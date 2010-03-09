TRDR Bot4

Advanced Momentum & Strength MT5 Expert Advisor Built for Precision, Control & Consistency

TRDR Bot-4 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a balance of powerful automation, robust risk controls, and transparent strategy logic. This EA delivers stronger entry confirmation, improved order reliability, and flexible money management suited for Indices, Commodities and Forex trading environments.

 

This EA is not a Black Box. All indicators, thresholds, and protections are fully transparent and adjustable.

 

Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic

TRDR Bot-4 combines three proven momentum/strength indicators to generate high-probability entries and exits:

Entry Logic

  • Long Entries:
    – Williams’ %R (46) crosses above −10
    – Bulls Power (2) confirms increasing bullish momentum 
  • Short Entries:

            – Williams’ %R (46) crosses below −80
            – Bulls Power (2) confirms weakening momentum

Exit Logic

  • Bears Power (16) triggers exit when momentum reverses:
    – Above +7.5 for long trades
    – Below −7.5 for short trades

This combination provides a balanced view of volatility, trend strength, and exhaustion levels.

You can also Adjust the Settings to your Preference.

 

Dynamic Risk Management System

TRDR Bot-4 gives traders full control over exposure with two adaptable lot-sizing modes:

Static Lot Mode
Use a fixed lot size for predictable trade sizing.

Auto Risk Mode
Automatically calculates lot size based on:

  • Account Balance
  • Risk % per trade (default: 1.5%)
  • Stop Loss Points (default: 100)

This ensures your position sizes adjust intelligently to market volatility and account growth.

Additional Protections Include:

  • Max daily loss limit
  • Equity protection
  • Spread filter
  • Drawdown management

 

Improved Execution & Reliability

  • Increased internal trade retry attempts 
  • Compatible with all major MT5 brokers 
  • Optimized for low-spread environments

 

Ideal For

  • Retail traders seeking structured automation
  • Traders who prefer indicator-confirmed entries
  • Signal refinement and semi-automated setups
  • Growing Accounts and Passing Prop Firm Challenges

 

Support & Updates

Send us a Direct message via MQL5 for continuous updates, EA settings guidance, and professional support from TRADEWYZE.


    #ExploreYourTradingEdge.

    Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

    Рекомендуем также
    Opal MT5
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    Эксперты
    Limited Time Offer: 50% Off One-Day Introductory Price! Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing. Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial ma
    GoldenStrikePro
    Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
    Эксперты
    GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
    RSI Intelligent
    Sabil Yudifera
    Эксперты
    RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Эксперты
    Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
    The Viper EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    3.9 (10)
    Эксперты
    Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 349$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   Низкий риск в реальном времени   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Советник Viper использует четкие и эффективные входы «возврата к среднему» в течение периода торговых сессий (между 23 и 1 часами по Гринвичу + 2, летнее время США).    Эти сделки уже имеют очень высокий успех, но если рынок развернется против позиции, советн
    Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor
    Sasa-mihael Miloievici
    Эксперты
    Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe . Built for traders who value long-term stability , controlled risk , and professional performance , the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure , eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold. With over 3 years of verified backtesting
    Sydney MT5
    Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
    3.26 (19)
    Эксперты
    Sydney - это сложный и новый алгоритм, который использует искусственный интеллект в сочетании с традиционным техническим анализом для прогнозирования будущих движений рынка по символам GBPUSD и USDJPY . Этот советник использует рекуррентные нейронные сети, а именно ячейки с долговременной памятью (Long-Short-Term-Memory), которые обучаются на данных индикаторов технического анализа. Благодаря этому методу советник способен узнать, какие индикаторы наиболее релевантны для будущего движения цены,
    CalcWave
    Mohit Kumar
    Эксперты
    CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
    Goldplup
    Wesley
    4.75 (4)
    Эксперты
    END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
    CGTxau
    Ciaran Alan Butcher
    Эксперты
    CGT XAU EA  I have been developing this expert  advisor for the last two years and the results have been exceptional, the expert is built to catch all of the trends on XAUUSD, while aiming to maintain breakeven in-between.  This EA comes with a range of settings around trade and risk management.  The EA CAN be used with prop firms with adjusted settings or specifically an FTMO swing account with the recommended settings.  Recommendations: Main Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit : $500-10
    Simo Professional
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Эксперты
    Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
    Indicement MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.04 (26)
    Эксперты
    Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки инде
    Imbalance HFT
    Mei Yang
    Эксперты
    This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
    AU 79 Gold EA MT5
    Abhimanyu Hans
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    AU 79 Gold EA — советник для торговли золотом, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. Это скальпер на 5-минутном таймфрейме, его стратегия уникальна и используется учреждениями для торговли золотом. Он торгуется ночью в течение нескольких часов, когда объем низкий и нет новостей, чтобы максимизировать его точность и минимизировать риск. Присоединяйтесь к нашему       группа MQL5       для загрузки последних файлов настроек, которые потребуются для бэк-тестирования и запуска советника на
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.81 (119)
    Эксперты
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
    Atomic Advanced EA
    Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
    Эксперты
    Disclaimer: These profiles are expert-level starting points, not guaranteed "set-and-forget" solutions. Market conditions change, and different brokers have unique data feeds and execution policies. It is absolutely essential to backtest these settings thoroughly and run them on a demo account before committing real capital. Pay close attention to the risk management inputs. ## 1. The Conservative Trend Follower This profile is designed for patience and stability. It trades on a higher timef
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
    Uranus STO
    Encho Enev
    Эксперты
    Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
    Open Season
    Philipp Shvetsov
    Эксперты
    Open Season - полностью автоматический советник, работающий по принципу "установил и забыл". Он позволяет активным трейдерам торговать по сигналам с высокой вероятностью на основе пробоя ценового действия на EURUSD H1. Он находит модели ценового действия перед открытием лондонской сессии и торгует по пробоям. Советник совершает короткие сделки на основе сигналов с высокой вероятностью Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом Встроенный фильтр времени Три метода определения размера позиции в зависимост
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (32)
    Эксперты
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Unobot EA
    Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
    Эксперты
    UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
    Edge EA Pro MT5
    Aleksandr Zheltikov
    4.67 (3)
    Эксперты
    Edge is a fully automated trading system that finds trading opportunities and places trades by combining technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and all-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas. Based on historical market data, the system's thinly layered multilayer neural network is trained to identify patterns and relationships that can be used to predict future price movements. The neural network processes various inputs, including price data, technical indicators
    Promex MT5
    Evgeniia Terekhova
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Promex – это уникальный советник, который торгует при сильном отклонении цены от нормального значения. Открывая сделки в момент, когда очень вероятно движение в противоположном направлении, советник Promex сопровождает ее коротким трейлинг-стопом, тем самым собирая с рынка небольшую прибыль, но с вероятность 95% . Требования к торговому счету. Счета типа: ECN и RAW Кредитное плечо: 1:30 и более Минимальный депозит: 100 USD Спред по EURUSD: до 6 пунктов Подходит для Prop firm. Советник Promex ра
    Disruptor Gold EA
    Hanna Hryshchenko
    Эксперты
    Тот день всё изменил. Началось всё спокойно — латте, европейское кафе, аромат свежей выпечки. И вдруг — он. Элегантный, спешащий, садится в машину. Что-то падает — флешка. Необычная. Тяжёлая. С гравировкой «R.D.». Машина уехала. Я поднял флешку, нажал звонок в здание, откуда он вышел. Тишина. Положил в сумку. Было ощущение: история только начинается. Позже, в аэропорту, я вспомнил. В самолёте открыл: одна папка — alpha_1803 . В основном код, непонятный мне. Но один файл — график. Гладкий. Увере
    The Market Beast Dominator
    Wilfried Ntamatungiro
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
    Advanced ORBS
    Dodong Christian Arnon
    Эксперты
    Important: Do not use default , please refer to comments for recmmended settings ADVANCED ORBS EA - Professional Breakout Trading System specialized for GOLD & USDJPY USE M1 TIME FRAME ONLY,PLEASE CHECK COMMENTS FOR THE INSTRUCTIONS USE THE SAME SETTING AND TIME FRAME FOR GOLD AND USDJPY   Recomended Broker >   https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK&nbsp ;                                            https://icmarkets.com/?camp=76649                                              THE NEXT G
    OXI DCA machine
    Nickey Magale
    Эксперты
    Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
    Aureus Trader
    Divyesh Pandey
    Эксперты
    Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
    GhostSinobi
    Muhammad Sadli
    Эксперты
    GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
    Regulus exclusive advisor
    Oleg Konovalov
    Эксперты
    Инструментарий для заработка и исследований. Техническая часть советника построена полностью на движке  Trading engine 4.010 , написанного господином Карпутовым , который любезно предоставляет доступ к своим работам. В основе ядра  торговых сигналов и стратегии лежит авторский алгоритм формирования паттернов прогнозирования цены. Применим к любому инструменту! Дополнен системой управления на основе МА "Девятихвостый Лис" , актуализации и подстройки сигнала максимально точно под рынок, инструм
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Эксперты
    Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Эксперты
    РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Эксперты
    Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Эксперты
    Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Эксперты
    ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Эксперты
    Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Эксперты
    Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Эксперты
    Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Эксперты
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Эксперты
    Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Эксперты
    Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Эксперты
    BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Эксперты
    ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Эксперты
    PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Эксперты
    Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    Эксперты
    Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Эксперты
    Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Эксперты
    AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Эксперты
    Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    Эксперты
    Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    Эксперты
    Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
    Другие продукты этого автора
    TRDR Bot3
    Musa Mampondo
    Эксперты
    Momentum-Driven MT5 Expert Advisor Using MACD & Bulls Power TRDR Bot-3 is a structured, momentum-focused Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, designed for traders who want a clean trend-confirmation system with disciplined exits and strong capital protection. The EA combines MACD, Bulls Power, and Momentum indicators to identify directional strength and exit trades when momentum begins to fade—making it ideal for sustained market moves in Forex, Indices and Commodities. This EA is not a Black
    FREE
    TRDR Bot1
    Musa Mampondo
    Эксперты
    Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across For
    TRDR Bot2
    Musa Mampondo
    Эксперты
    Volatility-Adaptive MT5 Expert Advisor Powered by MAO & Envelopes TRDR Bot-2 is an advanced multi-indicator Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, designed for traders who want a clean, volatility-aware trading system with strong session controls and disciplined risk management. The EA blends Moving Average of Oscillator (MAO) momentum signals with Envelopes volatility bands to identify structured trend continuation and mean-reversion opportunities across Forex, Commodities, Crypto and Indices.
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв