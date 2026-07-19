MunnaeaGOLD

MUNNA EA GOLD

Professional Institutional XAUUSD Trading Robot

MUNNA EA GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe.

Unlike traditional indicator-based robots, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with advanced risk management to identify high-probability market opportunities while protecting trading capital.

The strategy focuses on liquidity sweeps, value-area reclaims, trend confirmation, Fair Value Gap (FVG), Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks and volume analysis before entering a trade.

Main Features

✔ XAUUSD Only

✔ M5 Trading Strategy

✔ Institutional Value Area Trading

✔ Liquidity Sweep Detection

✔ Fair Value Gap Confirmation

✔ Break of Structure Confirmation

✔ Order Block Confirmation

✔ Volume Confirmation

✔ H1 Trend Filter

✔ H4 Trend Filter

✔ ATR Stop Loss

✔ Dynamic Take Profit

✔ Break Even

✔ Multi Stage ATR Trailing Stop

✔ Partial Close

✔ Maximum Daily Loss Protection

✔ Daily Profit Lock

✔ Floating Drawdown Protection

✔ Consecutive Loss Protection

✔ Equity Protection

✔ Session Filter

✔ News Filter

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Volatility Filter

✔ Dashboard

✔ CSV Trading Log


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
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On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
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Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
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Эксперты
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
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4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
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