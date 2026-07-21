JPY Phoenix EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 15
JPY Phoenix EA is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed using various strategies, including trend-following, counter-trend, breakout, and scalping, with the goal of surviving all market conditions and minimizing equity drawdown. Each order is protected by a fixed stop-loss. This EA is specifically designed for the 1-hour timeframe for the USDJPY pair.
Main Features:
- No Martingale
- No Grid.
- No Averaging.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.
- Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
- Max Positions - Maximum open positions at once.
- Commission - Trade commission per lot for both side.
- Max Spread - Maximum spread to allow trading.
- Volume Settings - Include fixed lot size and dynamic lot size.
- SL/TP - Stop loss and Take Profit for each order.
- Basket TP - Include Basket TP to close buys, sells or all positions at once.
- Trailing settings - Trail SL and breakeven/profit lock settings.
- Time Filters.
Recommendations:
- USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen) H1.
- Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
- Hedging account.