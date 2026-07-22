SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner

Scan Multiple Markets. Find What Deserves Your Attention.

Opening charts one by one can waste valuable time before your analysis even begins.

SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner gives you a quick directional overview of multiple instruments from one panel.

Instead of manually checking every chart, scan your selected watchlist and quickly identify markets showing stronger bullish, bearish, or neutral technical conditions.

This is a market-discovery tool designed to help you decide which markets deserve deeper analysis next.

What the Scanner Shows

Multi-Symbol Market Overview

Monitor multiple instruments from one convenient panel and quickly compare their current technical conditions.

The scanner displays:

Symbol name

Current directional bias

Technical score from 0 to 100

Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral condition

Current price information

The result is designed to help you quickly identify markets that may deserve further investigation.

Custom Watchlists

Scan your own selected instruments instead of being limited to a fixed list.

Monitor up to 10 symbols at the same time, depending on your preferred workflow and broker symbol configuration.

Technical Bias Analysis

The scanner combines EMA and RSI-based conditions to produce a simple directional overview.

The score is designed to help organize market conditions into an easy-to-read format:

Higher scores: stronger bullish conditions

stronger bullish conditions Lower scores: stronger bearish conditions

stronger bearish conditions Middle-range scores: neutral or mixed conditions

The scanner is intended to help you identify markets for further analysis. It is not designed to replace complete market analysis.

Closed-Bar Analysis

The scanner uses completed candle data to reduce unnecessary changes caused by an unfinished candle.

This helps make the displayed market bias more stable during the current candle.

How to Use the Scanner

Choose the symbols you want to monitor. Open the SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner. Compare the current technical conditions across your watchlist. Identify markets that deserve deeper analysis. Use your preferred analysis tools before making any trading decision.

Scan → Select → Analyze.

What This Product Is — and Is Not

It is:

A multi-symbol market scanning tool

A quick technical-bias overview

A watchlist organization tool

A market-discovery assistant

A way to compare multiple instruments from one panel

It is not:

A guaranteed trading signal

A profitability system

An automated trading Expert Advisor

A replacement for complete market analysis

A guarantee of future market direction

The purpose of the scanner is to help you identify markets that may deserve further attention. The final trading decision remains yours.

Technical Methodology

The scanner uses a lightweight technical model based on:

Exponential Moving Average conditions

Relative Strength Index conditions

The resulting conditions are combined into a simplified technical score and directional classification.

The scanner is designed for fast market comparison rather than deep individual-symbol analysis.

For more detailed XAUUSD analysis, SmartTrader AI Pro provides a separate multi-factor analysis model with additional technical inputs and timeframe-specific calibration.

Configuration

Symbol List

Configure the instruments you want to monitor in the scanner.

Broker-specific symbol suffixes and prefixes may need to be entered exactly as they appear in your MetaTrader 5 Market Watch.

Scanner Settings

Available configuration options may include:

Symbols to scan

EMA settings

RSI settings

Panel appearance

Panel position

Changing the technical parameters creates a user-customized configuration that may behave differently from the default settings.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Broker with standard MT5 market data

Symbols available in your Market Watch

Broker symbol names may vary. For example, the same instrument may appear with a broker-specific suffix or prefix.

Transparency First

SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner is designed to help traders quickly organize and compare market conditions.

It does not claim to predict the future or guarantee profitable trades.

A technical bias is not the same as a trading signal, and a trading signal is not the same as a guaranteed outcome.

Use the scanner to find markets worth analyzing. Always perform your own analysis and apply appropriate risk management before trading.