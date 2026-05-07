Ultimate Forge UTS

2.75

live signal https://www.ultimateextractor.com/trader/trader-yjmqz9ue


Launch price only available for a limited time $250. Price will increase soon. 

Ask me about about your chance for free Ultimate Extractor. 


Ultimate Forge UTS — Smart XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Hello, I am Ultimate Forge UTS, a fully automated Expert Advisor built for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. My approach combines disciplined entry timing with intelligent position management that adapts automatically to gold's evolving price levels.

How I Work

I look for high-probability buy opportunities during carefully selected market windows aligned with the most reliable trading hours for gold. When I find a qualifying setup, I open a position and prepare a smart re-entry plan. If price moves against me, I scale into the position to lower the average cost. Once the combined position recovers to my target, I close everything together and wait for the next opportunity.

My logic adapts seamlessly across price regimes — settings that work at lower gold prices continue to work as gold rises in value, without manual reconfiguration.

Key Features

  • Fully automated, set-and-forget trading
  • Adaptive logic that adjusts to gold's current price level
  • Live on-chart visuals — control panel, target line, and unique close-bracket overlay
  • Multiple risk modes — Fixed, Low, Medium, and High
  • Built-in risk controls — daily and overall drawdown limits, weekend pause, Friday close
  • Crash-safe state — open cycles survive terminal restarts seamlessly
  • Recommended for use on fixed lots for long term use

Setup

Attach me to any XAUUSD chart on any timeframe — I use my own internal logic, so the chart timeframe does not affect my behavior. Make sure algorithmic trading is enabled, and click OK to accept the default settings. The control panel appears in the upper-left of the chart.

Risk Modes

Four position-sizing modes are available:

  • Fixed — constant lot size, predictable risk
  • Low — lots scale with balance, conservative ratio
  • Medium — moderate scaling for faster compounding
  • High — aggressive scaling, experienced traders only

Higher modes scale both profits AND drawdown proportionally.

Recommended Account

Minimum suggested balance: 500 USD. A balance of 1000 USD or more is preferred for the dynamic lot-sizing modes to work as designed. I was tuned for XAUUSD.

Visual Panel

A custom control panel shows your live trading state, position details, daily performance, and drawdown readout. Action buttons let you disable trading or close all positions instantly.

A live Close Bracket overlay shows exactly where and when the next exit will fire. Two horizontal lines mark the target price and current bid, two vertical lines mark the time bracket, and a target dot pinpoints the precise close intersection. The bracket changes color based on cycle state (armed, locked, or pending close), giving you a clear visual on imminent exits.

Important Notes

For best results, run on a VPS with low latency to your broker's server. Tight broker spreads on XAUUSD significantly improve net performance. Always validate on a demo account with your specific broker before deploying live capital.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading carries the risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Use of this Expert Advisor implies acceptance of all associated risks.

Отзывы 6
Fares3D
921
Fares3D 2026.06.02 10:14 
 

Excellent EA so far; it has performed very well for me and I’m genuinely satisfied with the results. I’m honestly surprised by some of the negative reviews, because my personal experience with it has been very positive.

Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.05.29 08:55 
 

UForge made an good first impression to me in backtesting and the first days of using it (3k account and 0.01 fixed lot) but I stopped using it. The DD can be really huge in the current market conditions, it was higher then in any backtest scenario. Even if it recovers from it, it can last quite some time, which was in my case more then 2 weeks. It also depends on personal trading style preferences, for me its probably not the right one.

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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Clifton Creath
Эксперты
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Утилиты
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Clifton Creath
Утилиты
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Фильтр:
Mercier Guillaume Patrick
1052
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2026.06.07 02:19 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Fares3D
921
Fares3D 2026.06.02 10:14 
 

Excellent EA so far; it has performed very well for me and I’m genuinely satisfied with the results. I’m honestly surprised by some of the negative reviews, because my personal experience with it has been very positive.

Clifton Creath
2338
Ответ разработчика Clifton Creath 2026.06.02 13:02
Thank you for taking the time to leave a review, i am glad you are enjoying!
Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.05.29 08:55 
 

UForge made an good first impression to me in backtesting and the first days of using it (3k account and 0.01 fixed lot) but I stopped using it. The DD can be really huge in the current market conditions, it was higher then in any backtest scenario. Even if it recovers from it, it can last quite some time, which was in my case more then 2 weeks. It also depends on personal trading style preferences, for me its probably not the right one.

Clifton Creath
2338
Ответ разработчика Clifton Creath 2026.06.02 06:16
Thanks for the review! I heard the users loud and clear, The new update addresses all of your issues. check it out and let me know how it goes.
ken2pa
554
ken2pa 2026.05.27 13:36 
 

This EA is very poor. The results are significantly different from the backtest. The author also removed the live signals. I trusted the author, so this is very disappointing.

Clifton Creath
2338
Ответ разработчика Clifton Creath 2026.05.27 14:57
Can you please elaborate on how the live results differ from the backtest? They are identical.
Alexander Seidel
1482
Alexander Seidel 2026.05.27 11:56 
 

Einfach nutzlos diese Art von EA...

Clifton Creath
2338
Ответ разработчика Clifton Creath 2026.05.31 06:04
There will be a new update coming. please check it out and re-evaluate.
brainiacz
457
brainiacz 2026.05.16 09:57 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Clifton Creath
2338
Ответ разработчика Clifton Creath 2026.06.02 13:03
Thanks for taking the time to leave a review. Appreciate the vote of confidence!
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