Azura Gold

Azura Gold EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 robot that includes several trading systems, most of which are based on the MACD and other indicators for confirmation. Its basic trading rule is that if the MACD is above the zero line, the EA will only look for buy orders, and vice versa. Each trading system has its own entry point with hidden SL/TP points based on both indicators and fixed ones. This expert advisor can be used on all currency pairs and all timeframes, but is specifically designed for the 1-hour timeframe for gold.


Main Features:  
  • No Grid. 
  • No Martingale.
  • No Averaging.
 
Setting Parameters:
  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. 
  • Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
  • Max Positions - Maximum open positions at once.
  • Commission - Trade commission per lot for both side. 
  • Max Spread - Maximum spread to allow trading.
  • Lot Size - Fixed lot size.
  • Auto Lots - Activate auto lot size calculation. 
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit - Take Profit. 
  • Average Basket TP - Average Basket TP to close all positions at once. 
  • Trailing settings - Trail SL and breakeven/profit lock settings. 
  • Indicator settings.

Recommendations:  
  • XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1.
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
  • Account that support hedging. 
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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