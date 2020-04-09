Gold Scalping Matrix MT5

The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price. 

*Key Features:*

1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and capitalize on them.

2. *Hedge Trading Strategy*: By systematically placing multiple buy and sell orders, the bot aims to profit from fluctuations in gold prices, regardless of the overall market direction.

3. *Risk Management*: Integrated risk management tools ensure that losses are minimized. The bot employs stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility, protecting your capital while maximizing returns.

4. *Real-Time Market Monitoring*: Utilizing advanced algorithms, the bot monitors market conditions 24/7, adjusting its strategy in response to changing trends and investor sentiment.


5. *Back testing and Optimization*: The bot features robust back testing capabilities, allowing users to evaluate its performance against historical data. Continuous optimization ensures that the algorithm adapts to evolving market conditions.


Whether you’re a seasoned trader looking to automate your strategies or a newcomer seeking to navigate the complexities of gold trading, the Gold Scalping Matrix offers a powerful tool to enhance your trading experience and potentially increase profitability.

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD 
  •  works with all Pairs with Monitoring and good timing to on off 
  • Timeframe: 12 min** and choose the suitable for you due the pairs you use 
  • Keep all other default conditions till you totally understand and can change and back test due to your requirements 

Account Requirements

  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread raw account
  • Min Deposit: $20  and see the magic
  • Leverage  1:500max    1:300preferred 
  • Broker : All
  • Transfere your profit each 50$ out of your active account 
  • contact me in DM to get the best tricks and support even if you still in test step as well to give you more details .



Features of Gold Scalping Matrix

  • Easy to use with simple setting
  • Fully automated
  • Highly effective performance of EA
  • High Profit Factor
  • Good risk management to minimize loss and recover mode 
  • All order management functions are Hidden  SL -Close all orders
  • your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users 
  • your feedback are appreciated and useful to optimize the performance
  • Remember to not run it all time the best performance you get when you get your profit daily and close 
  • remember I'm always here to support you in private messages .


























Рекомендуем также
Binance real time futures data
Ping You Jiang
Утилиты
Binance - всемирно известная биржа криптовалют! Чтобы упростить анализ данных рынка зашифрованной цифровой валюты в реальном времени, программа может автоматически импортировать данные транзакций Binance Futures в реальном времени в MT5 для анализа.Основные функции: 1. Поддержите автоматическое создание торговых пар фьючерсов USD-M Министерством валютной безопасности, и базовую валюту также можно установить отдельно. Базовая валюта BaseCurrency пуста, чтобы указать все валюты, и любая криптова
Market View MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Утилиты
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Limiter Drawdown App
Alain Bleeksma
Утилиты
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Индикаторы
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Chart Time Plus MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
Утилиты
Description:   -   Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart. Input Parameters:   -   Local Time : Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).   -   Server Time : Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).   -   GMT Time
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
Утилиты
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
С легкостью возьмите под контроль свою торговую рутину с революционным менеджером времени сделок. Этот мощный инструмент автоматизирует выполнение ордеров в назначенное время, изменяя ваш подход к торговле. Создавайте персонализированные списки задач для различных торговых действий, от покупки до выставления ордеров, без ручного вмешательства. Руководство по установке и вводу данных Trades Time Manager Если вы хотите получать уведомления о работе советника, добавьте наш URL в терминал MT4/MT5 (с
Pro LTS TradeDashboard MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Утилиты
Pro LTS Trade Dashboard & Market Manager Stop calculating. Start trading. The Pro LTS Trade Dashboard is not just a risk calculator—it is a complete trading command center designed to replace the default MT5 terminal. It combines professional Risk Management, Trade Execution, and a unique Draggable Symbol Switcher into one clean, collapsible interface. Developed by Logic Trade Solution (LTS) , this tool is built for traders who need speed, precision, and screen space. Why Go Pro? While our fr
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Утилиты
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
MT5toTLGRM
Fernando Morales
4.2 (5)
Утилиты
MT5toTLGGRM EA отправляет текстовые сообщения только на группу телеграмм или канал по Вашему выбору. Сообщения настраиваются для отображения информации о любой торговой деятельности на счете. Также отображается ежедневный отчет PnL. В одном и том же терминале МТ5 можно использовать несколько экземпляров данного советника для отправки сообщений на разные группы/канал телеграмм, но при этом следить за тем, чтобы каждый из них имел свой номер в настройках [B13]. Ниже перечислены особенности отправ
FREE
SwapSort
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Утилиты
Swap Sort is an MQL5 script designed for traders and investors to streamline their decision-making process by efficiently analyzing and organizing swap fees for financial instruments. This tool is ideal for professionals who want to optimize their trading strategies by minimizing costs and maximizing profits. Swap fees can significantly impact the success or failure of a trade, as high fees can erode profits over time, while favorable swaps can enhance returns for positions held overnigh. Wit
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Утилиты
Количественная Панель Pro Идеальная Мульти-ЭА Панель Мониторинга для Квантовых Трейдеров Хватит переключаться между графиками и внешними инструментами для отслеживания алгоритмических стратегий! Quant Panel Pro предоставляет профессиональный мониторинг портфеля в одном стильном и удобном интерфейсе. Ключевые Возможности Количественная Аналитика Под Рукой Агрегирование прибыли и убытков (P&L) в реальном времени для всех советников Статистический анализ процента выигрышных сделок и частоты торговл
Advanced Trade Manageer
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Утилиты
Overview Are you tired of complex manual calculations, emotional execution errors, and the constant fear of risking too much? The Advanced Trade Manager (ATM) is your all-in-one solution, a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to give you institutional-level control over every aspect of your trade. From flawless risk calculation to intelligent, one-click execution, the ATM EA streamlines your entire trading process, allowing you to focus on your strategy, not the mechanics
FREE
Global Forex Session Highlighter
Sid Ali Temkit
Индикаторы
Introducing the 'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most act
Neon Shadow EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Neon Shadow — уникальное торговое решение, которое помогает вам учиться и переходить на новый уровень в трейдинге Я стремился создать уникальное торговое решение, которое было бы доступно любому новичку или профессионалу, независимо от вашего уровня развития. Основной идеей стало объединение машинного обучения с продвинутыми торговыми приёмами таким образом, чтобы извлечь максимум из их совместного использования. Система применима как для разгона небольших депозитов за 1–2 месяца, так и для мак
FREE
Order Selective Delete MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Утилиты
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Эксперт торгует при открытии рынка после выходных, ориентируясь на возникший разрыв цены (ГЭП). Готовы различные сеты настроек (торговля против или в сторону ГЭПа). При этом доступны разнообразные параметры в настройках эксперта, позволяющие создать свои уникальные сеты самостоятельно.   >>> Chat <<< Валютные пары для которых разработаны сеты: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY. С качать
Account Status Monitor MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Account Status Monitor – The Ultimate Trading Dashboard! Price: $30 – A One-Time Investment for Complete Control Over Your Trading Account! What is Account Status Monitor? Account Status Monitor is a powerful, real-time dashboard that displays all your essential trading metrics in one place! Whether you’re a day trader, a swing trader, or an algorithmic trader, this utility keeps you informed about your account’s health at a glance. Say goodbye to manually checking balances, margins, or floatin
Indicator Values Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Trade Utility Pro
Sovannara Voan
3.91 (76)
Утилиты
Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
FREE
Multiple Close All
Ynal Al Khalil
Утилиты
(Multiple Close All) for MT5 a lightweight and efficient utility designed to help traders close their open positions and pending orders directly from the chart. It provides a clean panel with interactive buttons, allowing quick closing of opened trades and deleting the Pending Orders with one click. Key Features: Close all BUY , SELL , or ALL positions with one click. Close only profitable trades or only losing trades . Close trades filtered by Magic Number or Ticket Number . Perform par
FREE
HFT Bot Builder
Thomas Bradley Butler
Утилиты
Build an HFT Bot with source code.  This specialized algorithm in the bot will build an HFT bot for you, to alter, enhance and optimize to trade by.  The algorithm in the bot is a special recipe to build an HFT program.  One that you can enhance upon creation. Just follow the steps: Load the bot on a chart Wait for it to load, could takes some time depending on computer, refresh chart if needed (USE DEMO SO IT WON'T MAKE REAL TRADES WHILE YOU BUILD).  THIS IS BEING USED AS A BUILDER NOT AN EA A
Boom 500 Players
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices. Backtesting Results Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance: Total Return: $691.40 (+6
KVM Bitcoin Price Ticker MT5
Krasimir Marinov
4 (1)
Утилиты
Тикер, который показывает среднюю курс биткоина к выбранной валюте с регулярным обновлением через определенные промежутки. Версия PRO обновляет данные чаще и отображает подробную информацию об изменении цены! Для работы утилиты необходимо добавить адрес http://metakod.com/mk/api в список разрешенных URL на вкладке Сервис → Настройки → Эксперты. Все поддерживаемые валюты и адрес API указаны на скриншотах ниже. Входные параметры Logging level - контроль количества подробностей, указываемых в журн
FREE
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (7)
Утилиты
EASY Insight – Умный трейдинг начинается здесь Обзор А что если бы вы могли просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, полностью без ручного просмотра графиков? EASY Insight — это ваш инструмент экспорта, готовый к работе с искусственным интеллектом, который превращает данные индикаторов в реальные торговые сигналы. Создан для трейдеров, уставших терять время на догадки и визуальный хаос, он обеспечивает полный обзор рынка в одно
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Эксперты
Система AO Trade специально разработана для трендовой торговли, используя время аукциона или новостей в качестве точек отсчёта для сравнения с другими конкретными временами ордеров для предварительного анализа рыночных тенденций. **Все временные параметры, используемые в Экспертном советнике (EA), основаны на времени вашего терминала. Различные брокеры могут работать в разных часовых поясах по Гринвичу (GMT), что может дополнительно изменяться из-за коррекции летнего времени (DST).** **Пожалуй
Binance Quotes Updater
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Утилиты
Этот сервис предназначен для онлайн трансляции котировок   криптовалют с биржи Binance в Ваш MetaTrader 5. Он подойдет Вам идеально, если Вы хотите видеть цены всех интересующих вас криптовалют в режиме онлайн — в Обзоре рынка и на графиках MetaTrader 5. После запуска сервиса Вы получите полноценные, обновляемые автоматически графики криптовалют. Вы можете применять к ним шаблоны, цветовые схемы, технические индикаторы и любые неторговые утилиты, а также делать любые графические построения. Един
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Индикаторы
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Утилиты
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Утилиты
Easy Trade – Умное, простое и мощное управление сделками Easy Trade — это универсальное решение для управления сделками в MetaTrader для тех, кто хочет держать риск под контролем и обеспечить максимально плавное исполнение ордеров. Созданный с нуля на основе обратной связи от трейдеров, Easy Trade позволяет легко открывать, отслеживать и управлять сделками по множеству символов — без лишней сложности. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы вручную или управляете несколькими позициями, Easy Tra
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Другие продукты этого автора
Trend Catcher 101
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Утилиты
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125319 MT5 The   Trend Catcher 101 is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch  market trend movements after confirmation . This EA is based on the real market power movement method. it suppose to be under expert section but because some tricks causing the boot to avoid some trades when the market unstable so its unable to be validated , anyway the test showing a lot . The Trend Catcher   uses the market power to determine the opti
Long Catcher
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Утилиты
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128103 BEST PRICE Only for first 5 copies. MT5 - Long Catcher  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair . - Long Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to monitor specially to TP.  - Long Catcher will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power . -Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), d
Short Catcher
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Утилиты
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130089 MT5 Free to check the other products it will complete the vision   Limited Time - Short Catcher  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair . - Short Catcher  is Automated Tool can work with all other pairs but you must manually handle the TP only and its very efficient   . - Short Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to customize your TP - SL . - Short Catcher will trade based on analysis that
Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Утилиты
Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 — Smart, Adaptive & Fully Automated Trading System Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5   is a next-generation automated trading system designed for traders who want precision, risk-controlled execution, and an intelligent algorithm capable of adapting to live market conditions. Built using advanced price-action logic, multi-layered ADX/RSI confirmation, and dynamic order-suspension technology, this EA is engineered to protect your capital while capturing c
Golden Trap Scalper 101 MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Утилиты
Golden Trap Scalper101 – Smart Grid Scalping EA for XAUUSD (All Timeframes) By Eng. Mohamed Mohsen Version 1.11 Transform Every Market Move Into Opportunity Golden Trap Scalper101 is a powerful, fully automated grid-based scalping system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) and compatible with any timeframe . The EA uses a dynamic pending-order grid that traps price movements , capturing profits whether the market trends or ranges. Designed for traders who want low-maintenance , h
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв