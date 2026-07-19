MunnaeaGOLD
- Эксперты
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Md EttizaProfessional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) trading systems. I develop reliable Expert Advisors and trading tools focused on risk management, automation, and consistent performance.
- Версия: 2.0
- Активации: 5
Professional Institutional XAUUSD Trading Robot
MUNNA EA GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe.
Unlike traditional indicator-based robots, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with advanced risk management to identify high-probability market opportunities while protecting trading capital.
The strategy focuses on liquidity sweeps, value-area reclaims, trend confirmation, Fair Value Gap (FVG), Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks and volume analysis before entering a trade.Main Features
✔ XAUUSD Only
✔ M5 Trading Strategy
✔ Institutional Value Area Trading
✔ Liquidity Sweep Detection
✔ Fair Value Gap Confirmation
✔ Break of Structure Confirmation
✔ Order Block Confirmation
✔ Volume Confirmation
✔ H1 Trend Filter
✔ H4 Trend Filter
✔ ATR Stop Loss
✔ Dynamic Take Profit
✔ Break Even
✔ Multi Stage ATR Trailing Stop
✔ Partial Close
✔ Maximum Daily Loss Protection
✔ Daily Profit Lock
✔ Floating Drawdown Protection
✔ Consecutive Loss Protection
✔ Equity Protection
✔ Session Filter
✔ News Filter
✔ Spread Filter
✔ Volatility Filter
✔ Dashboard
✔ CSV Trading Log