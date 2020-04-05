SwingBuilder MT5

SwingBuilder EA — Built using an entirely proprietary momentum architecture, SwingBuilder EA utilizes advanced session-boundary tracking combined with macro-directional filtering to capture clean breakout expansions.

Its mission is simple: eliminate human emotional errors, isolate true market momentum, and execute institutional-grade risk management from entry to exit.



Every decision is based on an automated, multi-layered algorithmic checklist. The system identifies institutional footprint boundaries during specific market sessions and maps precise trigger zones where high-volume volatility typically expands. This allows the EA to execute positions with incredible speed right as a true market expansion begins.

SwingBuilder EA is built on pure mathematical logic. It does not use hazardous Grid or Martingale strategies. Every trade is executed as an entirely independent position, completely protected from the millisecond it is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and an optimized Take Profit target.



The Core Architecture
Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, SwingBuilder EA executes using a rigid, three-phase proprietary cycle:
  1. Macro-Directional Filter: At the start of each new trading session, the algorithm evaluates macro institutional flow to lock in a strict directional bias. The EA will only trade in harmony with this major directional trend, instantly filtering out high-risk counter-trend setups.
  2. Session Boundary Vectoring: The algorithm continuously tracks structural equilibrium. It automatically identifies the true consolidation boundaries of the early trading session, establishing precise, hands-free horizontal breakout triggers.
  3. Volatility Expansion Capture: The trade is executed only when actual institutional volume breaks past the session boundaries. If the market remains dead or trapped in a choppy range, the EA safely remains on the sidelines, completely protecting your trading capital.



Why Traders Choose SwingBuilder EA

  • Strict Frequency Control: Designed specifically to eliminate over-trading by enforcing a strict daily execution limit per asset.
  • Pure Independent Positions: Absolutely zero toxic money management. Every single order stands alone with fixed risk parameters.
  • Server-Side Hard Protection: Every trade launches with a hard-coded Stop Loss and Take Profit attached directly on your broker's server for ultimate slippage protection.
  • Multi-Asset Portfolio Integration: Run the EA across multiple charts simultaneously to create a diversified automated portfolio.
  • Dynamic Margin Safety Latch: Includes a smart volume calculation routine that automatically scales and normalizes lot sizes to fit your account’s real-time margin availability.



Optimized Specifications First Thing 

  • Execution Timeframe: M15 .
  • Take Profit Parameter: 5,000 Points (Fully adjustable) .
  • Stop Loss Parameter: 3,000 Points (Fully adjustable) .


Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Supported Assets: Major Forex currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crosses.
  • Minimum Initial Deposit: $200 USD.
  • Account Type: Low-spread ECN / RAW accounts are highly recommended (Netting or Hedging).
  • Leverage:(1:500 recommended).
  • VPS: Strongly recommended to maintain continuous 24/5 connectivity.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, foreign exchange, and commodities involves a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance during optimization or backtesting is not a reliable indicator of future live results. SwingBuilder EA focuses entirely on structural expansion setups; trading frequency will naturally adapt to actual market volatility. On low-volatility days, the EA may not trigger any trades if price remains within the session boundaries. Always thoroughly test the EA on a demo environment to familiarize yourself with its mechanics before risking live capital.
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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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5 (8)
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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