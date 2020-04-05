BTC Quantum Velocity EA

BTCSD Quantum Velocity EA | Bitcoin Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5

BTCSD Quantum Velocity EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed exclusively for trading BTCUSD. The EA focuses on a single trading instrument, using an algorithmic approach to automate trade execution, position management, and risk control.

By concentrating on Bitcoin, the EA is designed to operate using trading logic developed specifically for the characteristics of the BTCUSD market.

Supported Instrument

BTCSD Quantum Velocity EA is designed to trade:

  • BTCUSD

The symbol name may vary depending on your broker.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5

  • Designed exclusively for BTCUSD

  • Automated trade entry and exit management

  • Integrated position and risk management

  • Continuous operation while the BTCUSD market is available through your broker

  • Compatible with brokers that support BTCUSD trading

  • Suitable for VPS hosting to provide uninterrupted operation

Trading Approach

BTCSD Quantum Velocity EA analyses BTCUSD market conditions using a proprietary algorithmic methodology to identify potential trading opportunities. Trade execution and position management are performed automatically according to the configured settings. The trading logic is designed specifically for a single trading instrument while maintaining a structured and disciplined approach to automated trading.

Why a Single-Instrument EA?

A dedicated trading system allows the strategy to focus exclusively on the characteristics of the BTCUSD market rather than operating across multiple asset classes. This approach provides a specialised trading environment for traders seeking an automated Bitcoin trading solution.

Recommended Trading Environment

For optimal operation, use a broker that provides reliable trade execution, competitive spreads, and supports BTCUSD trading. A VPS is recommended to help maintain continuous operation and minimise interruptions caused by local internet or power outages.

Configuration

The EA includes configurable inputs that allow traders to adjust operational parameters to suit their trading preferences and account requirements. Default settings are provided for convenience, while experienced users may customise the configuration where appropriate.

Product Support

Support for BTCSD Quantum Velocity EA is available through the MQL5 Product Comments section or via the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Disclosure

Trading cryptocurrencies and leveraged financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Bitcoin is subject to significant price volatility, and losses can occur. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before trading on a live account, test the EA on a demo account and ensure that the selected settings are appropriate for your trading objectives and risk tolerance.


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