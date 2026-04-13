Golden BREAK

4.75

Gold breaks important price levels again and again. GOLDEN BREAK 4.02 is designed to prepare for those moments: it identifies swing highs and lows, places pending breakout orders around them, and manages the trade automatically when price breaks through.

One EA instance can coordinate up to six internally separated strategies, GB1 through GB6. Each strategy follows its own entry, position, stop, and exit rules, while a simple Strategy Selection dropdown lets you choose the overall trading character.

LIVE SIGNAL | DOWNLOAD SET FILE

Strategy Portfolio: Classic + Precision Scalp
Lot Mode: 2% Risk per Position
Recommended Capital: $500+

If your capital is below $500, I recommend using Precision Scalp only to reduce overall exposure.

Golden Break 4.0 has been running on this signal since August 3, 2026. Please refer only to the trading history from that date onward.

Built for controlled breakout trading

  • Hard stop loss on every trade
  • Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade money management
  • Seven strategy portfolios, from Classic to Custom Selection
  • Multiple-chart operation through a user-selected Magic Base
  • Portfolio-wide off-trade and USD news protection
  • Compact live and Visual Tester dashboard with Today, Total, and stop-risk estimates
  • No grid. No martingale.

How Golden Break Works

Golden Break studies significant swing levels across several internal timeframes. When a valid level is found, the EA can place a Buy Stop above a swing high or a Sell Stop below a swing low. If price reaches the level, the pending order becomes a live position with a hard stop loss already defined.

  • The EA waits for price to come to the breakout level instead of chasing an already extended move
  • Each strategy manages only orders and positions owned by its Symbol and Magic
  • Break-even and trailing logic can protect or extend a position after price moves
  • Pending orders can expire or be replaced as market structure changes
  • Several strategies can operate together inside one EA instance

Strategy Selection

Preset Active Strategies Trading Character
Classic GB1-GB4 Lower-frequency, measured breakout operation
Precision Scalp GB6 Focused scalp activity
Growth Scalp GB5 More aggressive, growth-oriented scalp behavior
Classic + P.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB6 Classic foundation with more trade frequency
Classic + G.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB5 Classic foundation with stronger growth orientation
Maximum GB1-GB6 All strategies and the highest combined exposure
Custom Selection User selected Manual GB1-GB6 strategy control

Recommended starting capital: USD 500.

Do not choose a preset from account balance alone. Backtest the available presets with your own broker's XAUUSD symbol and conditions, then run your preferred configuration on a demo account before live trading. Compare trading frequency, drawdown, accumulated exposure, and your own risk tolerance.

Maximum has the highest combined exposure and is intended only for experienced users who understand how all six strategies can interact.

Money Management

Mode Description
Fixed Lot Uses the same selected trade volume for each new order, subject to broker volume rules.
Risk per Trade Calculates volume from the strategy's actual stop-loss distance and the selected risk percentage.

Important: Risk per Trade is calculated for each strategy order. It is not a total account-risk limit. If several strategies have positions at the same time, their risks can accumulate. A 1% setting does not mean the account can lose only 1% at one time.

Magic Base and Multiple Charts

Golden Break 4.02 supports multiple charts. Each chart derives six strategy Magics from its Magic Base. The default Base 481 creates 48101 through 48106 for GB1 through GB6.

Use a distinct Magic Base for each independent portfolio, for example 481, 482, and 483. If two charts use the same Symbol and the same Magic Base, they intentionally share the same strategy books and management responsibility. Golden Break does not allocate a base automatically, so the user must prevent accidental collisions.

Base 481 also recognizes Golden Break 4.01 orders for read-and-manage compatibility. New orders always use the current derived Magics. Manual trades and orders from other EAs remain outside Golden Break ownership.

Global Off-Trade Protection

Off Trade Day can be set to Off, Daily, or Only Friday. Off Trade Mode can Delete Pending or Delete Pending & Close Position. Defaults are Off, Delete Pending, Stop 22:15, and Start 01:15 in broker-server time.

The protection applies across all six strategies owned by that chart and Magic Base. It never targets manual trades or another EA's positions. Existing per-strategy time protection remains active and combines with the global setting.

USD News Protection

In live and forward operation, Golden Break uses only the built-in MT5 Economic Calendar and broker-server time for enabled USD news filters. NFP Filter defaults to ON with 50 minutes before and 30 minutes after. High Impact News Filter defaults to OFF with 50 minutes before and 30 minutes after.

A confirmed protection window blocks new entries and deletes Golden Break pending orders owned by the chart portfolio. News protection does not close open positions; their SL, TP, break-even, trailing, and normal exits continue.

If Calendar data is unavailable or stale, protection fails open: trading permission continues and the dashboard displays NEWS N/A. No external service, shared file, or manual time-offset setup is required.

Strategy Tester does not call the live Calendar. It uses deterministic built-in NFP timing when NFP Filter is enabled. General High Impact filtering is bypassed in Tester because no deterministic all-news dataset is bundled.

Historical Backtest Snapshot

The table below summarizes the supplied MT5 Strategy Tester reports. Tests used XAUUSD-ECN on H1 from 2026.01.01 to 2026.08.01, an initial deposit of 1,000, real ticks with 100% history quality, Risk per Trade at 2%, and compounding.

Preset Profile Trades Win Rate Profit Factor Equity DD Tester Net Result
Classic Measured activity 175 87.43% 5.25 4.64% 2,231.04
Precision Scalp Focused scalp 260 78.85% 2.69 7.44% 5,145.91
Growth Scalp Growth-oriented scalp 316 56.65% 2.42 20.69% 615,908.91
Classic + P.Scalp Classic plus frequency 435 82.30% 3.05 8.99% 19,795.55
Classic + G.Scalp Classic plus growth 491 67.62% 3.03 17.77% 1,823,597.21
Maximum Experienced users 751 71.50% 3.08 20.56% 4,609,595.66

How to read these results: The reports were generated with the EA's ProfitInPips test option enabled. Therefore, Tester Net Result is an MT5 tester reporting value, not a USD profit forecast. The tests also used 2% risk and compounding, which magnify both growth and drawdown. Compare trade count, Profit Factor, and Equity Drawdown together instead of judging a preset from its final result alone.

Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Live results can differ because of spread, slippage, execution speed, broker specifications, commission, swap, gaps, and market conditions.

Compact Portfolio Dashboard

The dashboard is available on live and forward charts and in Strategy Tester Visual Mode. It displays GB1 through GB6 plus a portfolio TOTAL row with STATUS, position and pending counts, TODAY and TOTAL realized P/L, OPEN RISK, and PEND RISK.

TODAY covers realized P/L from 00:00 broker-server time. TOTAL covers all deal history currently available to MT5. Both include profit, swap, commission, and fee and do not include floating P/L. If MT5 exposes only partial account history, TOTAL covers only that available history.

Non-visual backtests and optimization skip dashboard work to protect test performance. The dashboard is display-only and never sends, changes, or deletes trades.

Requirements and Setup

  • MetaTrader 5
  • XAUUSD; an ECN account with competitive spreads is recommended
  • Hedging mode is recommended for independent strategy positions
  • Netting accounts use a safety compatibility mode that serializes Golden Break exposure
  • Use a distinct Magic Base on each chart intended to run an independent portfolio
  • A VPS is recommended for continuous operation and lower connection interruptions

Attach Golden Break to an XAUUSD chart, choose a Strategy Selection preset, select Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade, set a unique Magic Base when running another independent chart, configure protection settings, and confirm that automated trading is enabled.

Slippage and Breakout Orders

Pending stop orders become market orders when price reaches their trigger. During fast moves, the fill price can differ from the requested level. This is normal for breakout execution and may be more noticeable around news or gaps. A low-latency VPS and an ECN broker with competitive spreads can help, but cannot eliminate slippage.

Read Before Using

Golden Break is a trading tool, not financial advice or a guaranteed income system. Gold trading on margin involves substantial risk. Losing trades, drawdown, slippage, and periods of weak performance are normal possibilities. Test the EA with your own broker, begin on demo, use conservative risk, and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Отзывы 8
Ahmed Taha
1444
Ahmed Taha 2026.06.23 23:32 
 

Very smart developer Trusted 👍 Thank you for your efforts

kashish jajodia
148
kashish jajodia 2026.05.06 05:30 
 

Its a robust EA backed by an amazing author. I had issues in the beginning with my broker as it was no optimized for it, but Sakon worked on it and made it so all the things were eventually solved. He is always available to answer any query you have and is extremely helpful. The EA is always been worked on to be improved and its come to a point where I trust this EA more than any others in my portfolio and I have most of the heavy hitters. Keep up the good work Sakon.

Stefano Di Paola
2547
Stefano Di Paola 2026.04.18 08:34 
 

I’m happy to write this review because usually, every time I buy and install an Expert Advisor and start with a series of losses, I’m told that I need to give it time. Sure, time is important. But when you start with a serious Expert Advisor, one that is consistent with its backtests and immediately shows solid success rates, like in this case, then it’s only fair to say it clearly: Great job !!!

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Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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Duora
Sakon Muangpakdee
Эксперты
DUORA is a two-engine breakout Expert Advisor built for H1-based analysis. It identifies swing highs and lows, then places pending stop orders around confirmed breakout levels. Every position starts with a hard Stop Loss and is managed with break-even and trailing logic. Built-in protection includes a daily off-trade window and a USD news filter powered by the native MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar. Requirements and Setup The minimum starting balance is USD 200 when using the default 0.01 fixed l
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Ahmed Taha
1444
Ahmed Taha 2026.06.23 23:32 
 

Very smart developer Trusted 👍 Thank you for your efforts

kashish jajodia
148
kashish jajodia 2026.05.06 05:30 
 

Its a robust EA backed by an amazing author. I had issues in the beginning with my broker as it was no optimized for it, but Sakon worked on it and made it so all the things were eventually solved. He is always available to answer any query you have and is extremely helpful. The EA is always been worked on to be improved and its come to a point where I trust this EA more than any others in my portfolio and I have most of the heavy hitters. Keep up the good work Sakon.

Sakon Muangpakdee
678
Ответ разработчика Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.05.06 15:10
Thank you for the amazing review and for trusting GOLDEN BREAK in your portfolio — I’m really glad we could solve the broker issues together and get everything running smoothly.
pikachu88
503
pikachu88 2026.04.21 21:38 
 

Update 25/05/2026 - Hasn't performed as well as I hoped. Although developer is helpful and great to liaise with, I'm hoping there will be new updates to turn things around. I have posted stats in Comments.

Sakon Muangpakdee
678
Ответ разработчика Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.05.06 15:10
Thank you so much for your support and trust in GOLDEN BREAK — I truly appreciate the kind review and will keep working hard to improve the EA even further.
Stefano Di Paola
2547
Stefano Di Paola 2026.04.18 08:34 
 

I’m happy to write this review because usually, every time I buy and install an Expert Advisor and start with a series of losses, I’m told that I need to give it time. Sure, time is important. But when you start with a serious Expert Advisor, one that is consistent with its backtests and immediately shows solid success rates, like in this case, then it’s only fair to say it clearly: Great job !!!

Sakon Muangpakdee
678
Ответ разработчика Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.18 13:17
Thank you so much for the kind words. this really means a lot. Wishing you continued success!
Ferran Lopez Navarro
3450
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2026.04.17 04:34 
 

Good results on the demo account; I'll launch it on a live account in a week. The author was very helpful! I'll update my review.

Sakon Muangpakdee
678
Ответ разработчика Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.17 13:53
Thank you so much for the review - looking forward to hearing how the live account goes!
Alessandro Finocchi
58
Alessandro Finocchi 2026.04.16 06:46 
 

very good EA ! developer is reliable and helpful

Sakon Muangpakdee
678
Ответ разработчика Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.17 13:52
Thank you so much for taking the time to review - really appreciate it!
Philippe Andreas Bachmann
695
Philippe Andreas Bachmann 2026.04.15 17:49 
 

I’ve only had the EA for a short while, but the results are top-notch. The developer is very helpful and responds quickly—that alone deserves 5 stars. An update will follow.

Sakon Muangpakdee
678
Ответ разработчика Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.17 13:52
Thank you so much for the review - looking forward to your update!
small river p.f.
283
small river p.f. 2026.04.15 12:46 
 

I bought this EA just yesterday and am already making a profit. I've added the images in the comments. The developer is serious, reliable, and helpful. I recommend buying it, especially considering the fair starting price.

Sakon Muangpakdee
678
Ответ разработчика Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.17 13:52
Thank you so much for the wonderful review and for sharing your experience - wishing you continued success!
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