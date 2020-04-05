Gold Koala

Gold Koala is an advanced breakout and volatility-based trading system designed for fast-moving markets such as gold. The EA uses dynamic daily range analysis to build intelligent price zones above and below the market, then waits for price expansion before executing trades automatically.

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Please note Live trading can be more difficult for scalping EA's

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Main Features

  • Structured breakout
  • All execution virtual 
  • Trading session filter
  • Breakeven protection
  • Dynamic trailing stop
  • Live statistics dashboard
  • Automatic trade execution

    How To Use

    • Attach Gold Koala to XAUUSD M1 or M5 chart.
    • Allow automated trading in MetaTrader 5.
    • Recommended for brokers with:
      • low gold spreads
      • fast execution
      • minimal slippage
    • Default settings are already optimized for gold scalping conditions and are suitable for initial testing.
    • VPS usage is recommended for uninterrupted execution.
    • Start on demo before moving to live trading.

    Recommended Conditions

    • Symbol: XAUUSD
    • Timeframe: M1 or M5
    • Raw/ECN fast execution (IC Markets or similar) and low ping to server below 10 m/s

    Test thoroughly in strategy tester - Live markets can be more difficult for scalping EA's


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    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Goldin Line is a precision momentum oscillator designed to reveal hidden shifts in market pressure. It plots a dynamic Gold Line together with a Signal Line inside a normalized 0–100 scale, allowing traders to quickly identify momentum transitions and potential trend opportunities. The indicator blends market activity with a gold-influenced component to create a unique view of price strength and weakness. Horizontal guide levels help visualize overextended conditions and equilibrium zones, maki
    Gold Ripper Oscillator
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    The Gold Ripper Oscillator is a specialized momentum-pressure gauge designed for XAUUSD. It visualizes the real-time tug-of-war between bullish gold strength (“GoldRush”) and opposing USD pressure (“USDCrush”). The indicator displays two color-coded histogram streams that expand or contract based on shifting market drive. When the gold side dominates, golden bars rise above the baseline, reflecting strong upward energy. When USD-driven weakness takes control, crimson bars form below the baseline
    Cosmic Nexus
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Cosmic Nexus is a pure momentum-direction histogram designed to show the dominant force in the market with instant visual clarity. Instead of plotting fluctuating values, it simplifies momentum into two clean states: Cosmic Ascension (green) when upward pressure dominates, and Celestial Descent (violet) when downside energy takes control. This makes trend recognition fast and intuitive, even during volatile periods. You can use Cosmic Nexus as a directional filter, a trend confirmation layer, or
    Cosmic Nebula
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Cosmic Nebula is an advanced MT4 momentum and trend-state oscillator that transforms classical ADX directional flow into a multi-state market structure model. By combining directional pressure, triple-EMA (TEMA) smoothing, and weighted signal comparison, it visualizes market conditions as distinct “cosmic phases,” allowing traders to instantly recognize trend strength, transitions, and exhaustion. The indicator runs in a separate window and plots four color-coded histogram states around a zero e
    Neuro Lines
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Neuro Lines is an advanced visual momentum-mapping indicator designed to overlay intelligent oscillation lines directly onto the price chart. Instead of working in a separate sub-window, it transforms internal market rhythm into dynamic, price-scaled lines that move with the chart itself. This creates a highly intuitive view of momentum shifts, trend bias, and timing without cluttering your workspace. The indicator plots two adaptive lines: a fast-reacting signal line and a smoother guidance lin
    Gold Force Index
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Gold Force Index is a relative strength oscillator designed to compare Gold and the US Dollar in a clean, intuitive way. It visualizes which side of the market currently holds dominance by transforming multi-market data into two normalized strength curves displayed in a separate indicator window. The focus is clarity: instead of reacting to short-term price noise, the indicator highlights sustained shifts in strength that often precede meaningful market moves. Both strength readings are plotted
    Wavelet Energy Pro
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Wavelet Energy Pro is an advanced momentum and pressure-analysis oscillator designed to reveal how much directional “energy” is present in the market, not just which way price is moving. Instead of focusing on raw price alone, it highlights the balance between bullish and bearish force, how strong that force is, and—most importantly—when that strength begins to fade. The indicator is displayed in a separate window and combines two perspectives: a fast, responsive energy reading and a smoother, r
    Gold Bands
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Gold Bands is a precision chart indicator designed to highlight cyclical price behavior while adapting to changing market volatility. The indicator plots a dynamic central line that follows a smoothed price rhythm derived from market structure rather than simple price averaging. This core line represents the underlying oscillation of price movement and helps traders visually identify shifts between expansion and contraction phases. Surrounding the center line are two sets of adaptive bands that
    Sigmoid Oscillator
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Sigmoid Oscillator  is a next-generation momentum tool that transforms traditional RSI behavior into a smooth, adaptive 0–100 oscillator using statistical normalization and a sigmoid function. Instead of reacting sharply to short-term noise, it standardizes RSI deviation from its long-term EMA, converts it into a Z-Score, and then maps that value through a sigmoid curve. The result is a clean, stable momentum wave that highlights true directional pressure while filtering market turbulence. The o
    Phase Angle Cycle
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Phase Angle Cycle is a precision timing oscillator designed to reveal the underlying rhythm of price movement. Instead of relying on traditional momentum or overbought/oversold logic, it focuses on identifying the market’s internal phase progression and dominant cycle structure. Displayed in a separate window, it blends phase positioning with adaptive frequency smoothing to help traders recognize where price is within its current rotational path. The main PhaseAngle line reflects the market’s re
    Cosmic Candles
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    Cosmic Candles  is an advanced price-action visualization tool that transforms ordinary candles into a dynamic, color-coded map of market energy. Instead of relying on traditional indicators in a separate window, it enhances the main chart itself—classifying each candle into one of four distinct “cosmic states” that reflect underlying momentum pressure and trend intensity. Each candle is painted in a specific color theme: Neutron Star (Aqua)   – Strong bullish momentum Nebula Glow (Blue)   – Con
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