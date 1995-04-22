Donchian Portfolio Visual MT5: that is attached to only one chart, but can monitor and trade more than one symbol internally.
The concept is simple:
These figures are historical test results only and do not guarantee future performance. Always run yourown test with your broker's spread, commission and execution conditions.
Included Presets
Default H4: recommended and most robust setup
H1: secondary testing setup
M15 Experimental: for research and testing only
Who Is This EA For?
This EA is suitable for traders who prefer:
Fewer, more selective trades
Transparent rule-based strategies
Trend-following logic
Real Stop Loss protection
Conservative risk management
A visual explanation of what the robot is doing
It is not designed for traders who want high-frequency scalping, account flipping, martingale recovery orgrid exposure.
Important Risk Notice
Forex and CFDs involve substantial risk. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results.This product is an automated trading tool and does not constitute financial advice. Test the demo versionfirst in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it live.
Tags / palavras-chave sugeridas
Donchian, Breakout, Trend Following, EURUSD, GBPUSD, H4, Portfolio, No Martingale, No Grid, ATR,EMA200, ADX, Visual EA, Risk Management
Recommended default setup: EURUSD + GBPUSD, H4, risk 0.25% per trade. The EA does not use martingale, grid or averaging. Please test the demo version first in the Strategy Tester with your broker conditions.