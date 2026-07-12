Sniper Boleta Pro

SNIPER BOLETA PRO

🎬 Watch the Official Product Video Demo

Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

Execute Faster. Manage Risk Smarter. Stay in Full Control.

A Professional Trading Assistant

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is a professional manual trading panel designed to simplify order execution and improve trade management in MetaTrader 5.

Instead of manually calculating position size, configuring Stop Loss and Take Profit, and monitoring account information across different windows, everything is centralized in one intuitive interface.

The result is a faster, cleaner and more organized trading workflow.

Why Choose SNIPER BOLETA PRO?

Successful trading is not only about finding opportunities.

Consistent execution and disciplined risk management are equally important.

SNIPER BOLETA PRO was created to help traders execute every position with greater speed, accuracy and organization while keeping full manual control over every decision.

Main Features

✔ One-Click BUY & SELL

Execute market orders instantly using dedicated BUY and SELL buttons.

Every trade remains completely under the trader's control.

✔ Automatic Position Size Calculator

Automatically calculates the appropriate lot size according to the configured risk parameters.

This helps maintain consistent money management while eliminating repetitive manual calculations.

✔ Adjustable Stop Loss

Define the Stop Loss distance before opening the position.

The configured protection level is automatically applied when the order is executed.

✔ Adjustable Take Profit

Configure your Take Profit target directly from the trading panel before entering the market.

✔ Automatic SL & TP Chart Lines

Immediately after opening a trade, the panel automatically creates Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

Each line includes its corresponding price label, allowing quick visualization of the complete trade structure.

✔ Real-Time Risk Dashboard

The panel continuously displays:

• Current Symbol

• Current Spread

• Account Balance

• Free Margin

• Position Size

• Monetary Risk

• Risk Percentage

• Expected Profit Target

• Risk / Reward Ratio

• Current Trading Status

All information is updated in real time before trade execution.

✔ Break Even

Move the Stop Loss to the entry price with a single click whenever your trading plan requires additional protection.

✔ Partial Close

Secure part of your profits by partially closing an open position directly from the trading panel.

✔ Close Position

Close the active position quickly without navigating through multiple MetaTrader windows.

Simple Trading Workflow

Using SNIPER BOLETA PRO is straightforward.

1. Configure Stop Loss and Take Profit.

2. Review the calculated lot size.

3. Check account and risk information.

4. Execute BUY or SELL.

5. Monitor the automatically created Stop Loss and Take Profit lines.

6. Manage the position using Break Even, Partial Close or Close Position.

Everything is designed to keep execution simple, organized and efficient.

Designed For

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is suitable for traders operating:

✔ Forex

✔ Indices

✔ Gold

✔ Commodities

✔ CFDs*

Ideal for:

• Scalpers

• Day Traders

• Swing Traders

• Manual Traders

*Instrument availability depends on your broker.

Platform Compatibility

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Compatible with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5.

Important Information

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is a manual trading panel.

This product:

• Does not generate trading signals.

• Does not analyze market direction.

• Does not open trades automatically.

• Does not close trades automatically.

• Does not provide investment advice.

All trading decisions remain entirely under the trader's responsibility.

Trading financial markets involves risk.

Always use appropriate money management.

Support

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system.

Questions, suggestions and feedback are always welcome.

Future Updates

SNIPER BOLETA PRO is continuously being improved.

Future updates may include interface enhancements, workflow optimizations and additional trade management features.

All updates will be available through the MQL5 Market.

About SNIPER BOLETA PRO

SNIPER BOLETA PRO was developed with a single objective:

Provide MetaTrader 5 traders with a practical, reliable and professional execution panel that simplifies manual trading while maintaining complete control over every position.

Thank you for choosing SNIPER BOLETA PRO.


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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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4.83 (6)
Утилиты
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4.92 (12)
Утилиты
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Issam Kassas
Утилиты
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
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Ntobeko Zulu
Утилиты
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
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Ziggy Janssen
Утилиты
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
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Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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