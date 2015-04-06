XAU Smart Trend EA

Here is a professional and compelling description of your Expert Advisor in English. You can use this for the MQL5 Market, a GitHub README, or your Personal Portfolio.

XAU/USD Trend Master EA

High-Precision Gold Trading Solution

XAU/USD Trend Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M15 timeframe. The EA combines institutional trend-following logic with momentum filtering and professional risk management to deliver a balanced and disciplined trading approach.

### Core Strategy

The EA utilizes a dual-confirmation system to ensure high-probability entries:

* Trend Detection: Uses a Dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover system (Fast EMA 50 / Slow EMA 200). It only buys during an established uptrend and sells during a downtrend.

* Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to confirm price velocity, ensuring the EA enters the market when buying/selling pressure is at its peak (RSI > 50 for Buys, RSI < 50 for Sells).

* Candle Precision: The logic is executed strictly on the Opening of a New Bar to prevent market noise and "false-breakout" triggers.

### Key Features

* Smart Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on a fixed percentage of your account balance (Default 1%).

* Dynamic Protection: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and a Take Profit target, ensuring capital preservation.

* Visual Indicators: Draws real-time Buy/Sell Arrows on the chart for easy backtesting and monitoring.

* Alert System: Instant terminal alerts so you never miss a trade execution.

* Optimized for XAU/USD: Specifically tuned for the high volatility and liquidity of the Gold market.

### Technical Specifications

| Feature | Setting |

|---|---|

| Trading Platform | MetaTrader 5 (MT5) |

| Symbol | XAUUSD / GOLD |

| Timeframe | M15 (15 Minutes) |

| Indicators | EMA (50, 200), RSI (14) |

| Lot Size | Automatic (Risk-Based) |

### How to Install

* Download the .mq5 file.

* Open your MT5 Terminal -> File -> Open Data Folder.

* Navigate to MQL5/Experts and paste the file.

* Restart MT5, drag the EA onto a Gold (XAUUSD) M15 chart.

* Enable Algo Trading in the top toolbar.

