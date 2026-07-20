SmartTrader Position Calculator

SmartTrader Position Calculator

Calculate Your Position Size Before You Place the Trade.

Choosing a lot size by guesswork can make a small trading mistake much larger than expected.

SmartTrader Position Calculator helps you calculate position size based on your account risk, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

Simply define your trade levels and see the estimated lot size, monetary risk, and risk-to-reward relationship directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart.

What the Calculator Shows

Risk-Based Position Size

Calculate an estimated position size based on the amount or percentage of account equity you are willing to risk.

The calculator can display:

  • Entry price
  • Stop Loss price
  • Take Profit price
  • Estimated lot size
  • Estimated monetary risk
  • Risk percentage
  • Risk-to-reward ratio

Interactive Chart-Based Calculation

Define your trade levels directly on the chart using interactive Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

When the levels are moved, the calculations update automatically.

This allows you to visually plan a trade before placing an order.

Risk-to-Reward Analysis

Compare the potential distance to your Stop Loss with the distance to your Take Profit levels.

The calculator helps you visualize the relationship between:

  • Potential risk
  • Potential reward
  • Position size

Risk-to-reward calculations are analytical references and do not guarantee that a trade will reach its Take Profit level.

Broker-Aware Calculations

The calculator uses available symbol information from your MetaTrader 5 broker, including relevant trading specifications such as:

  • Tick size
  • Tick value
  • Volume step
  • Minimum volume
  • Maximum volume

This helps ensure that the calculated position size is aligned with the trading specifications of the selected symbol and broker.

How to Use It

  1. Select the trading symbol.
  2. Set your desired account risk.
  3. Place or adjust the Entry level.
  4. Place or adjust the Stop Loss level.
  5. Set your Take Profit level.
  6. Review the calculated position size and risk information.
  7. Make your final trading decision.

Plan the risk first. Calculate the position size second. Place the trade last.

What This Product Is — and Is Not

It is:

  • A position-sizing calculator
  • A risk-based lot-size calculator
  • A trade-planning tool
  • A risk-to-reward calculator
  • A chart-based planning assistant

It is not:

  • An Expert Advisor
  • An automated trading system
  • A trade signal generator
  • A profitability guarantee
  • A replacement for proper risk management

This product calculates and displays trade-planning information. It does not place trades automatically.

Risk Calculation

The estimated position size is calculated using the selected account risk, the distance between the Entry and Stop Loss levels, and the trading specifications of the selected symbol.

The exact result may vary depending on:

  • Broker specifications
  • Symbol contract size
  • Tick value
  • Tick size
  • Volume step
  • Account currency
  • Market conditions

Always verify the final order volume and risk with your broker before placing a trade.

Configuration

Risk Mode

Configure your preferred risk calculation method where available, such as:

  • Percentage-based account risk
  • Fixed monetary risk

Chart Display

Configure the visual appearance and position of the calculator panel and trade-planning lines.

These settings affect the display only and do not change the underlying market conditions.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • A supported trading symbol with available broker specifications

Transparency First

Position sizing is one part of risk management. A calculated lot size does not make a trade safe or profitable.

Markets can move through Stop Loss levels, spreads can change, slippage can occur, and actual execution conditions may differ from the theoretical calculation.

Use the calculator to plan your risk before trading. Always verify the final order details and apply your own risk-management rules.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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