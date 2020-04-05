Little Bear
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 7 апреля 2026
- Активации: 15
This EA is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on supply demand areas. It works by sending stop orders in the areas to catch the price movements with stop loss and break even. This trading robot can be used on all time frame and all trading pairs, but it is recommended to use on Gold H1 time frame.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.
- Lot Size - Trades volume.
- Auto Lot Calculation Risk - Risk Calculation to automatically calculate lot size.
- Take Profit - Take Profit.
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
- Breakeven & Trailing Start - Value to trigger breakeven and to begin trailing SL.
- Trailing Step - Trail SL every this step after trigger the BEP.
- Max Slippage.
- Time Filter.
Recommendations:
- Gold (XAUUSD).
- 1 hour time frame.
- Minimum balance $ 100.
- Zero spread ECN or Raw spread account.
- Low latency vps.
- Use default settings.