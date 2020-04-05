SwingBuilder MT5

SwingBuilder EA — Built using an entirely proprietary momentum architecture, SwingBuilder EA utilizes advanced session-boundary tracking combined with macro-directional filtering to capture clean breakout expansions.

Its mission is simple: eliminate human emotional errors, isolate true market momentum, and execute institutional-grade risk management from entry to exit.





Every decision is based on an automated, multi-layered algorithmic checklist. The system identifies institutional footprint boundaries during specific market sessions and maps precise trigger zones where high-volume volatility typically expands. This allows the EA to execute positions with incredible speed right as a true market expansion begins.

SwingBuilder EA is built on pure mathematical logic. It does not use hazardous Grid or Martingale strategies. Every trade is executed as an entirely independent position, completely protected from the millisecond it is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and an optimized Take Profit target.





The Core Architecture

Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, SwingBuilder EA executes using a rigid, three-phase proprietary cycle:

Macro-Directional Filter: At the start of each new trading session, the algorithm evaluates macro institutional flow to lock in a strict directional bias. The EA will only trade in harmony with this major directional trend, instantly filtering out high-risk counter-trend setups. Session Boundary Vectoring: The algorithm continuously tracks structural equilibrium. It automatically identifies the true consolidation boundaries of the early trading session, establishing precise, hands-free horizontal breakout triggers. Volatility Expansion Capture: The trade is executed only when actual institutional volume breaks past the session boundaries. If the market remains dead or trapped in a choppy range, the EA safely remains on the sidelines, completely protecting your trading capital.





Why Traders Choose SwingBuilder EA

Strict Frequency Control: Designed specifically to eliminate over-trading by enforcing a strict daily execution limit per asset.

Pure Independent Positions: Absolutely zero toxic money management. Every single order stands alone with fixed risk parameters.

Server-Side Hard Protection: Every trade launches with a hard-coded Stop Loss and Take Profit attached directly on your broker's server for ultimate slippage protection.

Multi-Asset Portfolio Integration: Run the EA across multiple charts simultaneously to create a diversified automated portfolio.

Dynamic Margin Safety Latch: Includes a smart volume calculation routine that automatically scales and normalizes lot sizes to fit your account’s real-time margin availability.





Optimized Specifications First Thing

Execution Timeframe: M15 .

Take Profit Parameter: 5,000 Points (Fully adjustable) .

Stop Loss Parameter: 3,000 Points (Fully adjustable) .



Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Supported Assets: Major Forex currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crosses.

Minimum Initial Deposit: $200 USD.

Account Type: Low-spread ECN / RAW accounts are highly recommended (Netting or Hedging).

Leverage: (1:500 recommended).

VPS: Strongly recommended to maintain continuous 24/5 connectivity.



Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, foreign exchange, and commodities involves a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance during optimization or backtesting is not a reliable indicator of future live results. SwingBuilder EA focuses entirely on structural expansion setups; trading frequency will naturally adapt to actual market volatility. On low-volatility days, the EA may not trigger any trades if price remains within the session boundaries. Always thoroughly test the EA on a demo environment to familiarize yourself with its mechanics before risking live capital.