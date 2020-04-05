ProSync Ai Conservative EA

Overview
The ProSync Ai Conservative EA is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines advanced artificial intelligence, multi-timeframe analysis, and robust risk management to deliver consistent, conservative trading performance.

Key Features

  • AI v8.1 Autonomous System: Combines Autonomous Aging AI with AURORA Neural Network for adaptive decision making.

  • Multi-Timeframe Confluence: Analyzes M5, H1, and H4 timeframes to confirm trade signals.

  • Heikin Ashi Trend Filter: Ensures trades align with the prevailing market direction.

  • Reinforcement Learning TP: Self-optimizing take-profit multipliers adapt to changing market conditions.

  • Profit Lock System: Automatically locks profits as trades move in your favor.

  • Daily Loss Protection: Multiple layers of drawdown protection to preserve capital.

  • Telegram Notifications: Real-time alerts for trades, blocks, and daily reports.

  • Trade Replay Logger: Exports detailed trade data for analysis.

Risk Management

  • Daily Loss Floor: 5% of equity with a $5 hard minimum.

  • Consecutive Loss Kill Switch: Pauses trading after 3 consecutive losses.

  • Hard Drawdown Kill Switch: Protects against catastrophic drawdown.

  • Foreign Position Guard: Detects and blocks non-EA positions on the same symbol.

  • Spread and Slippage Control: Blocks trades during abnormal market conditions.

Optimized Performance

  • EURUSD H1: The EA is specifically optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.

  • Conservative Trading Mode: Prioritizes capital preservation over aggressive returns.

  • Adaptive Position Sizing: Adjusts lot sizes based on account equity and market volatility.

How to Use

  • Attach the ProSync Ai Conservative EA to the EURUSD H1 chart in MetaTrader 5.

  • Ensure the required indicators are available (standard MT5 indicators only).

  • The EA will automatically begin analyzing the market and placing trades.

  • Configure Telegram notifications for real-time updates.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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ProSync Indicator
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Индикаторы
Overview The ProSync Indicator is a comprehensive multi-signal dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple technical analysis tools into a single, easy-to-read interface. It provides traders with clear buy and sell recommendations based on a proprietary scoring system that analyzes market conditions in real-time. Key Features Multi-Signal Dashboard: Displays combined signals from RSI, MACD, ADX, EMA, and ATR indicators in one unified view. Trading Recommendations: Provides clear Buy (B) a
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