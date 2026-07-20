SmartTrader Session Clock

Session Clock is a small, free indicator that answers one question at a glance: what trading session is active right now, and how long until it changes?

The panel shows:
- The current session (Asian, London, London/NY Overlap, New York, or Sydney/Late), color-coded
- A live countdown to the next session change
- What the next session will be

Optionally, it also draws labeled vertical lines directly on your chart at each session boundary - so you can see exactly where the Asian session ended and London began, or where the London/NY overlap started, right on the price action itself. Each line is color-coded and labeled with the session name, and only the most recent boundaries are shown so the chart never gets cluttered. This can be toggled off if you just want the panel.

No signals, no scoring, no claims about profitability. It's a small utility for knowing when the market's most active hours are approaching, useful alongside any strategy or trading style.

One setting to get right: Broker GMT Offset. Session times are calculated from your broker's server time, and different brokers run different offsets (commonly GMT+2 or GMT+3, shifting with Daylight Saving Time) - check your broker's specification and set this accordingly. It only affects which session label is shown, nothing else.

From the same developer as SmartTrader AI Pro - a XAUUSD dashboard built with the same emphasis on disclosed, honest functionality rather than overstated claims.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any symbol.
Рекомендуем также
Maximum Minimum Candle Indicator
Carlos Daniel Vazquez Rosas
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Maximum Minimum Candle indicator  is a basic indicator (but useful) that shows the highest and lowest candle in a period of time . The indicator shows the maximum candle and the minimum candle for a defined period of time. You can choose the number of candles that make up the period The indicator will show with color points  the maximum and minimum values. A message tells you when the price reaches the maximum or minimum. Parameters number_of_candles: It is the number of candles that will be c
FREE
Shadow System Candles
Tomoaki Mizutani
Индикаторы
Shadow System Candles - AI Trend Visualization Concept "Stop trading in the dark. Equip your chart with Night Vision." Shadow System Candles is the visual core of the "Shadow Operation" project. It eliminates market noise and visualizes the true direction of the trend using AI-based logic (ADX + MA integration). Note: This tool does not generate buy/sell arrows. It is designed to train your eyes to recognize "Active Trends" and "Dangerous Ranges. Key Features ・AI Logic Coloring[/b]: Automat
FREE
Level Painter
Andrei Kurylkovich
Утилиты
Level Painter PRO — профессиональный инструмент для ручной разметки графиков Level Painter PRO   — это мощный и стильный инструмент для ручного нанесения уровней поддержки и сопротивления, ценовых зон, прямоугольников и вертикальных областей на график MetaTrader 5. Индикатор создан для трейдеров, которые ценят визуальный анализ и предпочитают самостоятельно размечать график, сохраняя полный контроль над процессом. Основные возможности Ручное рисование уровней и зон Горизонтальные линии — быстрая
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Candle Body Power Et
Alexandru Gisca
Индикаторы
Candle Body Power — индикатор силы тела свечи | Juravvlik Trading Tools | CVET System Индикатор классифицирует мощность тела каждой свечи в реальном времени, измеряя отношение тела к полному диапазону High–Low. Это позволяет оценивать не только направление движения, но и его качество — насколько уверенно рынок движется в текущую сторону. Три класса мощности: PL (Power Low, до 50%) — слабое тело, большие тени, шумовое движение. PM (Power Mid, 50–80%) — умеренная сила, направленность без явного
FREE
Currency Strength Monitor
Wael Tahar
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Monitor is a professional multi-currency strength indicator for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes and displays the relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, CAD) in real-time. The indicator calculates strength values by aggregating price movements across 28 currency pairs and normalizing them using ATR, providing traders with a clear visual representation of which currencies are strengthening or weakening. Key Features: Multi-Currency Analysis — Monit
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Aroon Trend
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Индикаторы
Индикатор Aroon Индикатор Aroon – Полное объяснение Индикатор Aroon — это мощный инструмент для отслеживания тренда, который помогает трейдерам определять начало, силу и развитие рыночных тенденций. Он состоит из двух линий: Aroon Up и Aroon Down , которые показывают, сколько времени прошло с момента последнего максимума или минимума цены. Если линия Aroon Up находится возле уровня 100, а Aroon Down — низкая, рынок считается в сильном восходящем тренде. Если же Aroon Down высокая, а Aroon Up низ
FREE
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power The "Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power" indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral market conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact da
FREE
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Chart Candle Timer Pro
Alireza Gholamreza Mohammadi
Индикаторы
Chart Candle Timer Pro is a professional candle countdown panel for MetaTrader 5. It displays a compact, elegant dashboard on your chart that shows the time remaining until the next candle opens, along with essential market data at a glance. The panel updates every 200 milliseconds, ensuring a smooth and accurate countdown. It works on all standard timeframes from M1 to MN and adapts its time format automatically, showing HH:MM:SS for higher timeframes and MM:SS for shorter ones. User Guide
FREE
SR Edge
Disanayaka Pindakala Mudiyanselage Supun Priyanga Bandara
Индикаторы
SR Edge – Smart Support & Resistance Entry Assistant for XAUUSD SR Edge is a smart trading assistant designed for traders who want cleaner entries with the help of support and resistance structure, trend direction, and retracement-based confirmations. This indicator is built to reduce blind entries and help traders focus on higher-quality opportunities. Instead of giving random buy and sell signals everywhere, SR Edge is designed to wait for market direction, watch for retracements, and highligh
Double Shooting Star pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор «Double Shooting Star pattern» (Двойная падающая звезда) для MT5: не перерисовывается и работает без задержек. - Индикатор «Double Shooting Star pattern» — мощный инструмент для торговли по методу Price Action, отлично подходящий для рынков с нисходящим трендом. - Индикатор выявляет редкий, но эффективный паттерн: медвежью «Двойную падающую звезду» (Double Shooting Star). - Сигнал о появлении медвежьего паттерна «Двойная падающая звезда» отображается на графике в виде красной стрелки
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Deals history panel
Fan Yang
Индикаторы
A free deals history results panel. Its working principle is to calculate the monthly income by consulting historical trading records and display it in a tabular format. At the same time, it also statistics all the trading results of the current account, enabling traders to adjust their trading strategies based on historical data. If you have further requirements, please contact the developer.
FREE
A0 Break Quality
Tan Chau Yong
Индикаторы
A0 Break Quality is a free educational indicator for traders who want to understand how price interacts with support and resistance instead of following an unexplained buy or sell arrow. The indicator evaluates confirmed swing levels using closed candles. It separates a simple touch from a wick sweep, a weak close, a body break, follow-through, a retest hold and a failed break. The chart panel explains the latest state in plain English and shows the currently tracked support and resistance. M
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике паттерн М. Гартли "Бабочка". Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует допопнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Схема паттерна и параметры волн приведены на скриншоте. Параметры, заданные в индикаторе по умолчанию, являются демонстрационными для увеличения количества
TerminalBridge Account Analytics
Weite Yu
Индикаторы
TerminalBridge Account Analytics is an on-chart account statistics indicator for MetaTrader 5. It organizes closed trading activity into day, week, month, quarter and year views. Account-wide records include all symbols by default. Main features - Live floating profit or loss - Recorded daily maximum floating loss - Floating-loss percentage, occurrence time and data status - Today, All, Last 1 Month, Last 3 Months and Custom history ranges - Built-in calendar for custom date selection - Filt
FREE
Crow s r v1
Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
Индикаторы
S_R_MT5_V1 Professional Support and Resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders looking for fast, clean and visual key market zones. S_R_MT5_V1 automatically detects important support and resistance levels displaying dynamic zones directly on the chart with a modern and optimized visualization for intraday trading and scalping. Perfect for: Scalping Intraday trading Reversal trading Breakouts Institutional zone confirmation Main Features: Automatic support and resistance detectio
FREE
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Индикаторы
Инструмент для создания индикаторов Билла Вильямса Наш инструмент предоставляет возможность по щелчку мыши установить индикаторы Билла Вильямса на график. - Индикатор Awesome Oscillator (AO) — помогает оценить движущую силу тренда и. - Индикатор Alligator — определяет текущее состояние тренда и возможные точки входа и выхода. - Индикатор Fractals — помогает идентифицировать значимые уровни  - Индикатор Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — показывает изменение ускорения тренда. - Индикатор Market Facil
FREE
Moving Spread
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Индикаторы
Moving Spread – Мониторинг рыночной стоимости в реальном времени Отслеживайте средний спред в режиме реального времени и избегайте торговли в периоды высоких затрат. Что делает этот индикатор? Moving Spread измеряет среднее значение спреда (в пунктах) рынка в режиме реального времени, показывая, как он меняется со временем. Это незаменимый инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят понять, когда стоимость входа слишком высока, так как это может снизить прибыль ещё до открытия сделки. Почему э
FREE
EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Indicator
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4! Это руководство научит вас использовать этот мощный инструмент для определения торговых возможностей с высокой вероятностью на основе первого 4-часового диапазона открытия рынка. Независимо от того, новичок вы или опытный трейдер, эта система поможет вам торговать с большей уверенностью и стабильностью. ЭТО ДЕМО-ПРОДУКТ. СРОК ДЕЙСТВИЯ ИСТЕКАЕТ ЧЕРЕЗ 30 ДНЕЙ С ДНЯ УСТАНОВКИ. Полная версия доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/prod
FREE
QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator
Husain Haider Zaidi
Индикаторы
QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator — Универсальный информационный индикатор для MetaTrader 5 QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator — чистый, профессиональный многоцелевой индикатор для MetaTrader 5. Превращает ваш терминал в информационную рабочую станцию с рыночными данными, таймингом волатильности и ключевыми институциональными уровнями. Почему трейдеры выбирают QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator Чистый профессиональный интерфейс — Glassmorphism, оптимизирован для светлых графиков Рыночные данные в реальном времени Т
FREE
Average Session Range
Tien Long Tu
Индикаторы
Average Session Range: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Индикаторы
Основное назначение:   "Pin Bars"   предназначен для автоматического обнаружения пин-баров на графиках финансовых рынках. Пин-бар – это свеча с характерным телом и длинным хвостом, которая может сигнализировать о развороте тренда или коррекции. Принцип работы:   Индикатор анализирует каждую свечу на графике, определяя размер тела, хвоста и носа свечи. При обнаружении пин-бара, соответствующего заранее определенным параметрам, индикатор отмечает его на графике стрелкой вверх или вниз, в зависимос
FREE
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Индикаторы
LevelPAttern MT5 - технический индикатор, основанный на дневных уровнях и паттернах Price Action. В основе индикатора лежит стандартный индикатор ZigZag + разворотные свечные модели такие как "Звезда", "Молот" - он же пин-бар, "Поглощение", и другие. При формировании паттерна и касании ценой уровня, индикатор выдает звуковое и текстовое уведомление. Поддерживается отправка уведомлений на электронную почту и push-уведомлений на мобильные устройства. Особенности работы индикатора Подходит для раб
Historical Spread Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
Индикаторы
Hello! My name is Saullo and I am an MQL5/4 programmer specializing in custom services for Metatrader. This is a very simple indicator that shows on the chart the history of the spread of each candle of the chart's asset. Follow me on instagram: @saullo_algotrader If you need custom development services for metatrader contact me on instagram. Thank you very much!
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
5 (2)
Индикаторы
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Будьте на шаг впереди рыночного импульса с помощью Pip Movement Alert MT5 — универсального мультивалютного индикатора, предназначенного для отслеживания и оповещения трейдеров о точных движениях в пунктах по нескольким символам, идеально подходящего для торговли на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и TradingView за способность выявлять внезапные рыночные
FREE
LZ Multi Candle Timer
Lukasz Tomasz Zychal
Индикаторы
LZ Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer displays the remaining time before the current bar closes for multiple timeframes simultaneously on a single dashboard. Monitor up to 9 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) without switching charts. The indicator uses server time, updates every second, and is optimized for smooth display with minimal CPU use. Feature highlights - Multi-timeframe display: select which timeframes to show (M1 through MN1) via boolean inputs. Display only the interval
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
SmartTrader MTF Trend Bias
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader MTF Trend Bias is a small, free indicator that answers one question: what's the trend doing across six timeframes at once? The panel shows: - Bullish / Bearish / Neutral for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - spelled out in full, color-coded, no symbols to decode - Hover any row for the exact reasoning (which EMAs, which direction) - Read only from each timeframe's last CLOSED bar, never the still-forming one - the most common cause of an MTF indicator "flipping its answer with no pric
FREE
SmartTrader Pip Value Display
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Pip Value Display answers a question that trips up more traders than you'd expect: what is a pip actually worth, right now, on this symbol, at this lot size? Why the textbook answer is often wrong "$10 per pip on a standard lot" is a rule of thumb for a handful of major USD pairs - it is not a universal fact. Gold, indices, JPY pairs, and plenty of other symbols have real pip values that differ from that number, sometimes significantly, and it depends on your specific broker's contra
FREE
SmartTrader Volatility Monitor
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Volatility Monitor shows two things that matter before you take a trade: is the spread reasonable right now, and is volatility behaving normally? What it shows Spread - current spread in points, color-coded Good / Elevated / Wide against thresholds you set Volatility - current ATR compared to its recent average, shown as a ratio (e.g. "1.8x") and a state: Low, Normal, or High Why "Low" volatility gets flagged too, not just "High" Most volatility tools only warn about high volatility.
FREE
SmartTrader AI Pro
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader AI Pro Structured XAUUSD Market Analysis Based on Documented Historical Calibration Most technical indicators ask traders to trust unverifiable claims. SmartTrader AI Pro takes a different approach. The scoring weights and thresholds used by the indicator were calibrated against historical XAUUSD data using a documented and repeatable backtesting methodology. The results—including where the model demonstrated a measurable relationship with subsequent price movement and where it did n
SmartTrader Position Calculator
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Position Calculator Calculate Your Position Size Before You Place the Trade. Choosing a lot size by guesswork can make a small trading mistake much larger than expected. SmartTrader Position Calculator helps you calculate position size based on your account risk, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Simply define your trade levels and see the estimated lot size, monetary risk, and risk-to-reward relationship directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. What the Calculator Shows Risk-Bas
SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker Know How Far Your Account Has Fallen From Its High-Water Mark. Most traders watch their account balance. But balance alone does not always tell you how much ground your account has lost from its previous peak. SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker monitors your account's high-water mark and shows your current drawdown in real time. It helps you answer a simple but important question: How far am I currently from my best account equity or balance? What the Tracker Shows Current
SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner Scan Multiple Markets. Find What Deserves Your Attention. Opening charts one by one can waste valuable time before your analysis even begins. SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner gives you a quick directional overview of multiple instruments from one panel. Instead of manually checking every chart, scan your selected watchlist and quickly identify markets showing stronger bullish, bearish, or neutral technical conditions. This is a market-discovery tool designed to help yo
SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager How Much Risk Is Your Entire Portfolio Really Carrying? Many traders analyze risk one position at a time. But five separate trades do not always mean five separate risks. If multiple positions are exposed to similar market movements, your portfolio may be carrying significantly more concentrated risk than it appears. SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager gives you a portfolio-level view of your open trading exposure directly inside MetaTrader 5. Understand Your To
SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Эксперты
Overview SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA executes the SmartTrader AI Pro scoring model, with the option to place trades semi-automatically (a confirmation prompt by default) or fully automatically. It's built on one core principle: every claim below is something we actually tested, not something we're asking you to take on faith. Key Features Semi-automatic or fully automatic execution modes M1 Counter-Trend mode (primary, evidence-backed) and H1 Trend-Following mode (secondary) Long-
Фильтр:
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
7434
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag 2026.07.21 17:33 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
755
Ответ разработчика Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed 2026.07.22 04:44
وعليكم السلام ورحمة الله وبركاته شكراً جزيلاً على تقييمك واقتراحك الرائع! تم إضافة الميزة التي طلبتها في التحديث الجديد - الآن يرسم المؤشر خطوطاً عمودية متقطعة على الشارت عند بداية كل جلسة تداول، مع كتابة اسم الجلسة بجانب كل خط (آسيوية، لندن، التداخل، نيويورك، المتأخرة) بنفس لون الجلسة، حتى تكون واضحة بسهولة. يرجى تحديث المؤشر وتجربة الميزة الجديدة، وإذا كان لديك أي اقتراحات أخرى فلا تتردد في مشاركتها، فهي تساعد كثيراً في تطوير الأداة. شكراً لك مرة أخرى على وقتك وتقييمك الإيجابي!
Ответ на отзыв