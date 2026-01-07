Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro Investor Edition
- Эксперты
- Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
- Версия: 11.0
- Активации: 5
Master the Gold Market with Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro – The Investor’s Ultimate Choice!
Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade precision and absolute capital protection. Specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability liquidity sweeps, ensuring you enter the market only when the odds are in your favor.
🚀 Proven Performance & Stability:
Zero Drawdown Potential: Achieved a remarkable 0.00% Drawdown in specialized M5 backtests, showcasing its surgical entry precision.
High Yield Strategy: Demonstrated the ability to generate consistent monthly returns of 10% to 25%, aligning perfectly with professional investor expectations.
Low Drawdown Mastery: Maintained an incredibly low maximal drawdown of only 2.85% on the H1 timeframe during a full year of testing.
Active Trading Logic: Executed over 18,800 trades with a high win rate, proving its reliability across various market conditions.
💎 Key Features for Professional Investors:
Dynamic Auto-Risk Engine: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on your account balance—whether it is $500 or $100,000—strictly following your preferred 0.5% to 1% risk per trade.
Equity Protection Shield: Includes built-in Daily Profit Targets and Daily Loss Limits to secure your gains and prevent emotional trading.
No Risky Strategies: Strictly NO Grid and NO Martingale. Every trade is protected by a firm Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Smart Liquidity Logic: Designed to trade the New York session peaks, capturing the most profitable gold movements.
🔥 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER (Limited Time):
We are offering an exclusive early-bird price for our first community members:
First 10 Licenses: Only $99 * Regular Price: $250 (After the first 10 copies are sold)
Take advantage of this limited offer and secure your institutional-grade Gold EA today!