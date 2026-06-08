EURO Swingbot

EURO SwingBot is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 robot that includes several swing trading systems. Each trading system has its own entry point with SL/TP. This expert advisor can be used on all currency pairs and all timeframes, but is specifically designed for the 1-hour timeframe for EURUSD.


Main Features:  

  • No Martingale. 
  • No Grid.
  • No Averaging.
 
Setting Parameters:
  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. 
  • Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
  • Commission - Trade commission per lot for both side. 
  • Max Spread - Maximum spread to allow trading.
  • Lot Size - Fixed lot size.
  • Auto Lots - Activate auto lot size calculation. 
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit - Take Profit. 
  • Average Basket TP - Average Basket TP to close all positions at once. 
  • Activate Hidden SL by Indicator.
  • Max Drawdown - If this drawdown is reached, all orders will be closed.
  • Trailing settings - Trail SL and breakeven/profit lock settings. 
  • News filter - Halt the EA during the news.
  • Time filters.

Recommendations:  
  • EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) H1.
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
  • Account that support hedging. 
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Alesamo
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Alesamo 2026.06.14 12:07 
 

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Sigit Hariyono
7179
Ответ разработчика Sigit Hariyono 2026.06.14 13:46
Thank you for purchasing my product. If you need any assistance, please feel free to send me messages.
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