Donchian Portfolio Visual

Donchian Portfolio Visual MT5: that is attached to only one chart, but can monitor and trade more than one symbol internally.

The concept is simple:

These figures are historical test results only and do not guarantee future performance. Always run yourown test with your broker's spread, commission and execution conditions.

Included Presets

Default H4: recommended and most robust setup

H1: secondary testing setup

M15 Experimental: for research and testing only

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer:

Fewer, more selective trades

Transparent rule-based strategies

Trend-following logic

Real Stop Loss protection

Conservative risk management

A visual explanation of what the robot is doing

It is not designed for traders who want high-frequency scalping, account flipping, martingale recovery orgrid exposure.

Important Risk Notice

Forex and CFDs involve substantial risk. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results.This product is an automated trading tool and does not constitute financial advice. Test the demo versionfirst in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it live.

Tags / palavras-chave sugeridas

Donchian, Breakout, Trend Following, EURUSD, GBPUSD, H4, Portfolio, No Martingale, No Grid, ATR,EMA200, ADX, Visual EA, Risk Management

Recommended default setup: EURUSD + GBPUSD, H4, risk 0.25% per trade. The EA does not use martingale, grid or averaging. Please test the demo version first in the Strategy Tester with your broker conditions.

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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