SmartTrader AI Pro
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 25 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
SmartTrader AI Pro
Structured XAUUSD Market Analysis Based on Documented Historical Calibration
Most technical indicators ask traders to trust unverifiable claims.
SmartTrader AI Pro takes a different approach.
The scoring weights and thresholds used by the indicator were calibrated against historical XAUUSD data using a documented and repeatable backtesting methodology. The results—including where the model demonstrated a measurable relationship with subsequent price movement and where it did not—are disclosed rather than hidden behind claims of “proven profitability.”
This is not a promise of future performance. It is a transparent, structured decision-support tool designed to help traders analyze the XAUUSD market using multiple technical factors in one place.
What the Panel Shows
Weighted Market Score
A 0–100 score combining:
- EMA alignment
- RSI
- MACD
- ADX with trend-slope detection
- Higher-timeframe bias
- Tick-volume activity
- Spread and volatility quality filters
The result is converted into a:
Strong Buy / Buy / Wait / Sell / Strong Sell
Each individual indicator reading is also displayed and color-coded so you can see why the overall score has reached its current level.
Six-Timeframe Bias Scanner
View the current directional bias across:
M1 → M5 → M15 → M30 → H1 → H4
The scanner reads closed-bar data to reduce intra-bar signal flickering and avoid constantly changing readings while a candle is still forming.
ATR-Based Trade Plan Reference
The panel can display reference levels for:
- Entry
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit 1
- Take Profit 2
These levels are calculated using ATR-based volatility and configurable risk-to-reward relationships.
These are reference levels for the trader's analysis—not guaranteed entry or exit signals.
Intelligent Alerts
Alerts trigger only when the actual recommendation changes, rather than on every price tick.
Available options include:
- Popup alerts
- Sound alerts
- Push notifications
- Telegram notifications
Bar-close and cooldown controls help reduce unnecessary alert spam caused by temporary intra-bar changes.
What Was Actually Measured
Please read this section before purchasing.
Historical backtesting on XAUUSD found that the scoring model's H1 configuration demonstrated a measurable and repeatable relationship between score strength and subsequent price movement.
However, this relationship was significantly stronger during trending market conditions than during range-bound conditions.
This is an important limitation.
Like most trend-oriented analytical tools, the model should not be expected to perform equally across every type of market environment.
A separately calibrated configuration for the M1 timeframe was also developed after testing showed that short-term XAUUSD behavior differed significantly from higher timeframes. The M1 configuration uses a different interpretation of short-term momentum and demonstrated a consistent relationship across the historical periods tested.
M2 through M30 configurations did not demonstrate a measured relationship in the backtesting performed.
For this reason, the indicator does not claim that every timeframe is equally validated.
What SmartTrader AI Pro Is — and Is Not
It is:
- A structured market-analysis tool
- A multi-factor scoring system
- A multi-timeframe bias scanner
- An alerting tool
- A transparent decision-support system
- A tool designed specifically around XAUUSD analysis
It is not:
- A guaranteed-profit system
- A black-box prediction engine
- A guarantee of future performance
- An automated trading Expert Advisor
- A replacement for risk management or trader judgment
The companion Expert Advisor is not included. Automated execution is still under validation and is not currently offered for sale.
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- XAUUSD
- Broker with standard MT5 market data
Important: The model was validated specifically on XAUUSD. Other symbols have not been validated and may produce untested results.
Configuration Guide
Panel
Controls the visual appearance of the on-chart panel:
- Position
- Size
- Font
- Draggability
These settings are cosmetic and do not affect the analysis engine.
Indicator Engine
Controls the standard indicator periods used by:
- EMA
- RSI
- MACD
- ADX
- ATR
- Tick-volume lookback
The default values are the values used during the documented backtesting process.
Changing these values creates an unvalidated configuration.
Session Detection
The broker GMT offset converts broker server time to GMT so the panel can identify:
- Asian Session
- London Session
- New York Session
- Session Overlap
This setting affects only the displayed session label. It does not affect the score.
Signal Engine Weights
The scoring engine uses a 100-point scoring budget.
Directional components include:
- EMA
- Higher-Timeframe Bias
- MACD
- RSI
- ADX
Quality filters include:
- Volume
- Spread
- ATR
Quality filters can reduce confidence and move the score toward neutral, but they cannot independently create a Buy or Sell direction.
The weights must total 100 for the score to remain consistent with the validated configuration.
Score Thresholds
The four score boundaries determine:
- Strong Buy
- Buy
- Wait
- Sell
- Strong Sell
These thresholds were calibrated against the historical distribution of actual model scores.
They are not based on the assumption that scores are evenly distributed from 0 to 100.
Trade Plan
The reference trade plan uses ATR-based calculations:
- Stop Loss = ATR × configured multiplier
- Take Profit 1 = Stop Loss distance × configured Risk/Reward ratio
- Take Profit 2 = Stop Loss distance × configured Risk/Reward ratio
These levels are analytical references only.
M1 Counter-Trend Mode
The M1 configuration is separately calibrated from the higher-timeframe model.
Historical testing showed different short-term behavior on M1 compared with H1 and above.
As a result, M1 automatically uses its own:
- Scoring weights
- Thresholds
- Market interpretation
The M1 mode is designed around the separately observed short-term behavior of the tested XAUUSD data.
Multi-Timeframe Scanner
The six-timeframe bias strip uses the configured EMA periods to calculate directional bias across:
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4.
Alerts
Available alert types:
- Popup
- Sound
- Push Notification
- Telegram
Alerts can be configured with:
- Bar-close confirmation
- Cooldown periods
- Recommendation-change detection
Telegram requires your own:
- Bot Token
- Chat ID
Please refer to the setup guide for configuration instructions.
Transparency First
SmartTrader AI Pro does not claim that historical relationships guarantee future results.
The purpose of the documented testing is to show where the model demonstrated evidence of a historical relationship and where it did not.
Market conditions change. Historical behavior can change. No indicator can eliminate uncertainty from financial markets.
Use the tool as part of a broader trading process that includes:
- Risk management
- Position sizing
- Market context
- Independent analysis
- Appropriate testing
SmartTrader AI Pro provides structured analysis and decision support. The final trading decision remains yours.