠道预警功能，为交易者提供更加专业的决策支持。 Version 1.0 新功能 动态趋势状态面板（Dynamic Trend Status Dashboard） 指标内置实时市场结构分析面板。 系统持续分析当前趋势通道的斜率，并实时显示市场结构状态： 多头趋势（Bullish） 空头趋势（Bearish） 中性震荡（Neutral Squeeze） 不同状态采用不同颜色显示，使交易者能够快速识别当前市场方向。 实心箭头信号矩阵（Solid-Filled Arrow Matrix） 新版采用醒目的 实心箭头（Wingdings 233 / 234） ，替代传统空心箭头。 优势包括： 更清晰醒目 更高可视性
Year2Year
Stanislav Korotky
指标
This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
FREE
Breakeven line calculator MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
指标
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
Pivots MT4
Denis Luchinkin
指标
Pivots MT4 - Простой и удобный индикатор уровней pivot , рассчитывает уровни по методам  Classic , Fibonacci , DeMark , Camarilla , WooDie , Central Pivot Range . Индикатор выгодно отличается следующим Рассчитывает уровни pivot по методам  Classic ,  Fibonacci ,  DeMark ,  Camarilla ,  WooDie ,  Central Pivot Range ; Выводит на графике текущие уровни и уровни на предыдущих периодах; Выводит на графике выбранные метод и период, названия уровней и их ценовые значения. Параметры Pivot Method - Выпа
CVD Divergence Detection
Chi Sum Poon
指标
CVD背離偵測 - 先進成交量能差分析   我們解決的問題 大多數交易者僅依賴價格走勢，錯過了揭示真實市場情緒的關鍵成交量流向信息。傳統指標滯後於價格變動，導致進場過晚和風險管理不佳。 CVD背離偵測 通過分析價格與成交量差動量之間的關係來解決這個問題，在重大市場變動之前為您提供早期預警信號。   CVD背離分析的優勢   早期市場逆轉偵測   - 在價格圖表出現之前發現動量轉變   智能資金追蹤   - 觀察機構何時累積或分配   減少虛假信號   - 成交量確認價格走勢，提供更高概率設置   多時間框架優勢   - 適用於所有時間框架，從剝頭皮到波段交易   通用應用   - 兼容外匯、股票、商品和加密貨幣   4個市場階段 - 真實交易故事 設想EUR/USD接近重要支撐位...   階段1：初始下跌（CVD在零線上方下跌） 價格從阻力位開始下跌 CVD信號下跌但保持在零線上方 解讀：   賣壓增強，但買方仍然存在   階段2：加速賣出（CVD跌破零線以下） 價格繼續向支撐位下跌 CVD信號跌破零線 解讀：   賣方佔主導，動量
Universal Dashboard EurUsd GbpUsd
Ahmed Soliman
指标
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
FREE
Auto Super Pivot
Harun Celik
指标
The Auto Super Pivot indicator is an indicator designed to calculate support points and resistance points for pivot points. this indicator has the ability to calculate standard pivot, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark pivot points. It also allows you to use all time zones with the time frame feature. Another feature of the indicator is the auto time slice feature. This feature allows automatic calculations without having to set any time zone. Features 6 different pivot calculation modes A
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标 HTF Ichimoku 适用于 MT4。 - Ichimoku 指标是最强大的趋势指标之一。HTF 表示 - 更高时间框架。 - 此指标非常适合趋势交易者以及与价格行动条目的组合。 - HTF Ichimoku 指标允许您将更高时间框架的 Ichimoku 附加到当前图表。 - 上升趋势 - 红线高于蓝线（并且两条线都在云层上方）/ 下降趋势 - 红线低于蓝线（并且两条线都在云层下方）。 - 仅当价格突破 Ichimoku 云层顶部边界时才打开买入订单。 - 仅当价格突破 Ichimoku 云层底部边界时才打开卖出订单。 - HTF Ichimoku 指标提供了捕捉大趋势的机会。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 它是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Pivot Points Multi
Professoft Limited
指标
Pivot Points Indicator Features: Send alerts when a pivot line is hit Displays Daily, Weekly, Monthly Indicators at the same time on the chart Restricting the time during the day when the alerts are sent Adjust the styling settings for the Pivot lines Settings: Show Daily Pivots Show Weekly Pivots Show Monthly Pivots Weekly Pivots Hit Notification Enabled Monthly Pivots Hit Notification Enabled Hit Check Frequency Time Restriction Enabled From Hour To Hour PP Color R1 Color R2 Color R3 Color S1
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
指标
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
TrendSeeker Dashboard Pro
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
TrendSeeker Pro —— 终极趋势与拐点交易仪表盘 + H4 区间识别器 Ultimate Trend & Turning Point Dashboard（终极趋势与拐点仪表盘） 是一套完整的多时间框架市场决策系统，旨在帮助交易者始终顺势而为，过滤低概率的震荡行情，并以高度自信捕捉精准的拐点入场机会。 这不仅仅是一个指标——它是一套完整的交易框架，在你下单之前清晰回答三个核心问题： 市场是在趋势中还是震荡中？ H4 高时间框架的市场方向（Bias）是什么？ 最安全、最可靠的拐点入场位置在哪里？ 1. 智能多品种趋势仪表盘（基于 H4） 内置的趋势仪表盘会自动扫描所有可用交易品种，并基于 H4 时间框架的 EMA、ADX 与 ATR 逻辑，对每一个品种进行即时分类。 每个交易品种都会清晰显示： PAIR —— 交易品种 TREND → UP / DOWN / RANGE（上涨 / 下跌 / 震荡） BIAS → BUY / SELL（做多 / 做空） ACTION → WAIT BUY / WAIT SELL / NO TRADE（等待做多 / 等待做空 / 不交易） 仪表盘
Pivot Bro
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
指标
Pivot Confluence Zones 是一款 适用 于 MT4 和 MT5 的技术分析指标， 旨在 通过将 枢轴点 、 斐波那契回撤 、   ATR 和 ADR 整合到一个交易工作区中， 识别 回撤区域 、 反转区域 以及 支撑位和阻力位 。该指标并非依赖单一技术工具，而是搜索 多个交易水平重叠的 汇合区域 ，帮助交易者评估可能吸引更多市场关注的区域。为了增强价格分析，该指标还包含 多达 45 种 K 线形态 、 移动平均线趋势过滤器 、交互式绘图工具和可配置的触及价位警报。Pivot Confluence Zones 专为 外汇交易者 、 黄金 (XAUUSD) 交易者 、 指数交易 者 、 加密货币 交易者 、 短线 交易 者 、 日内交易者 、 波段交易者 、 价格行为交易者 和 趋势交易者 而设计，在一个集成的仪表板中提供了一种结构化的方法，用于分析市场结构、规划入场和出场点以及管理重要的交易水平。 核心功能 枢轴汇合区指标将多种常用的技术分析方法整合到一个指标中，简化了图表分析和日常交易准备。该指标无需手动绘制和管理多个工具，即可自动计算重要的 枢轴点 、 斐波那契
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Pivot Points 会根据最新市场数据自动在图表上绘制每日、每周和每月的枢轴点位。这是外汇市场中广泛使用的技术分析工具之一，用于识别潜在的支撑和阻力区域。 功能特点 当价格触及枢轴点时发送提醒。  每种枢轴点类型都支持全面自定义。   无须复杂设置即可显示日线、周线和月线的枢轴点位。 占用 CPU 资源极少，计算速度快。 可与图表上的其他指标兼容使用。 什么是枢轴点 枢轴点是通过上一交易日（或交易周期）的最高价、最低价和收盘价计算出的平均值。  通过计算得出的枢轴点可以预测未来的支撑和阻力位，帮助判断价格在这些关键水平附近的走势。 通常认为，如果价格高于枢轴点，市场情绪偏多；反之，则偏空。 枢轴点计算公式 我们使用前一天、一周或一个月的最高价、最低价和收盘价来计算枢轴点水平。 P = (H + L + C) / 3 R1 = P + (P − L) = 2×P − L S1 = P − (H − P) = 2×P − H R2 = P + (H − L) S2 = P − (H − L) R3 = H + 2×(P − L) = R1 + (H − L) S3 =
TripleFusion
Rami Fatmi Fernandez
指标
它是一种技术指标，结合了技术分析中最流行的三种振荡指标：MACD、RSI 和随机指标。先进的集成公式结合了各种信号，提供单一、清晰、有效的线路，消除噪音并帮助您快速做出视觉决策。 是什么让这个指标如此独特？ 将 MACD、RSI 和随机指标的差异整合为一个组合公式。 像 ATR 一样在单独的窗口中显示结果，使其易于阅读而不会使主图表混乱。 对值进行标准化，使线保持在一致且可比较的范围内。 适合： 剥头皮交易、日内交易或波段交易。 确认进入/退出。 过滤虚假信号。 ️可自定义的参数： RSI 周期。 随机配置（K 和 D）。 MACD 参数（快速、慢速 EMA 和信号）。 建议使用： 将其与您当前的交易系统结合起来以验证信号。当组合线改变方向或跨越某个阈值（例如0）时，可能预示着市场动量的潜在变化。 兼容： MetaTrader 4。 任何时间段的图表。 所有资产（外汇、指数、商品、加密货币）。
该产品的买家也购买
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
指标
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
指标
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO 是一款先进的交易指标，它结合了约翰·埃勒斯 (John Ehlers) 的 Laguerre 滤波器与强大的自动优化引擎。该指标不依赖固定的参数，而是根据最新的市场状况自动搜寻最佳设置，帮助您在无需手动调整的情况下适应不断变化的市场波动。 该指标可生成清晰的买入 (BUY) 和卖出 (SELL) 信号，并提供根据当前市场波动率计算得出的自适应止损 (Stop Loss) 和止盈 (Take Profit) 水平。内置的趋势、效率系数 (Efficiency Ratio)、波动率和蜡烛图过滤功能，有助于剔除低质量的交易设置，从而提高信号的准确性。 实时性能面板会显示当前已优化的设置、利润因子 (Profit Factor)、胜率 (Win Rate)、回撤 (Drawdown) 以及其他交易统计数据。DayTrader PRO 还支持弹出窗口、推送、邮件和声音提醒，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 主要功能 全自动参数优化 自适应买入与卖出信号 基于 ATR 的动态止损与止盈 支持每日、每周或每月重新优化 内置趋势与市场过滤功能 性能统
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 联系我获取推荐设置 首发名额有限 ZORYK — MetaTrader 4 专业 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统 你一定经历过这种感觉。 你花时间分析黄金，等待入场，终于打开交易后，价格却立即向相反方向移动。你过早平仓，移动止损，或者因为犹豫几秒而错过机会。随后市场在没有你的情况下，准确到达你最初预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向错误。 真正的问题是不确定性。 你不知道真正的入场位置在哪里，不知道交易逻辑在什么位置失效，也不知道应该先保护较小的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。你甚至不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在勉强寻找一笔交易。 黄金移动速度非常快。没有明确计划的正确判断，也可能在几秒钟内变成错误决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套专门为 MetaTrader 4 和 XAUUSD M5 周期开发的完整黄金信号与交易计划系统。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自处理所有后续决定的普通指标。 每个确认信号都可以在图表上显示
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者您自定义的交易时段。ORB Seeker 会根据您选择的交易时段自动调整，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、范围框、突破箭头
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
指标
Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
作者的更多信息
Dual Vision Pro EA
Godwin Edward Enyali
5 (1)
专家
DualVision Pro EA ( 赠送配套可视化指标)  核心特色 完全可视化同步： 随附的配套指标可在图表上精确实时显示 EA 所使用的追踪止损（Trailing Stop）层级与趋势反转信号。 多币种扫描引擎： 仅需挂载至单个图表，即可同时监控并交易多个货币对。 智能资金管理： 内置手数动态调整与实时可用保证金检查，确保在不同资金规模下均能稳定运行。 Smoothed Heikin-Ashi 过滤： 采用平滑的价格行为过滤算法，有效规避高波动时段的假突破。 严格的交易执行： 内置持仓追踪机制，杜绝重复开仓，并在趋势反转时自动平仓并翻转持仓，无需人工干预。 兼容各类经纪商与自营自律考评（Prop Firm）： 完美支持 Netting（净额）与 Hedging（套期保值）账户类型，轻松应对高滑点与点差扩大环境。  策略与交易逻辑 DualVision Pro 基于动态趋势跟踪架构运行： 趋势识别： 根据 ATR 波动率与 K 线动态，实时计算自适应追踪止损边界。 反转确认： 仅在 Bar（K线）收盘确认价格突破动态止损边界（多空趋势翻转）时触发交易。 持仓管理： 自动平掉反向持
Asian Manipulation Detector Plus Alert Indicator
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
亚洲操纵检测器 + 伦敦入场方向系统 概述 亚洲操纵检测器是一款基于SMC（智能资金概念）的交易指标，旨在识别亚洲交易时段中的机构市场行为，并确认伦敦交易时段的方向偏向。 该系统结合了亚洲时段区间分析、H4结构确认以及突破验证，提供高概率的买入和卖出方向信号，并配备实时提醒和手机推送通知。 工作原理 1. 亚洲时段区间识别 指标会自动识别00:00的第一根H4亚洲时段K线，并绘制： 最高价 最低价 完整区间框 时段开始的垂直线 该区间代表初始流动性区域，也是机构常进行市场操纵的位置。 2. 操纵识别逻辑 系统使用基于ATR的波动率过滤器来衡量亚洲区间，只筛选有意义的价格波动。 随后对04:00的第二根H4 K线进行确认： 如果价格跌破亚洲最低点 → 表示卖方流动性被扫 如果价格突破亚洲最高点 → 表示买方扩展 3. 方向确认规则（Bias） 卖出方向确认（Sell Bias） 当满足以下条件时确认卖出方向： 亚洲区间超过ATR阈值 且第二根H4 K线收于亚洲最低点下方，或扫过该低点（取决于模式） 买入方向确认（Buy Bias） 当满足以下条件时确认买入方向： 第二根H4 K
Multi Engine UT Bot Trend Tracker Matrix
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Multi-Engine UT Bot Trend Tracker Matrix (MT5) Multi-Engine UT Bot Trend Tracker Matrix 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的高级多层技术分析指标。该指标专为精准趋势跟踪而打造，将两个完全独立的跟踪引擎与内置的高性能移动平均滤波器以及屏幕上的战术动量看板完美结合。 与普通的移动止损（Trailing Stop）变体不同，该系统采用了 条件依赖执行模型 。这意味着在确认高概率交易信号之前，需要多个市场条件在不同灵敏度下完全对齐。 核心结构特性 引擎 1（方向锚定 / Engine 1）： 作为主要的宏观趋势过滤器。它使用基于 ATR 的移动矩阵来确立基础市场格局（牛市/熊市）。 引擎 2（依赖执行引擎 / Engine 2）： 一个次级的、高度灵敏的微观引擎。 仅当 其方向与引擎 1 确立的状态完美一致时，它才会生成入场执行警报，从而在震荡市或剧烈的趋势转换期间彻底过滤掉市场噪音。 多模式趋势过滤 MA： 内置移动平均滤波器，支持五种结构类型： SMA、EMA、SMMA、LWMA 以及高响
Price Action Demand and Supply Reversal Dashboard
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Price Action Demand & Supply Reversal Dashboard 是一款强大的多品种扫描指标，用于在您的市场观察列表中识别高概率的价格反转机会，并通过实时仪表盘清晰展示。 该指标融合了核心的智能资金概念（SMC）与价格行为分析，帮助交易者无需手动分析大量图表即可快速找到最强的反转机会。 核心功能 多品种反转扫描器 指标会自动扫描 Market Watch 中的所有交易品种，并基于以下因素进行评分： 流动性扫盘（Liquidity Sweep） 市场结构变化（ChoCH） 订单块（Order Block） 公允价值缺口（FVG） 供需区域（Supply and Demand Zones） 每个条件都会为总评分提供权重，从而实现对交易机会的客观排序。 智能评分系统 每个品种都会被赋予 0 到 100 的反转强度评分： 70 及以上 表示有效反转信号 85 及以上 表示高置信度强信号 同时给出方向判断： 看涨反转 看跌反转 中性 前10交易品种筛选（核心功能） 仪表盘会自动： 按评分对所有品种排序 仅显示评分最高的前10个品种 帮助您专注于最佳交易机会 该功能显
FREE
Institutional Buy Sell Zones with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
机构买卖区及警报 概述： “机构买卖区及警报”是一款专业的全能型指标，将每日趋势线、性格变化信号（CHoCH）以及过去7天的机构供需区结合在一起，为交易者提供清晰的市场结构、趋势方向和高概率反转点的可视化。 主要功能： 每日趋势线检测： 自动绘制从前一天高/低点到当天高/低点的趋势线。 识别趋势线突破，并发出潜在的CHoCH反转信号。 性格变化（CHoCH）警报： 仅在趋势线被突破且价格收盘穿过趋势线时显示市场反转信号。 显示买入/卖出箭头，并可选择触发警报。 每日支撑与阻力区： 绘制前一天高/低点、中线、前一天开盘价及当天收盘价的垂直线。 可调节区域宽度和厚度，确保可视化清晰。 7天机构区： 高亮过去7天的主要机构买入（需求）和卖出（供应）区域。 识别价格拒绝及三次触碰设置，用于高概率反转。 交易确认逻辑： 仅在发生CHoCH、趋势线被突破并且蜡烛收盘穿越趋势线时才考虑交易。 过滤掉虚假信号，专注于强趋势反转的交易设置。 警报与通知： 提供CHoCH、趋势线突破以及供需区拒绝的推送、邮件和声音警报。 随时提醒交易者高概率交易机会。 高度可定制： 可调整趋势线、每日支撑阻力区和7天区
FREE
Institutional Liquidity Flow System Plus Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
机构流动性流动系统（Institutional Liquidity Flow System） 该指标是一种混合型机构流动性与突破回踩延续策略系统，旨在通过前一日高点与前一日低点水平、平滑移动平均过滤器以及结构化突破回踩逻辑，识别高概率的市场反应与趋势延续入场机会。 它将流动性扫盘行为、趋势确认以及延续入场整合为一个统一的交易模型。 核心组件 关键流动性水平 PDH 与 PDL 该指标会自动绘制： 前一日最高价（PDH） 前一日最低价（PDL） 这些水平作为机构流动性区域，价格往往会在这些位置： 扫描流动性（sweep liquidity） 发生反转 或突破后继续运行 日内结构可视化 系统显示垂直分隔线，用于标识： 前一日开始位置 当前日开始位置 当前交易日结构与走势进程 帮助交易者清晰对齐价格行为与日内周期。 移动平均趋势过滤器 MA 7 SMMA 系统使用7周期平滑移动平均线（SMMA）基于收盘价进行趋势过滤： 价格在均线上方 → 多头环境 价格在均线下方 → 空头环境 用于确保只考虑同方向的动量确认信号。 流动性反应确认（反转逻辑） PDL区域的多头反应 当价格扫过或触及 PDL
TrendSeeker Dashboard
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
TrendSeeker Dashboard —— 高概率交易的智能市场过滤器 TrendSeeker Dashboard 是一款强大的多品种市场智能分析工具，旨在帮助交易者避开震荡行情，只专注于 H4 时间周期 上的高质量趋势交易品种。 该仪表盘会持续扫描所有可用交易品种，并将每个品种自动分类为： 上升趋势（Trending UP） 下降趋势（Trending DOWN） 震荡 / 不交易状态（Ranging / No-Trade） 通过结合 EMA 趋势方向、ADX 趋势强度 以及 ATR 波动率 ，TrendSeeker 能即时揭示真正存在动能的市场，并明确指出哪些行情应当回避。 如何使用 TrendSeeker 作为独立工具使用 TrendSeeker 可独立作为市场扫描器和趋势偏向仪表盘使用，帮助交易者： 一眼识别当前的趋势交易品种 避开低概率的震荡市场 在交易前建立明确的方向偏向（只做 BUY 或只做 SELL） 即使单独使用，TrendSeeker 也能为交易者带来显著的专业优势。 与 H4 + M30 Turning Point 交易系统配合使用（最佳效果） 为了获得更高
FREE
Smc Mtf Reversal Indicator Plus Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
SMC Reversal Indicator Pro Plus Alert 利用强大的 蓝线 (%K) 交叉 ，即时捕捉市场反转！当蓝线上升超过 20 时，立即显示 买入箭头 ；当蓝线下降低于 80 时，显示 卖出箭头 。每个信号都伴随 即时提醒 ——在屏幕上、带声音，或者直接发送到手机。 以前所未有的方式可视化价格的转折点，通过 反转区（Reversal Zones） ——在 H4 和 D1 图表上精美标注的供需区域，显示价格最可能反转的地方。对于波动性较高的工具，如 黄金 (XAUUSD) 和 比特币 (BTCUSD) ，区域宽度会自动扩展至 2000 点 ，确保高影响力区域清晰显示。 将 智能随机指标信号 与高概率反转区结合，获得一个 快速、可靠且易于解读 的交易优势。有了这个指标，你再也不会错过反转！ 重要提示： 为获得最佳效果，请使用提供的截图中的 默认设置 。按照 超买超卖规则 开仓买入或卖出会更加安全，这可以有效避免在震荡市场和陷阱中入场。
Multi Timeframe Supply Demand Histogram
Godwin Edward Enyali
4 (1)
指标
多时间框架供需直方图 描述： 多时间框架供需直方图是一款强大且简洁的指标，可显示多个时间框架（特别是 H4 和 D1）下的市场供需强度。它通过直方图突出显示买方或卖方的主导地位，使交易者能够快速识别关键的市场压力区域。 主要特点： H4 与 D1 直方图： 清晰展示高时间框架的市场力量。 直方图变化提醒： 可选通知，当供需发生变化时提醒交易者。 图表整洁： 仅关注最重要的信号，避免杂乱。 可自定义显示： 可启用或禁用各时间框架的直方图，可选择是否接收提醒。 推荐使用 15 分钟图表： 非常适合日内波段交易设置。 与 Ultimate Scalpers Zone 指标结合效果最佳： 多重确认交易信号。 优势： 快速识别高概率支撑和阻力区域。 一眼掌握多时间框架的市场动量。 为活跃交易者提供清晰、精确且可操作的见解。
FREE
Industry Machine
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Industry Machine 是一个多功能交易工具，集成了动态仪表盘、供需区域、反转信号和多时间框架柱状图分析，为交易者提供市场的全面视图。它能够让交易者一眼就掌握市场动态。 系统核心是 仪表盘 ，它实时跟踪所有交易对，并显示它们在不同时间框架下的状态。仪表盘会标记每个交易对在 H4 和 M30 时间框架下是多头还是空头，显示价格力量百分比，并突出潜在的入场点。这让交易者能够快速识别最强和最弱的交易对，并判断值得关注的交易机会。 静态买卖标签 为交易者提供参考。例如，“DODGER BLUE upon RED” 标签表示在突破趋势线时可能出现的上涨反转，而“LIME upon DODGER BLUE” 指示价格在趋势线之上延续上涨。对应的卖出标签，如“LIME upon MAROON”，提示可能的下跌反转，而“MAROON upon RED” 表示价格在趋势线下延续下跌。当所有信号完全一致时，会出现“强买入”或“强卖出”标签，帮助交易者区分普通信号和高可靠机会。 供需区域 辅助分析，它会识别价格的关键高点和低点，并在这些重要区域绘制矩形。当价格触及这些区域时，系统会生成 反转箭头
FREE
Artemis Sub Window Reversal System
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
ARTEMIS 子窗口反转系统 是一款功能强大的无重绘外汇指标，旨在通过结合 Smart Money Concepts（智能资金概念）和随机动量分析来识别高概率的反转交易机会。 该指标专为追求精准入场的交易者设计，将流动性扫单检测、市场结构变化以及动量确认整合为一个简洁且专业的交易工具。 为什么这个指标脱颖而出 大多数指标都会给出随机信号，而 ARTEMIS 专注于真实的市场行为： 检测流动性扫单（猎杀止损） 确认市场结构变化（ChoCH） 使用 K/D 交叉进行入场时机判断 提供清晰的买入/卖出箭头 基于无重绘逻辑构建 这意味着更少的虚假信号，以及更高质量的交易机会。 完美买入信号系统（核心优势） 该指标在做多（Buy）方面尤为强大： 步骤 1：空头动能减弱 随机指标 K 和 D 显示动能开始变化。 步骤 2：流动性扫单 价格跌破前低，触发止损猎杀。 步骤 3：结构反转确认 市场向上转变，确认看涨意图。 步骤 4：精准买入箭头 在反转区域出现明确的 Buy 信号。 步骤 5：看涨柱状图确认 动能柱状图转为多头，确认趋势一致。 这一组合为交易者提供高置信度的买入信号。 完美卖出信号系统
Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
5 (1)
指标
终极市场趋势大师 精准掌握市场方向的力量 Ultimate Market Master Trend 是一款为追求 清晰、精准与信心 的交易者打造的多功能市场趋势分析指标。 它融合了 智能趋势识别系统、多时间周期随机指标 以及 动态可视信号，帮助您轻松捕捉高胜率的买卖机会。  核心功能 1. 智能趋势系统（主图显示） 采用 LWMA200（线性加权移动平均线） 来确定市场主方向。 通过颜色区分趋势状态： 绿色云层 = 多头趋势（买入） 红色云层 = 空头趋势（卖出） 当价格与趋势线交互时显示 实时买卖箭头，帮助您及时识别趋势反转点。 2. 多时间周期随机指标面板（副窗口显示） 同时显示多个时间周期（如 M5、M15、M30）的随机指标信号。 每个时间周期以颜色代表动能方向：  绿色 → 上升动能  红色 → 下降动能  黄色 → 中性震荡 让您轻松确认主要趋势与当前周期的一致性，避免逆势操作。 3. 智能信号与提醒系统 仅在 趋势真正变化或确认交叉 时发送提醒。 启用 每日一次信号模式，避免重复提示。 适用于 手动交易者、信号服务提供者 与 EA 策略开发者。 4. 完全可调节参数
Super Reversal Indicator with Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Super Reversal Indicator with Alert 概述 Super Reversal Indicator with Alert 是一款多时间周期交易工具，旨在通过结合随机指标动量、供需区域以及价格反转信号，帮助交易者识别高概率的市场反转机会。 该指标通过清晰的视觉信号和实时提醒，帮助交易者发现潜在的市场转折点。 核心功能 多时间周期随机指标分析 使用来自更高时间周期的随机振荡器（用户可自定义） 识别动量变化和交叉信号 包含超买和超卖水平，帮助实现更精准的入场 反转拒绝信号 检测关键价位上的强烈拒绝形态 识别以下位置的反转 日内高点卖出反转 日内低点买入反转 在图表上直接绘制箭头，直观清晰 供需区域 自动绘制来自 H4 和 D1 时间周期的重要区域 标记 供应区（潜在卖出区域） 需求区（潜在买入区域） 区域会动态更新并延伸至图表 智能提醒系统 弹出提醒 声音提醒 手机推送通知 邮件提醒（可选） 提醒触发条件包括 随机指标信号 拒绝信号 价格进入区域 可视化信号 在图表上显示买入和卖出箭头 清晰标注反转条件 界面简洁，易于阅读 交易逻辑 该指标结合三大核心要素来识别反
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
5 (1)
指标
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert 专业级多周期供需区 + 精准趋势反转信号 Trend Reversal Zone and Alert 是一款 不重绘（Non-Repainting） 的专业市场结构指标，专为希望在 机构级关键价位 捕捉 高概率趋势反转 的交易者而设计。 该指标智能融合了 高周期（H4 与 D1）的供给/需求区 与 当日高低点的强势影线拒绝信号 ，帮助交易者在 M15、M30、H1 等低周期上实现 精准进场 。  为什么它如此强大   多周期机构级供需区 自动识别 H4 与 D1 的供给 / 需求区 清晰投射到低周期图表 帮助交易始终 顺应高周期资金方向 区域 稳定不重绘 ，仅在新交易日更新  精准趋势反转识别 实时监控 当日最高价与最低价 识别 强势影线拒绝（Wick Rejection） 仅在条件完全满足时绘制 Buy / Sell 箭头 目标是 抓住反转初期 ，而非追涨杀跌  智能预警系统 当出现以下情况时立即提醒： 价格进入供给或需求区 当日高/低点形成有效拒绝K线 支持多种提醒方式： 弹窗提示 声音提醒 手机推送通知 邮件提醒 每个品
Extreme Pro Engine
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
EXTREME PRO ULTRA CLEAN 将复杂的市场分析转化为清晰直观的决策框架，旨在识别高概率的交易环境。 该系统不依赖滞后指标或主观判断，而是通过以下真实市场条件进行评估： 平均日波幅（ADR） 基于每日开盘价的方向偏向 价格位移强度 概率评分模型 机构级决策矩阵 最终呈现为一个简洁的仪表盘，清晰显示何时交易、何时等待，以及何时避免不利的市场条件。 机构级概率引擎 该指标基于真实市场行为计算一个 0 至 100 的统一概率评分。 两个仪表盘使用相同的计算引擎： 图表引擎 市场扫描器 这确保所有交易品种的 ADR 和评分读数完全一致。 引擎仪表盘（图表视图） 显示内容： 方向偏向（上涨或下跌） 距离每日开盘价的距离 ADR 使用百分比 机构评分 质量评级 交易决策 界面布局旨在实现即时清晰阅读，同时避免图表杂乱。 市场扫描器仪表盘 扫描 Market Watch 中的所有交易品种，并通过结构化表格对机会进行排名： PAIR | DIR | ADR | SCORE | QUALITY | ACTION 功能： 最佳交易机会自动排序至顶部 实时概率对比 高质量交易设置高亮显示 单
FREE
Follow the Labels Indicator
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Follow The Labels 指标 — 这是一个多功能 MT4 指标，旨在为交易者提供跨多个维度的市场状况综合可视化概览。它将趋势分析、前一日的价格水平、随机指标动量以及拒绝信号整合到一个易于阅读的界面中。 主要功能： 多时间框架 MA200 趋势滤波器 (H1→M15) 显示 MA200（LWMA）在三个时间框架上的对齐情况：H1、M30、M15。 显示整体趋势标签：看涨、看跌或混合。 当趋势对齐发生变化时，可选择弹窗、推送或邮件提醒。 前一日趋势 + 随机指标摘要 + 拒绝箭头 整体趋势：看跌。 标签 1：前一日价格上涨。 标签 2：前一日随机指标下跌。 分析前一日的价格走势和随机指标生成摘要。 标签显示前一日是看涨、看跌还是中性。 拒绝箭头（买入/卖出）每天仅绘制一次，基于蜡烛影线行为。 标签在图表上保持可见，方便快速参考。 Ultimate Levels：前一日高/低 + 中线 + 垂直线 绘制前一日的最高价、最低价和中线。 添加标记前一日开始和当日结束的垂直线。 价格突破或测试这些水平时提供警报（弹窗、推送、邮件）。 Ultimate Stochastics（独立子窗
FREE
Ultimate Pro Panel with Trade Zone
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
ULTIMATE PRO PANEL WITH TRADE THE RANGE SYSTEM (MT4) 指标描述 ULTIMATE PRO PANEL WITH TRADE THE RANGE SYSTEM 是一款高级决策支持指标，用于 MetaTrader 4，将复杂的市场分析转化为简单直观的交易系统。 该指标通过量化市场行为模型评估实时市场状况，帮助识别高概率交易机会和价格区间。 系统结合概率分析与区间逻辑，使交易者了解市场何时处于扩展、趋势或价格控制范围内。 核心分析参数 指标使用三大机构级参数： 1. 市场评分（动量强度） 衡量方向性压力，包括： 相对动量失衡 货币强弱偏差 价格行为 高分表明市场存在强烈方向性意图。 2. ADR 剩余（每日扩展潜力） 显示每日平均波动范围（ADR）内价格仍可移动的空间。 低 ADR 表明市场接近疲软，价格可能进入整理区间。 3. AI 概率（%） 结合动量强度和剩余波动潜力的概率模型： AI Probability = (Score + ADR Remaining) / 2 以百分比显示价格延续或扩展区间的可能性。 Trade the Ra
FREE
Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Ultimate Daily Zone Arrow — 指标说明（中文） Ultimate Daily Zone Arrow 是一款智能交易指标，通过自动识别市场的“上方日区间（Upper Daily Zone）”和“下方日区间（Lower Daily Zone）”，并在关键区域给出 精确的买卖箭头信号 。 它适用于所有金融品种，包括外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币等。  指标主要功能  自动绘制每日上、下价格区间 指标会识别当天的重要高点和低点区域。 区域以清晰的图形显示，便于交易者观察市场结构。  上方区域出现红色下跌箭头（Sell Signal） 当价格触及或进入上方的日区间，并出现反转迹象时：  指标会在图表上自动显示 红色向下箭头 ，提示可能的卖出机会。  下方区域出现绿色上升箭头（Buy Signal） 当价格触及或进入下方的日区间，并出现反转迹象时：  指标会显示 绿色向上箭头 ，提示潜在买入机会。  清晰直观、对新手友好 无需复杂设置，开图即用。 非常适合： 日内交易 区间反转策略 顺势与逆势结合交易 想要图表上“看到箭头就能理解”的交易者  不重绘、不延迟 所有信号在满足
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of: Previous Day High & Low Midline equilibrium zone Rejection candle patterns Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters Smart alert and arrow system Daily auto-reset filtering Optional trend filter using Moving Averages The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones. It automatically marks:  Sell Reject
Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts 是一款强大的综合交易指标，将随机指标（Stochastics）、前一天关键价格水平、多周期趋势仪表（MTF Trend Meter）以及蜡烛反转检测整合在一起。它帮助交易者快速识别重要支撑/阻力区域、市场趋势方向以及高概率反转信号，并通过可视化箭头和自动提醒提供辅助。 主要功能： 随机指标（Stochastic Oscillator）： 在独立窗口中显示快速线 (%K) 和慢速线 (%D) 帮助识别超买与超卖行情区域 前一天价格水平（Previous Day Levels）： 在图表上绘制前一天的最高价、最低价和中间线 当价格突破、回测或接近关键水平时给出提醒 反转信号箭头（Rejection Arrows）： 利用影线长度、实体大小和 Pin Bar（针形线）形态检测买卖反转 绘制买/卖箭头并发送提醒，提示潜在反转机会 多周期趋势仪表（MTF Trend Meter）： 使用 LWMA 显示 M5、M15、M30 周期的趋势方向 快速判断市场是偏多还是偏空 自定义提醒与通知： 当价格触达关键水平或反转区域时自动通知 可开启或
Ultimate HTF Bias Plus Smart Turning Point System
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
利用 H4 & M30 Turning Point PRO 最大化您的趋势交易！ 告别猜测和混乱的图表。这个高级指标结合了高时间框架的趋势检测与精确的短期转折点信号，为您提供清晰的买入和卖出机会。 交易者为何喜爱它： H4 EMA200 趋势偏向： 一目了然地掌握主导趋势，仅按趋势方向交易。 M30 执行箭头： 等待高概率转折点，由趋势、结构和波动性确认。 智能标签： 始终知道何时等待 BUY 或 SELL 箭头——无混乱，无遗漏信号。 可选提醒： 弹出窗口、推送通知和邮件每个设置仅触发一次，避免提醒过载。 可自定义线条与视觉效果： 显示或隐藏 H4 & M30 EMA 线，并附清晰标签，实现专业图表布局。 Swing + ATR 过滤器： 仅在强劲市场结构时触发信号——自信交易！ 适用人群： 希望按趋势入场的外汇、贵金属及差价合约交易者。 需要可靠 M30 执行信号的活跃交易者。 希望通过清晰视觉提示交易而不造成图表混乱的新手。 推荐时间框架： H4： 决定趋势偏向 M30： 执行与转折点 专业提示： 配合适当的风险管理以最大化成功。仅当 M30 转折点箭头与 H4 趋势一致时入场。
Ultimate Scalper Zone
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Scalpers Zone – 终极供需区 + 随机指标反转 & 三次触碰指标 Scalpers Zone 专为寻找高概率短线入场点的交易者设计。它能够识别日线和7日的供需区，并突出显示这些区域完美重合的地方，标示出最强的潜在反转点。对于波动性大的资产，如加密货币和黄金，可增加区域厚度以提高可见性和精确度。 主要功能： 重合区检测： 日线和7日供需区重叠 → 高概率入场点。 随机指标反转提示： 确认关键区域的超买/超卖反应。 三次触碰反转检测： 在强支撑/阻力位进行重复触碰，提供额外确认。 自定义提示与可视化： 彩色箭头与厚实阴影区域，支持声音、邮件和推送通知。 可调节区域厚度： 特别适用于波动性大的资产，如加密货币和黄金。 为什么选择 Scalpers Zone： 在重合区交易最强的反转点。 通过随机指标和三次触碰确认，过滤虚假信号。 非常适合外汇、加密货币和黄金的短线交易。
Trade The Range
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Trade the Range – H4 区间市场检测器与每日支撑/阻力区及烛芯反转提醒 概述： “Trade the Range” 是一款专为希望 专注于高概率区间市场 的交易者设计的精密工具。 与其盲目跟随每一个趋势，这个指标能够 自动识别 H4 时间框架的盘整阶段 ，并帮助您自信地在区间的顶部和底部进行交易。 主要功能： H4 区间检测： 自动识别 H4 时间框架是处于区间还是趋势状态。 在 左上角显示清晰标签 ： H4 区间 → 显示副标题，引导您在区间的顶部和底部进行交易。 H4 趋势 → 标签更新为趋势方向，区间交易建议隐藏。 每日支撑和阻力区： 绘制前一日高点和低点区域，可配置厚度。 高亮显示 中线 、 前一日开盘价 和 当前收盘价 ，提高精度。 区域颜色编码，便于视觉识别： 绿色表示支撑，红色表示阻力 。 烛芯反转箭头： 在每日支撑/阻力水平检测强烈烛芯反转，用于确认潜在反转点。 买入/卖出箭头会自动出现在反转烛上，减少猜测。 提醒与通知： 可配置提醒：MT4 弹窗、移动通知、电子邮件及自定义声音。 提醒仅在新确认时触发，避免重复信号。 可视化清晰与易用性： 主标签和
TrendSeeker Dashboard Pro
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
TrendSeeker Pro —— 终极趋势与拐点交易仪表盘 + H4 区间识别器 Ultimate Trend & Turning Point Dashboard（终极趋势与拐点仪表盘） 是一套完整的多时间框架市场决策系统，旨在帮助交易者始终顺势而为，过滤低概率的震荡行情，并以高度自信捕捉精准的拐点入场机会。 这不仅仅是一个指标——它是一套完整的交易框架，在你下单之前清晰回答三个核心问题： 市场是在趋势中还是震荡中？ H4 高时间框架的市场方向（Bias）是什么？ 最安全、最可靠的拐点入场位置在哪里？ 1. 智能多品种趋势仪表盘（基于 H4） 内置的趋势仪表盘会自动扫描所有可用交易品种，并基于 H4 时间框架的 EMA、ADX 与 ATR 逻辑，对每一个品种进行即时分类。 每个交易品种都会清晰显示： PAIR —— 交易品种 TREND → UP / DOWN / RANGE（上涨 / 下跌 / 震荡） BIAS → BUY / SELL（做多 / 做空） ACTION → WAIT BUY / WAIT SELL / NO TRADE（等待做多 / 等待做空 / 不交易） 仪表盘
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA
Godwin Edward Enyali
专家
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA 智能供需区趋势反转交易系统 Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA 是一款专业的、 不重绘（Non-Repainting） 的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉 机构级供需区域中的高概率趋势反转 而设计，并通过 日内高点/低点的影线拒绝（Wick Rejection）价格行为 进行确认。 该 EA 将 多时间周期的市场结构 与 精准的入场时机 相结合，使交易者能够在趋势反转的早期介入，同时保持严格的风险控制。  核心交易逻辑 本 EA 采用 三重确认机制 ： 1. 高时间周期供需区域 自动识别以下时间周期中的关键 摆动高点与低点 ： H4（4 小时） D1（日线） 这些区域代表 机构级决策区间 。 只有当价格位于 有效的供给区或需求区内 时，才允许开仓。 2. 日内高点 / 低点影线拒绝确认 EA 持续监控 当日最高价（High）与最低价（Low） 。 只有在出现以下条件时才会触发交易： 明显而强烈的 影线拒绝 清晰的 看涨或看跌蜡烛形态结构 此机制可有效避免 追高/追低 和 假突破 。 3. 每
Premium Supply and Demand Zones with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
PREMIUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND ZONES WITH ALERTS Premium Supply and Demand Zones with Alerts 是一款专业级 Smart Money（聪明资金）交易指标 ，将 机构级供需区 与 多时间周期趋势直方图 相结合，用于捕捉 高置信度的价格回调与拒绝信号 。 该指标会在主图上自动识别 高质量供需区域 ，并通过 强势影线拒绝逻辑 确认进场信号。所有交易信号 仅在主导趋势方向上触发 ，而该趋势由 供需直方图清晰判定 。 核心优势 直方图即趋势过滤器。 它直观显示在高时间周期中， 需求还是供给占据主导 ，确保交易始终顺势而为，而非逆势操作。 区域质量控制（您的核心优势） 通过调节 SwingDepth 参数 ，交易者可以精准定义 高质量（Premium）供需区域 ： 更大的 SwingDepth → 更强、更可靠的机构级区域 更小的 SwingDepth → 更频繁但强度较低的区域 这使您能够有效 过滤市场噪音 ，只专注于 最佳价格结构 ，以 机构级视角 参与市场。 核心功能 主图显示 高级供需区域 有效区域内的 价格
Moving Average of Supply and Demand
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Moving Average of Supply and Demand 是一款功能强大且非常适合初学者使用的趋势跟随指标，旨在帮助交易者清晰地识别市场方向，并在交易中建立信心，即使没有深厚的技术分析基础也能轻松使用。 与传统基于价格计算的移动平均线不同，该指标将移动平均平滑技术应用于供需力量本身，并以动态图表直方图区的形式直接显示在价格图表上。 这种方式可以清楚直观地展示当前市场是由买方还是卖方主导，使趋势变化即使对新手交易者来说也一目了然。 指标的工作原理如下。 当需求占据主导时，指标会在价格下方绘制看涨的供需直方图。 当供应占据主导时，指标会在价格上方绘制看跌的直方图。 直方图经过平滑处理，有效减少市场噪音，使真实趋势更加突出。 当价格短暂进入直方图区并随后被拒绝返回时，通常意味着趋势有较高概率继续。 新手交易者无需预测市场。 只需等待趋势形成，然后顺势而为。 拒绝信号逻辑基于清晰而严格的规则。 买入拒绝信号出现在供需趋势为看涨状态时，价格向下刺破看涨区域，但蜡烛收盘重新回到区域之上。 卖出拒绝信号出现在供需趋势为看跌状态时，价格向上刺破看跌区域，但蜡烛收盘重新回到区域之下。 这
Impulse Zone Hunter
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Impulse Zone Hunter – 精准交易工具 Impulse Zone Hunter 是一款 高性能的MT4指标 ，旨在为交易者提供 视觉上的优势 ，帮助检测高概率的市场走势。它专注于 供求区、订单区块 和 ChoCH（市场特征变化） ，直接在您的价格图表上提供 清晰的信号 。 主要功能： 双模式交易 可选择显示 供求区 或 订单区块与ChoCH线 。 轻松切换模式，其他设置保持不变。 蜡烛图拒绝信号 自动识别 关键区域内的高概率反转蜡烛 。 自动绘制 买卖箭头 ，帮助快速决策。 订单区块与ChoCH分析 检测 多头和空头订单区块 ，并检查是否被消解。 绘制 ChoCH水平线 ，标识趋势变化和突破点。 自定义警报 提供 视觉、音频和推送通知 ，每次信号生成时都会提醒。 不错过任何 重要的市场反转 。 完全自定义 为 供求区 和 订单区块 设置独立的颜色。 调整 区域厚度 、 箭头偏移 和 蜡烛图拒绝敏感度 。 智能多时间框架过滤 使用 高时间框架趋势 来过滤信号，确保高概率交易。 为什么选择 Impulse Zone Hunter？ Impulse Zone Hunter
FibStrike Fibonacci with Zone Rejection
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
FibStrike Rejection 是一款功能强大的 MT4 指标，专为希望使用斐波那契回撤结合烛芯反转信号来可视化高概率买卖区的交易者设计。 该指标会根据可自定义的回溯周期自动识别最近的高点和低点，并绘制 100% 到 40% 的斐波那契水平。在这些水平内，高亮显示买入和卖出区域。 此外，指标会检测斐波那契区间和当日最高/最低价的烛芯反转，只在 定义的区域内生成箭头，从而减少噪音和错误信号。警报可选，包括声音提醒、手机通知和电子邮件提醒。 此指标适合使用 价格行为（Price Action）、烛芯反转或智能资金（Smart Money Concepts）进行入场的交易者，有助于识别关键区间内的强烈反转。 功能特点： 使用斐波那契回撤自动检测买卖区（100% → 40%） 烛芯反转箭头仅在 BUY/SELL 区域内显示 检测当日最高/最低烛芯反转，可选警报 斐波那契和每日烛芯检测参数分开设置 可配置箭头颜色、代码和阈值 支持弹窗、声音、手机和邮件提醒 区域标签及矩形高亮显示，便于视觉参考 可自定义回溯周期和区域延伸长度 工作原理： 检测回溯周期内的最新高点和低点。 在 100% 到
Liquidity Sentinel Dashboard Pro with alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Liquidity Sentinel Pro – 多时间框架仪表盘与烛芯反转警报 描述： Liquidity Sentinel Pro 是一款功能强大的 MT4 综合指标，能够为交易者提供完整的市场动态视图，通过结合多时间框架趋势分析、供需强度和精确的烛芯反转警报。 该工具可提供可操作的见解，帮助识别哪些货币对或资产处于趋势中，高概率反转点，以及过滤市场噪音，让交易者在顺应市场动量的情况下自信下单。 主要功能： 多时间框架趋势仪表盘 显示两个可选时间框架（例如 H4 和 M30）的趋势方向。 根据强势信号快速识别买入（BUY）或卖出（SELL）机会。 仪表盘警报提示交易对何时准备好潜在交易。 供需柱状图 可视化买盘（需求）和卖盘（供给）力量。 跟踪两个独立时间框架的市场动量，清晰呈现市场概况。 帮助识别超买/超卖走势及潜在反转区域。 智能烛芯反转警报 检测当日的看涨和看跌烛芯反转。 仅在仪表盘趋势一致时发出警报，避免误报。 支持声音、手机和电子邮件通知，及时更新。 可自定义警报与可视化 可更改箭头颜色、烛芯阈值和警报偏好，适应您的交易风格。 高亮关键市场时刻，同时保持图表整洁。 自信交
筛选:
无评论
回复评论