Headline: Ultimate Account Protection for Prop Firm Traders!

Are you afraid of hitting your Daily Drawdown?

Titanium Prop Guard Pro is your professional silent partner that monitors your equity 24/7. It is specifically designed for traders who want to secure their funded accounts and never worry about breaching Prop Firm rules again.

Main Features:

🛡️ Smart Daily Loss Limit: Automatically closes all trades if your loss hits the limit.

💰 Target Profit Locker: Reach your daily goal? The EA will close everything and secure your gain.

⚡ Ultra-Fast Execution: Monitors account equity every second.

🤖 Set & Forget: Simple setup, works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices).