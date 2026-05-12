Titan Trend Architect

 TITAN TREND ARCHITECT — The Ultimate Strategy Builder EA

"Don't just buy an EA. Buy the Blueprint. Build Your Own Edge."

> Inspired by the market's leading Strategy Builder EAs, but forged with TumWebTH's unmatched Aegis Shield technology.

Are you tired of buying black-box Expert Advisors where you have no control over the entry logic? Titan Trend Architect- changes the game. It is a No-Code Strategy Builder- that allows you to Mix & Match Entry Triggers, Trend Filters, and Exit Logic directly from the EA parameters. It's like having 24 different EAs packed into one ultimate tool.


 The Strategy Matrix (How It Works)

You have full control. Simply select your desired combination from the dropdown menus:

 1. Choose Your Entry Trigger
- [1] MACD Momentum Cross:- Enters on standard MACD signal line crosses. Great for catching the beginning of a trend.
- [2] RSI Extreme Reversal:- Enters when the market becomes overbought (>70) or oversold (<30) and reverses.
- [3] Bollinger Band Breakout:- Enters when price violently breaks outside the Bollinger Bands.
- [4] Asian Box Breakout:- Enters when price breaks out of the high/low of the specified Asian Session range.

 2. Choose Your Trend Filter
- [0] None:- Trades every single trigger (Aggressive).
- [1] Titan H4 EMA Cross:- Only allows trades in the direction of the H4 trend (Highly Recommended).
- [2] Daily Trend Alignment:- Only allows trades in the direction of the Daily (D1) trend (Conservative Swing).

 3. Choose Your Exit Logic
- [1] Fixed SL / TP:- Exits based on hard point targets.
- [2] MagicTrail Fractal:- Automatically trails your stop loss along M15 fractals to ride massive trends.
- [3] Opposite Signal:- Closes the trade immediately when the entry trigger fires in the opposite direction.

---

 Prop Firm Defenses (The Core)

No matter what strategy you build, the EA is protected by our proprietary institutional-grade defenses:

- Aegis Shield:- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Ghost Protection (Stealth SL/TP):- Brokers hunt stops. Titan hides them. Your Stop Loss and Take Profit are managed virtually within the EA's memory.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Maximum 1 trade open at any time.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), or NAS100
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.

 2. Parameter Settings

 === Strategy Builder Matrix ===
-  Select your Trigger, Filter, and Exit Logic from the dropdown menus.

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
-  Stop Loss Pts / Take Profit Pts:- Used only if Exit Logic is set to "Fixed" or if you want a hard safety net.
-  Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).
-  Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).

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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
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