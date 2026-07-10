KCI Candle

KCI Candle: Advanced Kinematics Price Action

The KCI (Kinematics Computing Index) Candle is a next-generation analytical tool designed to transform raw market data into crystal-clear visual intelligence. By painting the chart's candles based on deep mathematical kinematics, this indicator provides traders with an immediate, unambiguous reading of the current market direction and momentum.

Built for professional traders who demand clean charts and pure data, the KCI Candle eliminates second-guessing. A blue candle indicates bullish kinematics control, while a red candle signifies bearish dominance.

Core Advantages & Key Features:

  • Advanced Kinematics Engine: Instead of simple price averaging, the KCI core calculates the true physics of price action—analyzing velocity, net distance, path length, and statistical variance to determine the true market intent.
  • Dynamic Z-Score Normalization: The algorithm constantly standardizes market volatility using a rolling Z-Score window. This allows the indicator to adapt instantly to any asset class (Forex, Metals, Indices, or Crypto) and any timeframe without requiring constant parameter tweaking.
  • Exponential Noise Compression: Equipped with a mathematical decay constant and compression threshold, the KCI effectively filters out market "noise" and sudden, meaningless price spikes, preventing false signals and fakeouts.
  • Institutional-Grade Performance: Coded with extreme efficiency in mind. Utilizing single-pass calculations and native memory management, the KCI Candle runs with zero lag, ensuring your CPU remains exceptionally light even when loaded across multiple charts.
  • Professional Visual Themes: Trading screen aesthetics matter for psychological focus. The KCI Candle comes with built-in, meticulously designed color profiles (Professional, Institution, Soft Eye, Galaxy, Futuristic, etc.) tailored for long trading sessions and reduced eye strain.

Who is this for?

The KCI Candle is built for serious price-action traders, algorithmic system developers, and prop-firm traders who require an ultra-fast, mathematically sound directional bias layered directly onto the price itself, keeping the chart free from distracting sub-windows.
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows , entry alerts , and mobile push notifications , making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring. How to Use the Indicator Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder. Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart. A
FREE
Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Push Notif for Mobile Trading (Now you can trade perfectly through notifications to your Mobile Gadget, with Signals that you can adjust to your trading style, Use VPS to activate real time trading) Description Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading terminal.
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
RUHM Reborn
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
RUHM REBORN for Micro Account / Cent Account XAUUSD - GOLD (Note: The grid-based system carries high risk during long trends without retrace. Use appropriate capital and understand the risks involved.) RUHM REBORN is a Grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) with ATR Entry developed to provide consistent, stable, and adaptive trading results on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. This EA is specifically designed for USD Cent accounts, allowing it to run with relatively affordable capital while maintaining stability
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Smart Swing HL Fast Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Smart Swing HH - LL Indikator ini dirancang untuk mendeteksi Swing High (HH) dan Swing Low (LL) secara cepat dan akurat pada grafik harga. Deteksi dilakukan berdasarkan analisa range ATR adaptif, konfirmasi pola candlestick (seperti pin bar dan engulfing), serta opsi tambahan menggunakan Fractal untuk validasi. Fitur utama: Deteksi otomatis titik Swing High dan Swing Low menggunakan ATR dan price action. Penyesuaian sensitivitas deteksi berdasarkan ATR multiplier dan range bar . Notifikasi real-
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones Market Structure Based S/RT his advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered using colored rectangles. Ideal for traders seeki
ScalpReactor X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
ScalpReactor X A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader , this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface. Key Strengths: Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, and price momentum. Colo
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Quantum Reflex Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights. Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals, identify overbought/oversold levels, and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cross Detection → Detects BUY/SELL signals from %K/%D crossover with instant updates for fast reversals. Dynamic Zone Highlight → Autom
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
Buy Sell Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY and SELL smart The BUY and SELL Smart Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashScalp delivers   instant signal fee
Resonance Eco1
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RESONANCE SIGNAL (MULTI-FACTOR CONFIRMATION) Resonance Signal Detection is a multi-layer confirmation engine that identifies high-quality trading signals when multiple technical factors align within a short price window. This module combines: RSI overbought / oversold interaction Volume behavior relative to its moving average ATR expansion and compression analysis Wick rejection strength (price rejection power) Breakout candle validation (body ratio & ATR multiplier) Stochastic fast crossing for
Fibo Price Action
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
FIBO PRICE ACTION This indicator is a Smart OHLC–based Market Analysis and Fibonacci Zone system designed to combine visual clarity, adaptive market structure analysis, and volatility-aware strength detection into a single professional trading tool. Key Features Advanced Visual Themes Supports multiple candle and UI themes (Classic, Ocean, Forest, Gold, Neon, etc.) to adapt the chart appearance to different trading styles and preferences. Smart Fibonacci Zones Fibonacci zones can be calculate
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