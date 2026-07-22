SmartTrader Volatility Monitor shows two things that matter before you take a trade: is the spread reasonable right now, and is volatility behaving normally?

What it shows

Spread - current spread in points, color-coded Good / Elevated / Wide against thresholds you set

Volatility - current ATR compared to its recent average, shown as a ratio (e.g. "1.8x") and a state: Low, Normal, or High

Why "Low" volatility gets flagged too, not just "High"

Most volatility tools only warn about high volatility. This one is built on a specific, tested finding: across more than 100,000 individual price bars spanning multiple timeframes and years of XAUUSD data, checked with a proper train/test split (not just a single backtest), abnormal volatility in either direction - unusually calm or unusually wild - correlated with less reliable trend-following conditions. Not just "high volatility is risky" - normal, typical volatility is where trend signals tend to behave best, and both extremes deserve a second look. The full methodology is written up on the SmartTrader AI Pro blog if you want the details.

Alerts

Optional alerts fire when spread crosses into "Wide" or volatility crosses into "Low" or "High," with a cooldown so it doesn't repeat on every tick near a threshold.

What it doesn't do

This is a monitoring tool. It does not predict direction, does not recommend trades, and makes no profitability claim - it shows you a measured market condition so you can decide what to do with it.

From the same developer as SmartTrader AI Pro.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any symbol.