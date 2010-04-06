MA Momentum Scalper

Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

$499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999) 


Why Moving Average Crossovers Work
The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average crossovers. When faster MAs cross above slower MAs, they signal emerging momentum before major price movements occur. By combining three carefully selected Moving Averages, this EA identifies not just any crossover, but those with the strongest directional bias for optimal entry timing.

Live Signalhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345526

Key Features

  • Triple MA Strategy: Utilizes three Moving Averages (fast, medium, and slow) to confirm market direction and momentum before entering trades
  • Customizable MA Parameters: Fully adjustable periods, methods (EMA, SMA, etc.), and applied prices to match your preferred trading style
  • Advanced Entry Filters: Optional filters including price position relative to EMAs, daily open price, and custom price levels
  • Comprehensive Risk Management: Break-even functionality, trailing stops, and emergency close options protect your capital
  • Martingale Recovery Option: Optional feature to manage losing positions with strategic averaging
  • Time-Based Filtering: Trade only during your preferred market hours for optimal performance


How It Works
The MA Momentum Scalper enters BUY trades when:

  • The fast MA crosses above the medium MA
  • Price is positioned above the slow MA (trend confirmation)
  • Additional custom filters are satisfied (if enabled)


The MA Momentum Scalper enters SELL trades when:

  • The fast MA crosses below the medium MA
  • Price is positioned below the slow MA (trend confirmation)
  • Additional custom filters are satisfied (if enabled)

While the AI Momentum Scalper excels at capturing sudden market movements, the MA Momentum Scalper offers:
-More frequent trading opportunities through Moving Average crossovers
-Clearer, rules-based entry signals
-Enhanced trend confirmation through multiple timeframe analysis
-Greater customization for various market conditions

Recommended Brokers
IC Markets and any other top-tier brokers with tight spreads and reliable execution.

Ideal For
Technical traders who appreciate the reliability of Moving Average strategies
Traders looking for a systematic approach to market entry and exit
Those who want to capture both trend and momentum opportunities
Traders seeking a proven alternative to pure momentum-based strategies

Transform your trading with the power of Moving Average crossovers. The MA Momentum Scalper combines time-tested technical analysis with modern execution to deliver a trading system that's both powerful and adaptable.

Рекомендуем также
Black Cat FX
Prama Shellaerinda
Эксперты
BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently. BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe   Instrument Specifications Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Requirements Type: Hedging Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $200
Aurora Trading Bot
Guan Ying Chen
Эксперты
Aurora Trading Bot — A Precision-Engineered Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) Built for stability. Designed for consistency. Optimized for real trading. Aurora Trading Bot is a professional-grade automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and optimized for the M30 timeframe . It trades both long and short positions, combines fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with an intelligent trailing system, and focuses on minimizing drawdown while maximizing trend participation. Whether you're
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Эксперты
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Detrended scalper jpy points robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention a unique trading advisor "Detrended scalper jpy points robot", designed for trading with major JPY crosses. The idea is based on a modified indicator, detrended price oscillator, whose task is to eliminate the influence of the trend on price movements. This greatly simplifies the process of determining overbought/oversold cycles. The focus is on analyzing short cycles: long market cycles consist of several short ones. By analyzing the short components, we can more
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Эксперты
Основное: Не мартингейл, не сеточник; Работает на всех парах;  Использовать на EURUSD; Использовать на М5 Сигналы: В основе хороший рациональный алгоритм. Работа по взаимодействию двух индикаторов: Ichimoku и Alligator  (можно задавать отдельный Timeframe для каждого индикатора) Stop Loss/Take Profit: Присутствует хорошая система money management (есть несколько вариантов trailing stop loss); Присутствуют виртуальные уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit Возможность работать фиксированным лотом, либо
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Эксперты
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Эксперты
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Trading Tiger
Pran Gobinda Basak
Эксперты
Торговый советник Tiger для МТ5 будет торговать как сниперский вход по тренду Ваши деньги всегда будут в безопасности с этим советником Вы не можете начать со 100 долларов       4. Если вы работаете с 10 валютными парами и ваша плавающая прибыль превышает 9 долларов США при сделке 0,01 лота, все позиции будут закрыты.            Вы также можете изменить его Не используйте этот советник в золоте или любой другой криптовалюте. Вы можете использовать в GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY эти т
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Neon Ash UsdJpy 1H
Burak Enes Aydin
Эксперты
This expert advisor (EA) is designed for trading the USD/JPY pair on a 1-hour (H1) timeframe , utilizing a combination of technical indicators to identify potential trade opportunities. The strategy is built upon Stochastic, Bulls Power, Moving Averages, and Pin Bar patterns , ensuring a dynamic and structured approach to market conditions. Key Features: Stochastic Oscillator: Uses %K Period (16), %D Period (3), and Slowing (2) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions. Bulls Power
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
Эксперты
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Эксперты
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Эксперты
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
GoldConsistentEA
Dilyan Denkov
Эксперты
GoldConsistentEA – Автоматизиран бот за търговия със злато за постоянни печалби Това е напълно автоматизиран бот за търговия, проектиран за постоянни резултати и фиксирани часове за търговия. Използвайки предоставените настройки, можете да постигнете стабилни печалби с минимална намеса. Ботът търгува в двете посоки, а размерът на лота може да се регулира според вашата толерантност към риск. Аз лично търгувам с него на малка сметка с 10% риск, което се счита за агресивно. Минималният препоръчи
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Эксперты
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
Spaton Autobot
Kanok Meekunchorn
Эксперты
Strategy is based on moving average analysis with the Timeframe M15. It is a combination of powerful trading techniques.  The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginner. The EA allows you to trade with a fixed lot size. Recommended : Recommended timeframe is M15. Minimum account balance: $200. Default parameters are for EURUSD. Features : The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to; The EA is very easy to setup and use. Setti
Gold Aurefix MT5
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
GOLD AUREFIX MT5 Advanced Algorithmic Trading System for XAUUSD GOLD AUREFIX MT5 represents the next generation of algorithmic trading for Gold (XAUUSD), engineered for traders who seek precision, adaptability, and professional-grade execution in fast-moving market conditions. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform , this Expert Advisor combines intelligent price-action logic with adaptive market filters to operate efficiently across varying volatility regimes. The system focuses
Aras EA
Abdurahim Aras
Эксперты
ARAS EA – AI Supported | Advanced Algorithmic Trading Expert Advisor ARAS EA is a multi-layered algorithmic trading platform that can adapt to dynamic market conditions. With its user-friendly interface, rich strategy options, advanced artificial intelligence integration, and detailed risk management, it offers a comprehensive solution for traders of all levels. User Interface and Button Functions Core Mode Options Trade Mode / Signal Mode: When Trade Mode is active, the expert advisor autom
Ichimoku Gold Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Ichimoku Gold Scalper EA Automated Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) Overview Ichimoku Gold Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for scalping gold (XAU/USD) using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with an intelligent grid system. It includes advanced risk management and is ideal for funding accounts. Main Features Ichimoku Filtering Uses the 5 Ichimoku lines to confirm trends Only trades when all signals are aligned Respects the Kumo cloud as support/resist
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
Эксперты
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Trend Alpha is the latest edition to DaneTrades EA portfolio. It follows the same principle of long term, steady growth over short term quick gains. The strategy is simple at it's core. It follows a trend following breakout   system based purely on price action. What set's it apart is the unique filters it has which are also price action based to pick high probability setups. The EA is multi currency and trades traditional trend following pairs - JPY pairs, NAS100/SP500, XAUUSD, BTCUSD. The EA h
Bitcoin Scalp Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
DAI Breakout Matrix EA
Phatcharawat Muangchiengwan
Эксперты
DAI Breakout Matrix EA DAI Breakout Matrix EA is a multi-timeframe breakout and grid engine designed for gold and volatile symbols. It combines breakout entries, 2-timeframe Williams %R confirmation, adaptive grid management, profit-locking and manual integration via chart buttons, all monitored by a clear on-chart HUD. Recommended symbol: XAUUSD Recommended base timeframe: M10 (custom 10-minute chart) This EA is a professional tool, not a “set and forget” solution. Proper money management and t
Violence Great Wall ss
Ze Yuan Wang
Эксперты
Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position. The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500. The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably
Expert Dollar Cost Averaging Strategy Version 3
Van Quang Nguyen
Эксперты
This EA allows for customizable input configurations: 1. The number of DCA times 2. The volume for the first entry 3. The number of pips for DCA 4. The money-based stop loss limit 5. The equity drawdown-based stop loss limit 6. The percentage of price retracement compared to the first entry position to close all orders. The trading strategy is as follows: if the order list is empty, both buy and sell orders will be entered simultaneously with a TP position equal to the DCA pip range. When one of
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Эксперты
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
Эксперты
BTC AURA – Интеллектуальный робот MT5 BTC AURA — это продвинутая торговая система, созданная для автоматизации операций на BTCUSD , с использованием стратегии обратного Мартингейла и интеллектуальных настроек. Робот использует прорывы и развороты рынка, стратегически управляя входами и размером лота, с фильтрами по времени, контролем по дням недели и визуальной панелью. С его помощью вы участвуете в волатильности Биткойна автоматически, без ручного вмешательства, с полной защитой через Stop Loss
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Эксперты
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Эксперты
Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD, XAUUSD и AUDCAD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное обучение, и технологии анализа данных на основе ИИ, предо
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в       GoldSKY EA   — это высокопроизводительная внутридневная торговая программа для XAUUSD (золота). Разработанная нашей командой, она направлена на…       Обычные счета, финансируемые профессиональные счета и профессиональные вызовы!     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  GoldSky использует   графики с минутным таймфреймом. Результаты тестирования за 5 и 10 лет доступны в разделе комм
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Эксперты
Торговая Система AI MAP Торговая Система AI MAP AI MAP — это автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для анализа рыночных условий и выполнения сделок на основе алгоритмической логики. Система использует многоуровневую аналитическую структуру для оценки ценового движения, объема и рыночных настроений без ручного вмешательства. Онлайн-мониторинг (+ 3 месяца)    || Чат-группа    Архитектура Системы EA включает специализированные модули обработки для работы с различными аспектами рынка
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Эксперты
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Точная торговля на XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для автоматической торговли на XAUUSD (золото) в MetaTrader 5. Система объединяет четыре взаимодополняющие стратегии в одном EA, чтобы работать в различных рыночных режимах. Решение автономно для MT5 и не требует внешних DLL или установщиков третьих лиц. Ключевые возможности Четыре стратегии в одном EA: согласованные и взаимодополняющие стратегии для
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Эксперты
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Обучающая Машина + Модель Обучения XGBoost +112 Платных и Бесплатных ИИ + Система Голосования + Внешние и Редактируемые Промпты) В то время как большинство EA на рынке утверждают, что используют "ИИ" или "нейронные сети", но на самом деле запускают только базовые скрипты, Aria Connector EA V4 переопределяет, что означает торговля, действительно управляемая ИИ. Это не теория, не маркетинговая шумиха, это прямое, проверяемое соединение между вашей платформой MetaTrader 5
Другие продукты этого автора
Trade Strike
Ming Ying Lee
5 (1)
Эксперты
Trade Strike – Professional Grid Trading System The first precision grid engine engineered to perform even on small accounts — from just $100. CURRENT PRICE: $199: 8 MORE AT THIS PRICE, NEXT PRICE $299! Live Signal - coming soon! Overview Trade Strike is an advanced, high-frequency grid trading expert advisor that brings professional-grade grid and martingale trading within reach of small account traders. Most grid systems require $2,000–$5,000 to operate safely — Trade Strike breaks t
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT4
Ming Ying Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT4
Ming Ying Lee
Эксперты
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799     Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your tra
Friday Pro
Ming Ying Lee
5 (4)
Эксперты
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit comments section for latest SET files  Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620 MT5 version n
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Эксперты
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also   This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Эксперты
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799   Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your trad
Friday Pro MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Эксперты
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Эксперты
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
RSI Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Эксперты
RSI Momentum Scalper: Harness the Power of RSI Reversals for Precision Market Entries $199 (introductory price - 10 copies remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Capitalize on Powerful RSI Reversal Signals The RSI Momentum Scalper represents a significant evolution in technical trading, using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) – one of trading's most respected momentum indicators – to capture high-probability reversal opportunities. When RSI moves into oversold or overbought territ
Extreme Reversion Trader
Ming Ying Lee
Эксперты
A professional Expert Advisor designed to capture extreme price movements and trade the natural reversion back to equilibrium. This robot combines EMA-based distance detection, grid scaling, and flexible risk management to adapt across forex, indices, and commodities. Main Features Fully automated mean reversion trading EMA-based overextension detection Grid trading with customizable scaling and closure logic Dynamic risk and money management controls Time filtering for session-specifi
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв