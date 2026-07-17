SmartTrader AI Pro

SmartTrader AI Pro

Structured XAUUSD Market Analysis Based on Documented Historical Calibration

Most technical indicators ask traders to trust unverifiable claims.

SmartTrader AI Pro takes a different approach.

The scoring weights and thresholds used by the indicator were calibrated against historical XAUUSD data using a documented and repeatable backtesting methodology. The results—including where the model demonstrated a measurable relationship with subsequent price movement and where it did not—are disclosed rather than hidden behind claims of “proven profitability.”

This is not a promise of future performance. It is a transparent, structured decision-support tool designed to help traders analyze the XAUUSD market using multiple technical factors in one place.

What the Panel Shows

Weighted Market Score

A 0–100 score combining:

  • EMA alignment
  • RSI
  • MACD
  • ADX with trend-slope detection
  • Higher-timeframe bias
  • Tick-volume activity
  • Spread and volatility quality filters

The result is converted into a:

Strong Buy / Buy / Wait / Sell / Strong Sell

Each individual indicator reading is also displayed and color-coded so you can see why the overall score has reached its current level.

Six-Timeframe Bias Scanner

View the current directional bias across:

M1 → M5 → M15 → M30 → H1 → H4

The scanner reads closed-bar data to reduce intra-bar signal flickering and avoid constantly changing readings while a candle is still forming.

ATR-Based Trade Plan Reference

The panel can display reference levels for:

  • Entry
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit 1
  • Take Profit 2

These levels are calculated using ATR-based volatility and configurable risk-to-reward relationships.

These are reference levels for the trader's analysis—not guaranteed entry or exit signals.

Intelligent Alerts

Alerts trigger only when the actual recommendation changes, rather than on every price tick.

Available options include:

  • Popup alerts
  • Sound alerts
  • Push notifications
  • Telegram notifications

Bar-close and cooldown controls help reduce unnecessary alert spam caused by temporary intra-bar changes.

What Was Actually Measured

Please read this section before purchasing.

Historical backtesting on XAUUSD found that the scoring model's H1 configuration demonstrated a measurable and repeatable relationship between score strength and subsequent price movement.

However, this relationship was significantly stronger during trending market conditions than during range-bound conditions.

This is an important limitation.

Like most trend-oriented analytical tools, the model should not be expected to perform equally across every type of market environment.

A separately calibrated configuration for the M1 timeframe was also developed after testing showed that short-term XAUUSD behavior differed significantly from higher timeframes. The M1 configuration uses a different interpretation of short-term momentum and demonstrated a consistent relationship across the historical periods tested.

M2 through M30 configurations did not demonstrate a measured relationship in the backtesting performed.

For this reason, the indicator does not claim that every timeframe is equally validated.

What SmartTrader AI Pro Is — and Is Not

It is:

  • A structured market-analysis tool
  • A multi-factor scoring system
  • A multi-timeframe bias scanner
  • An alerting tool
  • A transparent decision-support system
  • A tool designed specifically around XAUUSD analysis

It is not:

  • A guaranteed-profit system
  • A black-box prediction engine
  • A guarantee of future performance
  • An automated trading Expert Advisor
  • A replacement for risk management or trader judgment

The companion Expert Advisor is not included. Automated execution is still under validation and is not currently offered for sale.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • XAUUSD
  • Broker with standard MT5 market data

Important: The model was validated specifically on XAUUSD. Other symbols have not been validated and may produce untested results.

Configuration Guide

Panel

Controls the visual appearance of the on-chart panel:

  • Position
  • Size
  • Font
  • Draggability

These settings are cosmetic and do not affect the analysis engine.

Indicator Engine

Controls the standard indicator periods used by:

  • EMA
  • RSI
  • MACD
  • ADX
  • ATR
  • Tick-volume lookback

The default values are the values used during the documented backtesting process.

Changing these values creates an unvalidated configuration.

Session Detection

The broker GMT offset converts broker server time to GMT so the panel can identify:

  • Asian Session
  • London Session
  • New York Session
  • Session Overlap

This setting affects only the displayed session label. It does not affect the score.

Signal Engine Weights

The scoring engine uses a 100-point scoring budget.

Directional components include:

  • EMA
  • Higher-Timeframe Bias
  • MACD
  • RSI
  • ADX

Quality filters include:

  • Volume
  • Spread
  • ATR

Quality filters can reduce confidence and move the score toward neutral, but they cannot independently create a Buy or Sell direction.

The weights must total 100 for the score to remain consistent with the validated configuration.

Score Thresholds

The four score boundaries determine:

  • Strong Buy
  • Buy
  • Wait
  • Sell
  • Strong Sell

These thresholds were calibrated against the historical distribution of actual model scores.

They are not based on the assumption that scores are evenly distributed from 0 to 100.

Trade Plan

The reference trade plan uses ATR-based calculations:

  • Stop Loss = ATR × configured multiplier
  • Take Profit 1 = Stop Loss distance × configured Risk/Reward ratio
  • Take Profit 2 = Stop Loss distance × configured Risk/Reward ratio

These levels are analytical references only.

M1 Counter-Trend Mode

The M1 configuration is separately calibrated from the higher-timeframe model.

Historical testing showed different short-term behavior on M1 compared with H1 and above.

As a result, M1 automatically uses its own:

  • Scoring weights
  • Thresholds
  • Market interpretation

The M1 mode is designed around the separately observed short-term behavior of the tested XAUUSD data.

Multi-Timeframe Scanner

The six-timeframe bias strip uses the configured EMA periods to calculate directional bias across:

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4.

Alerts

Available alert types:

  • Popup
  • Sound
  • Push Notification
  • Telegram

Alerts can be configured with:

  • Bar-close confirmation
  • Cooldown periods
  • Recommendation-change detection

Telegram requires your own:

  • Bot Token
  • Chat ID

Please refer to the setup guide for configuration instructions.

Transparency First

SmartTrader AI Pro does not claim that historical relationships guarantee future results.

The purpose of the documented testing is to show where the model demonstrated evidence of a historical relationship and where it did not.

Market conditions change. Historical behavior can change. No indicator can eliminate uncertainty from financial markets.

Use the tool as part of a broader trading process that includes:

  • Risk management
  • Position sizing
  • Market context
  • Independent analysis
  • Appropriate testing

SmartTrader AI Pro provides structured analysis and decision support. The final trading decision remains yours.

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Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader MTF Trend Bias is a small, free indicator that answers one question: what's the trend doing across six timeframes at once? The panel shows: - Bullish / Bearish / Neutral for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - spelled out in full, color-coded, no symbols to decode - Hover any row for the exact reasoning (which EMAs, which direction) - Read only from each timeframe's last CLOSED bar, never the still-forming one - the most common cause of an MTF indicator "flipping its answer with no pric
FREE
SmartTrader Pip Value Display
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Pip Value Display answers a question that trips up more traders than you'd expect: what is a pip actually worth, right now, on this symbol, at this lot size? Why the textbook answer is often wrong "$10 per pip on a standard lot" is a rule of thumb for a handful of major USD pairs - it is not a universal fact. Gold, indices, JPY pairs, and plenty of other symbols have real pip values that differ from that number, sometimes significantly, and it depends on your specific broker's contra
FREE
SmartTrader Volatility Monitor
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Volatility Monitor shows two things that matter before you take a trade: is the spread reasonable right now, and is volatility behaving normally? What it shows Spread - current spread in points, color-coded Good / Elevated / Wide against thresholds you set Volatility - current ATR compared to its recent average, shown as a ratio (e.g. "1.8x") and a state: Low, Normal, or High Why "Low" volatility gets flagged too, not just "High" Most volatility tools only warn about high volatility.
FREE
SmartTrader Session Clock
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
Session Clock is a small, free indicator that answers one question at a glance: what trading session is active right now, and how long until it changes? The panel shows: - The current session (Asian, London, London/NY Overlap, New York, or Sydney/Late), color-coded - A live countdown to the next session change - What the next session will be Optionally, it also draws labeled vertical lines directly on your chart at each session boundary - so you can see exactly where the Asian session ended a
FREE
SmartTrader Position Calculator
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Position Calculator Calculate Your Position Size Before You Place the Trade. Choosing a lot size by guesswork can make a small trading mistake much larger than expected. SmartTrader Position Calculator helps you calculate position size based on your account risk, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Simply define your trade levels and see the estimated lot size, monetary risk, and risk-to-reward relationship directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. What the Calculator Shows Risk-Bas
SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker Know How Far Your Account Has Fallen From Its High-Water Mark. Most traders watch their account balance. But balance alone does not always tell you how much ground your account has lost from its previous peak. SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker monitors your account's high-water mark and shows your current drawdown in real time. It helps you answer a simple but important question: How far am I currently from my best account equity or balance? What the Tracker Shows Current
SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner Scan Multiple Markets. Find What Deserves Your Attention. Opening charts one by one can waste valuable time before your analysis even begins. SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner gives you a quick directional overview of multiple instruments from one panel. Instead of manually checking every chart, scan your selected watchlist and quickly identify markets showing stronger bullish, bearish, or neutral technical conditions. This is a market-discovery tool designed to help yo
SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Индикаторы
SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager How Much Risk Is Your Entire Portfolio Really Carrying? Many traders analyze risk one position at a time. But five separate trades do not always mean five separate risks. If multiple positions are exposed to similar market movements, your portfolio may be carrying significantly more concentrated risk than it appears. SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager gives you a portfolio-level view of your open trading exposure directly inside MetaTrader 5. Understand Your To
SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Эксперты
Overview SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA executes the SmartTrader AI Pro scoring model, with the option to place trades semi-automatically (a confirmation prompt by default) or fully automatically. It's built on one core principle: every claim below is something we actually tested, not something we're asking you to take on faith. Key Features Semi-automatic or fully automatic execution modes M1 Counter-Trend mode (primary, evidence-backed) and H1 Trend-Following mode (secondary) Long-
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