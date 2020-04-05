Donchian Portfolio Visual

Breakout Master trader EA Taha Saber Ashour Kamel Эксперты

An amazing EA will help you to make fast profits you can use for any pair and gold and any frame also you can use for scalping and m1 frame for fast results or any frame you like also it has many features you can control take profits and stop loss also you can control risk and number of trades if you keep inputs as it . it will open fast trades you can check on gold frame 1 minute with the original parameters it will make for you so good profits or you can adjust tp and sl as you wish