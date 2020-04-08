Magic Curves MT5

Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis.

It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend.

Parameters:

HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value;

MAMode - shows average profit from trades;

MAPeriod - Moving average period;

Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty all magic numbers from history are scanned.

Others are cosmetic (font_size, x_step, y_step, col_size).


Рекомендуем также
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Индикаторы
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Индикаторы
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Reverse Trades Copier for Followers
Jinsong Zhang
Утилиты
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers can copy trades from an account that is running   Reverse TradeCopier for Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-
FREE
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Утилиты
The "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " utility moves Stop Loss for all positions that are currently open (multi-symbol trailing). It is intended primarily to assist in manual trading. There are no restrictions for the utility either by the name of the currency pair or by the individual identifier (Magic number) - the utility processes absolutely all positions that are currently open. The unit of measurement for the "   Trailing Stop   " and "   Trailing Step   " parameters is points (the difference
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Утилиты
Панель торговли валютной силы EA MT5   выводит концепцию силы валюты на совершенно новый уровень, поскольку она сочетает ее с ценовым действием и может применяться к любому символу/паре, кроме обычных 28 комбинаций 8 основных валют. Это означает, что вы можете торговать силой или слабостью любой пары, включая все валюты, товары и криптовалюты (но не индексы). Это настоящий революционный продукт, который дает вам четкое представление о 16/32 символах с одного взгляда с помощью цветных полос, кот
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
GGP Squeeze Momentum Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Индикаторы
The GGP Squeeze Momentum MT5 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders with actionable insights to make well-informed trading decisions. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the Squeeze Momentum Indicator by “LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT4 version pl
Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Сканер Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 — это мощный инструмент для мониторинга множества валютных пар и таймфреймов с использованием осциллятора Стохастик. Он организует сигналы в табличном формате, отображая статус каждого символа по таймфреймам от M1 до MN1. Трейдеры могут включать или отключать определенные таймфреймы в соответствии со своими стратегиями. Версия для MT4 доступна здесь: Stochastic Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner MT4 Для подробной документации нажмите здесь: Док
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Утилиты
Менеджер символов или Сеточный менеджер, разработан для группировки ордеров в одну позицию (по символу и по направлению). Эта утилита будет полезна сеточникам и мультивалютникам, тем у кого может быть открыто множество ордеров по нескольким парам. Вы сможете видеть общее количество лотов, общую прибыль, и устанавливать виртуальные стоплосс и тейкпрфит. Для установки реального ТП (или СЛ) необходимо сначала задать виртуальное значение, а затем ввести в этой ячейке команду: "set". Если вы хотите
WH SMC Indicator MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
Volume Flow Analyzer
Mativenga Geoffrey Mativenga
Индикаторы
Volume Flow Analyzer The Indicator helps you decode market activity by visualizing real-time volume strength. Whether you're a fast-paced scalper or a patient swing trader , this tool gives you a clearer view of when volume truly supports the price action.  Instructions: Indicator alerts when there is expected increase in volatility by analyzing volumes to allow a trader to prepare. It indicates "High Expected Volatility in such cases", It should be used along with your buy and sell parameters
FTU Trend Pilot
James Erasmus
Индикаторы
Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
TransitBlueOcean
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TransitBlueOcean is indicator system that uses ocean wave's pattern, to help one to know when to buy and when to sell. The indicator system is very powerful like the ocean waves. Join the mql5 channel for TransitBlueOcean  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitblueocean   How to use: Zoom in so that the Ocean will appear on your chart. Buy when you see the candles, the candle will be above the ocean wave (buying signal). Sell when you can't see the candles, the candles will be inside the wav
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Индикаторы
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Основная цель индикатора — помочь трейдеру обнаружить сигналы описанные Биллом Вильямсом в своих книгах для принятия быстрого и правильного торгового решения. 1)Бар бычьего/медвежьего разворота(BDB). Реализовано понятие "Ангуляции". 2) Дивергентный бар(DB) 3) Сигнал «Второй мудрец» — третий последовательный бар Awesome Oscillator 4) Рабочие фракталы( Фракталы, которые сработали выше\ниже красной ЛБ 5) Три режима окраски баров 5.1) Окраска баров по индикатору АО (Включая приседающий бар) 5.2) О
Currency Power Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Индикаторы
Мониторинг текущей силы 8 основных валют Моя #1 многофункциональная утилита:  содержит более 66 функций, включая этот индикатор  |   Свяжитесь со мной  если у вас есть вопросы   |    Версия MT4 Индикатор отображается в отдельном окне, его можно переместить в любое место на графике. В настройках ввода   вы можете настроить: Тема интерфейса : тёмная / белая; Префикс и суффикс,  если валютные пары у вашего брокера их имеют: (например, если символ "EURUSD .pro ", пожалуйста, установите " .pro " как
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Trading Report
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Индикаторы
Trading Report — лёгкий и чрезвычайно функциональный визуальный индикатор, который в реальном времени показывает основные данные по счёту и торговле — всё в одном элегантном, полностью перетаскиваемом мини-панели с минималистичным дизайном. Основные возможности Обновление на каждый тик (открытая позиция и плавающий P/L в реальном времени) Детали текущей позиции (BUY/SELL + объём + цена входа + плавающий P/L с зелёным/красным цветом) Daily P/L и изменение баланса за день (автоматическая окраска:
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ5 > МТ5, МТ
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Индикаторы
SlopeChannelB – инструмент технического анализа, который строит наклонный канал движения цены, предоставляя уникальные возможности для оценки текущего состояния рынка и поиска торговых сигналов. Основные особенности индикатора: Наклонный канал движения цены : Индикатор помогает визуализировать уровни поддержки и сопротивления, которые могут указывать на возможные точки разворота или продолжения тренда. Различные цвета линий и фоновое выделение : Наклонные уровни поддержки и сопротивления от
F22 Raptor
Kiryl Rudovich
Эксперты
F22 Raptor is a highly reliable, low risk EA, based on  statistical arbitrage idea. Expert don't use any dangerous methods of money management and suitable for any broker conditions. The Expert Advisor tracks two correlated currency pairs at once and determines the moment, when a strong divergence occurs between the pairs. Then it opens opposite trades for each currency pair. Profit is formed during the reverse convergence of currency pairs. The Expert Advisor dynamically fixes profits and limi
Trade Dispensary Connect
Darren Mark Scott
Утилиты
Trade Dispensary Connect — это утилита для советника MT5, предназначенная для отправки сделок в формате JSON в копировщик сделок Trade Dispensary через веб-хук. Если Trade Dispensary запущен на вашем локальном компьютере, просто используйте http://127.0.0.1 :5000/webhook/mt5/[ACCOUNT_ID] в качестве URL-адреса веб-хука. Если Trade Dispensary запущен на другом компьютере, получите адрес/домен этого компьютера. Для этого сценария рекомендуется использовать сервис туннелирования, такой как Pinggy и
FREE
Foxnex Multi Symbol Equity Protection System
Aneeq Israr Qureshi
Утилиты
Advanced Multi-Symbol Equity Protection & Hybrid Stops System Overview Professional-grade equity protection system designed for traders managing multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Features both individual symbol controls and master account-wide protection mechanisms. Key Features Hybrid Take Profit System - **Fixed TP:** Set specific profit targets per symbol - **Trailing TP:** Dynamic profit protection that follows price - **Hybrid Mode:** Combines both methods for optimal results
Antabod Multiplier
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Индикаторы
Antabod Multiplier , the ultimate trading indicator designed to simplify your decision-making process and maximize your trading potential. Built with a robust combination of moving averages and stochastic oscillators, this tool provides clear, actionable signals for both buy and sell opportunities. The Antabod Multiplier stands out with its dynamic trend detection and precision filtering, giving you real-time visual signals to catch trend reversals and optimal entry/exit points with ease. Whethe
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
The Strat Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
The Strat Dashboard – Мультисимвольный Сканер Паттернов для стратегии Strat Роб Смита Преобразите свой Трейдинг с Анализом Strat по Нескольким Символам в Реальном Времени The Strat Dashboard — мощный профессиональный индикатор, разработанный специально для трейдеров, работающих по признанной методологии «Strat» Робa Смита. Следите за неограниченным количеством инструментов на разных таймфреймах одновременно, мгновенно находите высоковероятные установки и никогда не пропускайте важный паттерн.
Sahwira Trade Manager
Niccyril Chirindo
Утилиты
Sahwira Trade Manager - Advanced Forex Trading Panel for MT5 Boost Your Trading Efficiency with Precision and Control Elevate your trading experience with Sahwira Trade Manager, a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned forex trader, this advanced trade management tool offers a sleek, customizable dashboard to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and monitor your account performance in real-time—all from
Proxy OrderFlow MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Индикатор на основе дисбаланса тик-спреда. TF: Работает на всех таймфреймах (от M1 до D1). Пары: Совместим с Forex, индексами, золотом и CFD (автоматическая настройка для инструментов JPY, Gold, CFD). Параметры: TickWindow (200) – окно наблюдения тиков SpreadWeight (1.5) – вес спреда NormalizationPeriod (20) – период нормализации (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – уровни оповещения AlertCooldown (300s) – интервал между оповещениями Заключение: Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
Другие продукты этого автора
ZigZag with not repainting MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep. Useful for visual analyze of the chart and cut strategies based on repainting peaks.
FREE
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
Range Cycle Indicator
Aleksey Usachev
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Range Cycle Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals. Parameters: PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes; EMailAlert - for email alerts; period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes; TimeFrame(new) - higher timeframe (or the same) to use for calculation, defa
FREE
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
FREE
Cycle Signals
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Cycle Signals Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm. There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes. Close trade arrows will come soon. MT5 version comes soon (but with some small price).
FREE
ZigZag with no repaining
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep.
FREE
Moving Average Zones Signals
Aleksey Usachev
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Some short but nice algo giving signals and some ideas for stops. Five moving averages are used to find cross overs and create a zone. All periods and methods are adjustable but default values are optimized already. If you have lags on long history you can reduce MaxBars to make it work faster. Please comment if need to explain the parameters. Also any improvement ideas are welcome.
FREE
Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile MT4
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier. The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry. How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area. MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas. MPRange - number of bars t
Magic Curves
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
MACD Price Divergence
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
This indicator represents classic approach to MACD vs price chart divergence with some visual utility and alerts. It can draw lines to define the divergence on both chart or separate window. All is adjustable. The parameters are as follows. MACD: FastEMA, SlowEMA and SignalSMA. Additional: DrawIndicatorLines (to show values on separate window), DrawPriceLines (to show it on chart itself) and DoAlerts (to allow indicator to alert when signal comes).
Universal Harmonic Indicator
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Harmonic based indicator. Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark. Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels. Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push. Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level
FVG Profile EA
Aleksey Usachev
Эксперты
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters. Parameters: MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped. MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile. MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips. EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade. Magic - magic number. MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe. FVGPeriod - hi
Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier. The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry. How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area. MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas. MPRange - number of bars to
Cycle Signals MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Cycle Signals Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm. There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes. Close trade arrows will come soon. Any suggestions please comment.
Range Cycle Indicator MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Range Cycle Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals. Parameters: PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes; EMailAlert - for email alerts; period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes; TimeFrame(new) - higher timeframe (or the same) to use for calculation, defa
Universal Harmonic Indicator MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Harmonic based indicator. Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark. Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels. Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push. Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
FVG Profile EA MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Эксперты
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters. Parameters: MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped. MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile. MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips. EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade. Magic - magic number. MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe. FVGPeriod - hi
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв