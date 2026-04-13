Gold breaks important price levels again and again. GOLDEN BREAK 4.02 is designed to prepare for those moments: it identifies swing highs and lows, places pending breakout orders around them, and manages the trade automatically when price breaks through.

One EA instance can coordinate up to six internally separated strategies, GB1 through GB6. Each strategy follows its own entry, position, stop, and exit rules, while a simple Strategy Selection dropdown lets you choose the overall trading character.

⚡LIVE SIGNAL | DOWNLOAD SET FILE⚡ Strategy Portfolio: Classic + Precision Scalp

Lot Mode: 2% Risk per Position

Recommended Capital: $500+ If your capital is below $500, I recommend using Precision Scalp only to reduce overall exposure. Golden Break 4.0 has been running on this signal since August 3, 2026. Please refer only to the trading history from that date onward.

Built for controlled breakout trading Hard stop loss on every trade

Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade money management

Seven strategy portfolios, from Classic to Custom Selection

Multiple-chart operation through a user-selected Magic Base

Portfolio-wide off-trade and USD news protection

Compact live and Visual Tester dashboard with Today, Total, and stop-risk estimates

No grid. No martingale.

How Golden Break Works

Golden Break studies significant swing levels across several internal timeframes. When a valid level is found, the EA can place a Buy Stop above a swing high or a Sell Stop below a swing low. If price reaches the level, the pending order becomes a live position with a hard stop loss already defined.

The EA waits for price to come to the breakout level instead of chasing an already extended move

Each strategy manages only orders and positions owned by its Symbol and Magic

Break-even and trailing logic can protect or extend a position after price moves

Pending orders can expire or be replaced as market structure changes

Several strategies can operate together inside one EA instance

Strategy Selection

Preset Active Strategies Trading Character Classic GB1-GB4 Lower-frequency, measured breakout operation Precision Scalp GB6 Focused scalp activity Growth Scalp GB5 More aggressive, growth-oriented scalp behavior Classic + P.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB6 Classic foundation with more trade frequency Classic + G.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB5 Classic foundation with stronger growth orientation Maximum GB1-GB6 All strategies and the highest combined exposure Custom Selection User selected Manual GB1-GB6 strategy control

Recommended starting capital: USD 500. Do not choose a preset from account balance alone. Backtest the available presets with your own broker's XAUUSD symbol and conditions, then run your preferred configuration on a demo account before live trading. Compare trading frequency, drawdown, accumulated exposure, and your own risk tolerance. Maximum has the highest combined exposure and is intended only for experienced users who understand how all six strategies can interact.

Money Management

Mode Description Fixed Lot Uses the same selected trade volume for each new order, subject to broker volume rules. Risk per Trade Calculates volume from the strategy's actual stop-loss distance and the selected risk percentage.

Important: Risk per Trade is calculated for each strategy order. It is not a total account-risk limit. If several strategies have positions at the same time, their risks can accumulate. A 1% setting does not mean the account can lose only 1% at one time.

Magic Base and Multiple Charts

Golden Break 4.02 supports multiple charts. Each chart derives six strategy Magics from its Magic Base. The default Base 481 creates 48101 through 48106 for GB1 through GB6.

Use a distinct Magic Base for each independent portfolio, for example 481, 482, and 483. If two charts use the same Symbol and the same Magic Base, they intentionally share the same strategy books and management responsibility. Golden Break does not allocate a base automatically, so the user must prevent accidental collisions.

Base 481 also recognizes Golden Break 4.01 orders for read-and-manage compatibility. New orders always use the current derived Magics. Manual trades and orders from other EAs remain outside Golden Break ownership.

Global Off-Trade Protection

Off Trade Day can be set to Off, Daily, or Only Friday. Off Trade Mode can Delete Pending or Delete Pending & Close Position. Defaults are Off, Delete Pending, Stop 22:15, and Start 01:15 in broker-server time.

The protection applies across all six strategies owned by that chart and Magic Base. It never targets manual trades or another EA's positions. Existing per-strategy time protection remains active and combines with the global setting.

USD News Protection

In live and forward operation, Golden Break uses only the built-in MT5 Economic Calendar and broker-server time for enabled USD news filters. NFP Filter defaults to ON with 50 minutes before and 30 minutes after. High Impact News Filter defaults to OFF with 50 minutes before and 30 minutes after.

A confirmed protection window blocks new entries and deletes Golden Break pending orders owned by the chart portfolio. News protection does not close open positions; their SL, TP, break-even, trailing, and normal exits continue.

If Calendar data is unavailable or stale, protection fails open: trading permission continues and the dashboard displays NEWS N/A. No external service, shared file, or manual time-offset setup is required.

Strategy Tester does not call the live Calendar. It uses deterministic built-in NFP timing when NFP Filter is enabled. General High Impact filtering is bypassed in Tester because no deterministic all-news dataset is bundled.

Historical Backtest Snapshot

The table below summarizes the supplied MT5 Strategy Tester reports. Tests used XAUUSD-ECN on H1 from 2026.01.01 to 2026.08.01, an initial deposit of 1,000, real ticks with 100% history quality, Risk per Trade at 2%, and compounding.

Preset Profile Trades Win Rate Profit Factor Equity DD Tester Net Result Classic Measured activity 175 87.43% 5.25 4.64% 2,231.04 Precision Scalp Focused scalp 260 78.85% 2.69 7.44% 5,145.91 Growth Scalp Growth-oriented scalp 316 56.65% 2.42 20.69% 615,908.91 Classic + P.Scalp Classic plus frequency 435 82.30% 3.05 8.99% 19,795.55 Classic + G.Scalp Classic plus growth 491 67.62% 3.03 17.77% 1,823,597.21 Maximum Experienced users 751 71.50% 3.08 20.56% 4,609,595.66

How to read these results: The reports were generated with the EA's ProfitInPips test option enabled. Therefore, Tester Net Result is an MT5 tester reporting value, not a USD profit forecast. The tests also used 2% risk and compounding, which magnify both growth and drawdown. Compare trade count, Profit Factor, and Equity Drawdown together instead of judging a preset from its final result alone. Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Live results can differ because of spread, slippage, execution speed, broker specifications, commission, swap, gaps, and market conditions.

Compact Portfolio Dashboard

The dashboard is available on live and forward charts and in Strategy Tester Visual Mode. It displays GB1 through GB6 plus a portfolio TOTAL row with STATUS, position and pending counts, TODAY and TOTAL realized P/L, OPEN RISK, and PEND RISK.

TODAY covers realized P/L from 00:00 broker-server time. TOTAL covers all deal history currently available to MT5. Both include profit, swap, commission, and fee and do not include floating P/L. If MT5 exposes only partial account history, TOTAL covers only that available history.

Non-visual backtests and optimization skip dashboard work to protect test performance. The dashboard is display-only and never sends, changes, or deletes trades.

Requirements and Setup

MetaTrader 5

XAUUSD; an ECN account with competitive spreads is recommended

Hedging mode is recommended for independent strategy positions

Netting accounts use a safety compatibility mode that serializes Golden Break exposure

Use a distinct Magic Base on each chart intended to run an independent portfolio

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation and lower connection interruptions

Attach Golden Break to an XAUUSD chart, choose a Strategy Selection preset, select Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade, set a unique Magic Base when running another independent chart, configure protection settings, and confirm that automated trading is enabled.

Slippage and Breakout Orders

Pending stop orders become market orders when price reaches their trigger. During fast moves, the fill price can differ from the requested level. This is normal for breakout execution and may be more noticeable around news or gaps. A low-latency VPS and an ECN broker with competitive spreads can help, but cannot eliminate slippage.

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