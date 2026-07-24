Interactive SMC Dashboard with Alert
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.20
Interactive Structure Dashboard (SMC Engine) FREE TRIAL
IMPORTANT NOTE: SEND ME YOUR MT4 ACCOUNT NUMBER TO GET YOUR ACCESS KEY UNPON DOWNLOAD.
The Interactive Structure Dashboard is an advanced, institutional-grade Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automate your top-down analysis. By tracking raw liquidity shifts and order flows in real-time, it strips away market noise to reveal true high-probability trading zones.
Equipped with a live, multi-pair dashboard and algorithmic zone-reaction monitoring, this indicator allows you to monitor an entire watchlist across 6 distinct timeframes from a single chart.
Core Operational Features
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Algorithmic Swing Detection Engine: Uses strict multi-bar fractional filters to find authentic structural swing points, completely eliminating manual drawing errors.
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Dynamic BOS Projections: Automatically plots and tracks Break of Structure (BOS) levels with precise horizontal alignments.
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Smart Money Zone Isolation: Instantly calculates and isolates pristine, unmitigated Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) the exact moment structure breaks.
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Live Price-Action Validation: Monitors the precise bar-by-bar reaction when price revisits a zone, printing real-time visual tags for:
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WICK REJECTION (Liquidity sweeps / fast absorption)
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BODY HOLD ZONE (Institutional defense of a structural zone)
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ZONE BREACHED (FAILED) (Invalidation of structural bias)
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Multi-Pair HUD Matrix Dashboard
Stop switching charts endlessly. The integrated HUD dashboard acts as a comprehensive multi-timeframe scanner:
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Watchlist Multi-Tasking: Scans your target pairs across D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, and M5 concurrently.
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Automated Confluence Grading: Colors code and upgrades markers to "CONFLUENCE BUY/SELL" when multiple timeframes line up a structural bias perfectly.
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Interactive One-Click Chart Interlinking: Click on any asset row inside the dashboard panel to automatically snap your current MetaTrader window to that symbol.
Input Parameters & Settings
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
|PairsList
|EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD...
|List of assets to build and display in the HUD grid.
|SwingPeriod
|5
|Margin of bars required on either side to validate structure peaks.
|ExtendBars
|50
|Maximum distance to project unmitigated zones into the future.
|ShowOnlyLastZones
|true
|Keeps charts clean by purging old, historic zones when a new BOS prints.
|Alert On Zones
|true
|Individual toggle filters for Bullish/Bearish FVG and OB entry retests.
|FillBoxes
|true
|Draws Order Blocks and FVGs as a solid background fill for easy visibility.
Enterprise Alert Framework
Never miss an institutional entry. The indicator comes built with non-repaint, single-instance alert filters to ping you the precise moment a live candlestick retests an unmitigated zone.
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Symbol and Timeframe details included directly in the popup.
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Built-in memory tracking blocks repetitive popups on the same bar.
Trading Recommendations: Best used as a structural filter alongside your existing confirmation setups. Look for higher timeframe (H4/D1) confluences on the dashboard, then drop down to lower timeframes (M5/M15) inside the zone for clean, tight risk-reward entries.
NO MORE ZONE GUESS, NO MORE STRUCTURE CONFUSION, NO MORE MANUAL TOP DOWN ANALYSIS,JUST FOLLOW THE INTERACTIVE SMC DASHBOARD.