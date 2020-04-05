Hawk Turn Grid EA

Capture market turning points with confidence. Recover with intelligence.

Hawk Turn Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines market reversal detection with an advanced Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability turning points in the market. Inspired by the precision and timing of a hawk, the EA waits patiently for favorable reversal conditions before executing trades, helping traders enter the market at strategic price levels.

Rather than opening trades continuously, Hawk Turn Grid EA focuses on identifying potential trend reversals and market turning points. Once a valid signal is confirmed, the EA automatically manages the entire trading cycle, from entry to intelligent grid recovery and profit management.

Key Features

Market Reversal Detection

Identifies potential market turning points.

Detects bullish and bearish reversal opportunities.

Filters weak market conditions before entering trades.

Executes trades only after confirmation.

Precision Trade Entries

Opens BUY positions during confirmed bullish reversals.

Opens SELL positions during confirmed bearish reversals.

Designed to improve entry quality by avoiding unnecessary trades.

Suitable for various market conditions.

Intelligent Grid Recovery

Activates recovery positions only when required.

Adjustable grid spacing for flexible recovery management.

Configurable lot multiplier.

User-defined maximum grid levels.

Designed to manage temporary adverse price movements efficiently.

Smart Profit Management

Basket take-profit functionality.

Automatic closure of profitable trading cycles.

Commission-aware profit calculations.

Flexible profit target settings.

Advanced Risk Management

Adjustable starting lot size.

Maximum spread protection.

Slippage control.

Magic Number support.

Maximum simultaneous positions.

Flexible money management options.

Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention required.

Compatible with multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Optimized for continuous automated trading.

Extensive customization to suit different trading styles.

Why Choose Hawk Turn Grid EA?

Many trading systems chase the market after a move has already begun. Hawk Turn Grid EA is designed to anticipate potential turning points, allowing traders to participate earlier in emerging market reversals. Combined with its intelligent grid recovery system, the EA provides a disciplined approach to managing trades while adapting to temporary market fluctuations.

The strategy combines:

Reversal-based trade entries

Intelligent grid recovery

Automated trade management

Advanced risk controls

Flexible customization

Professional-grade execution

Whether you are looking for a fully automated reversal trading strategy or a sophisticated grid system designed around market turning points, Hawk Turn Grid EA delivers the precision, flexibility, and automation required for today's financial markets.

Spot the turn. Seize the opportunity. Trade with confidence.