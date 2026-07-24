Broker Environment Inspector MT5

Broker Environment Inspector is a professional MetaTrader 5 compatibility and diagnostics utility for examining the current terminal, account and symbol environment. It presents trading permissions, quote conditions, contract settings and supported execution capabilities in a clear technical dashboard.

MAIN FEATURES
• Terminal connection and trading-permission flags
• Quote freshness and current spread inspection
• Trading-session availability
• Contract size, tick size and tick value details
• Minimum, maximum and step volume rules
• Stops Level and Freeze Level inspection
• Supported filling and order modes
• Non-personal diagnostic export for support and comparison

Use the inspector before deploying an EA or manual workflow to identify environment differences that may affect operation. It does not test broker quality, place trades or guarantee compatibility with every third-party program. Values are read from the current terminal and may change with broker, account, symbol and server conditions.
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Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
Утилиты
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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