Gold trading manager

XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about.

More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc)

Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold)
Timeframe Any
Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2 (or equivalent in another currency)
Account Type Better with the lower spread
Leverage 1:500
Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs)
Lots size 0.2

For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply run this EA in the cheapest VPS you can find, or just the cheapest VPS provided by Metatrader.

