XAU Smart Trend EA

Here is a professional and compelling description of your Expert Advisor in English.
XAU/USD Trend Master EA
High-Precision Gold Trading Solution
XAU/USD Trend Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M15 timeframe. The EA combines institutional trend-following logic with momentum filtering and professional risk management to deliver a balanced and disciplined trading approach.
### Core Strategy
The EA utilizes a dual-confirmation system to ensure high-probability entries:
 * Trend Detection: Uses a Dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover system (Fast EMA 50 / Slow EMA 200). It only buys during an established uptrend and sells during a downtrend.
 * Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to confirm price velocity, ensuring the EA enters the market when buying/selling pressure is at its peak (RSI > 50 for Buys, RSI < 50 for Sells).
 * Candle Precision: The logic is executed strictly on the Opening of a New Bar to prevent market noise and "false-breakout" triggers.
### Key Features
 * Smart Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on a fixed percentage of your account balance (Default 1%).
 * Dynamic Protection: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and a Take Profit target, ensuring capital preservation.
 * Visual Indicators: Draws real-time Buy/Sell Arrows on the chart for easy backtesting and monitoring.
 * Alert System: Instant terminal alerts so you never miss a trade execution.
 * Optimized for XAU/USD: Specifically tuned for the high volatility and liquidity of the Gold market.
### Technical Specifications
| Feature | Setting |
|---|---|
| Trading Platform | MetaTrader 5 (MT5) |
| Symbol | XAUUSD / GOLD |
| Timeframe | M15 (15 Minutes) |
| Indicators | EMA (50, 200), RSI (14) |
| Lot Size | Automatic (Risk-Based) |
### How to Install
 * Download the .mq5 file.
 * Open your MT5 Terminal -> File -> Open Data Folder.
 * Navigate to MQL5/Experts and paste the file.
 * Restart MT5, drag the EA onto a Gold (XAUUSD) M15 chart.
 * Enable Algo Trading in the top toolbar.

