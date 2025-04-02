ECLIPSE HYBRID NEXUS AI — The Multi-Asset Dual Engine Scalper



"Why choose one strategy when you can have the power of two?"



> Engineered to conquer the world's most liquid assets (Gold, Forex, and Crypto) by seamlessly switching between Mean Reversion and Volatility Breakout strategies in real-time.



The market has two distinct faces: quiet ranging and violent breakouts. Single-strategy EAs fail because they cannot adapt when the market changes its behavior. Eclipse Hybrid Nexus AI- solves this by utilizing a Dual-Engine Architecture. It constantly measures market volatility and automatically deploys the perfect strategy for the current condition.



The Dual-Engine Architecture (How It Works)



The Eclipse AI continuously monitors the Average True Range (ATR). Based on the volatility threshold, it engages one of two powerful engines:



1. ENGINE A: Mean Reversion (The Range Trader)

- Engages When:- Volatility is low and the market is moving sideways.

- Strategy:- Uses Bollinger Bands and RSI extremes to scalp the edges of the channel.

- Result:- Consistent, high-win-rate scalps during quiet market hours.



2. ENGINE B: Volatility Breakout (The Trend Rider)

- Engages When:- A massive volatility spike occurs (e.g., news events, session overlaps).

- Strategy:- Uses Donchian Channels (Highest High / Lowest Low) to catch explosive momentum breakouts.

- Result:- Captures massive pips when the market decides to run.



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3 Global Liquidity Assets



Eclipse is specifically optimized for the three highest-liquidity assets in the world. Simply attach the EA to an M5 chart- and select your Asset Class from the settings:



1. GOLD (XAUUSD):- The king of volatility. Perfect for both Engine A and B.

2. FOREX (GBPUSD):- The most predictable momentum pair.

3. CRYPTO (BTCUSD):- The 24/7 beast. Note: The EA automatically adjusts point calculations internally when Crypto mode is selected.



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Full TumWebTH Defense Arsenal



- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- Hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Never fail a Prop Firm challenge due to a rogue day again.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your SL and TP from your broker, protecting you from spread-widening and stop-hunting.

- Advanced Trade Management:- Features both Auto-Breakeven- (locks your trade to secured) and a dynamic Trailing Stop.

- News Shield:- Automatically suspends trading during high-impact US news hours (configurable).

- Strictly NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Timeframe:- Attach exclusively to the M5- chart.

- Broker:- ECN/RAW spread broker is highly recommended.



2. Parameter Settings



=== EA Setup ===

- Asset Class:- MUST be set correctly based on the chart you attach it to (GOLD / FOREX / CRYPTO). This adjusts internal point mathematics automatically.



=== Hybrid Engine Logic ===

- ATR Volatility Period:- 14.

- ATR Spike Multiplier:- 1.5 (If current ATR > 1.5x of the average, Engine B engages. Otherwise, Engine A is active).

- [Engine A] BB Period / Deviation:- 20 / 2.0 (Mean Reversion boundaries).

- [Engine A] RSI Period:- 14 (Overbought/Oversold confirmation).

- [Engine B] Donchian Period:- 20 (Breakout channel period).



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 2.0% (Adjust based on your risk tolerance).

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 500 / 1000 (Standard Gold settings).

- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).

- Stealth Mode:- true.



=== Trade Management ===

- Auto-Breakeven:- true (Trigger: 250 pts / Lock: 30 pts).

- Trailing Stop:- true (Start: 300 pts / Step: 50 pts).