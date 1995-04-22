Azura Gold
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 15
Azura Gold EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 robot that includes several trading systems, most of which are based on the MACD and other indicators for confirmation. Its basic trading rule is that if the MACD is above the zero line, the EA will only look for buy orders, and vice versa. Each trading system has its own entry point with hidden SL/TP points based on both indicators and fixed ones. This expert advisor can be used on all currency pairs and all timeframes, but is specifically designed for the 1-hour timeframe for gold.
Main Features:
- No Grid.
- No Martingale.
- No Averaging.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.
- Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
- Max Positions - Maximum open positions at once.
- Commission - Trade commission per lot for both side.
- Max Spread - Maximum spread to allow trading.
- Lot Size - Fixed lot size.
- Auto Lots - Activate auto lot size calculation.
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
- Take Profit - Take Profit.
- Average Basket TP - Average Basket TP to close all positions at once.
- Trailing settings - Trail SL and breakeven/profit lock settings.
- Indicator settings.
Recommendations:
- XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1.
- Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
- Account that support hedging.