EURO Swingbot
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 2 июля 2026
- Активации: 15
EURO SwingBot is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 robot that includes several swing trading systems. Each trading system has its own entry point with SL/TP. This expert advisor can be used on all currency pairs and all timeframes, but is specifically designed for the 1-hour timeframe for EURUSD.
Main Features:
- No Martingale.
- No Grid.
- No Averaging.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.
- Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
- Commission - Trade commission per lot for both side.
- Max Spread - Maximum spread to allow trading.
- Lot Size - Fixed lot size.
- Auto Lots - Activate auto lot size calculation.
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
- Take Profit - Take Profit.
- Average Basket TP - Average Basket TP to close all positions at once.
- Activate Hidden SL by Indicator.
- Max Drawdown - If this drawdown is reached, all orders will be closed.
- Trailing settings - Trail SL and breakeven/profit lock settings.
- News filter - Halt the EA during the news.
- Time filters.
Recommendations:
- EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) H1.
- Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
- Account that support hedging.
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