Broker Environment Inspector MT5





MAIN FEATURES

• Terminal connection and trading-permission flags

• Quote freshness and current spread inspection

• Trading-session availability

• Contract size, tick size and tick value details

• Minimum, maximum and step volume rules

• Stops Level and Freeze Level inspection

• Supported filling and order modes

• Non-personal diagnostic export for support and comparison





Use the inspector before deploying an EA or manual workflow to identify environment differences that may affect operation. It does not test broker quality, place trades or guarantee compatibility with every third-party program. Values are read from the current terminal and may change with broker, account, symbol and server conditions.

Broker Environment Inspector is a professional MetaTrader 5 compatibility and diagnostics utility for examining the current terminal, account and symbol environment. It presents trading permissions, quote conditions, contract settings and supported execution capabilities in a clear technical dashboard.