Gold Koala

Gold Koala is an advanced breakout and volatility-based trading system designed for fast-moving markets such as gold. The EA uses dynamic daily range analysis to build intelligent price zones above and below the market, then waits for price expansion before executing trades automatically.

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Please note Live trading can be more difficult for scalping EA's

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Main Features

  • Structured breakout
  • All execution virtual 
  • Trading session filter
  • Breakeven protection
  • Dynamic trailing stop
  • Live statistics dashboard
  • Automatic trade execution

    How To Use

    • Attach Gold Koala to XAUUSD M1 or M5 chart.
    • Allow automated trading in MetaTrader 5.
    • Recommended for brokers with:
      • low gold spreads
      • fast execution
      • minimal slippage
    • Default settings are already optimized for gold scalping conditions and are suitable for initial testing.
    • VPS usage is recommended for uninterrupted execution.
    • Start on demo before moving to live trading.

    Recommended Conditions

    • Symbol: XAUUSD
    • Timeframe: M1 or M5
    • Raw/ECN fast execution (IC Markets or similar) and low ping to server below 10 m/s

    Test thoroughly in strategy tester - Live markets can be more difficult for scalping EA's


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