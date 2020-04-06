PA Scoring Expert Advisor

🇬🇧 Description (English)

PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate

Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ❤️

Key Features

  • Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter

  • Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade

  • Profit locking with no SL rollback: start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes

  • Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping

  • Validation Mode (default) to pass Market checks out of the box

  • On-chart UI: status, total P/L, lock mode, Net TP/SL (shows “No set” if disabled)

Instruments & Timeframes

  • Symbols: Forex majors, metals, CFDs supported by your MT5 broker

  • Timeframes: M15 – H1 (start with M15 if you prefer more frequent signals)


Default Preset

  • ValidationMode = true (for Market/tests)

  • LotSizeMethod = Fixed , FixedLotSize = 0.01

  • Use_Breakeven = false , Use_Trailing = false , Use_Martingale = false

  • TrendFilter = EMA , TrendEmaPeriod = 200

  • Use_UI = true (Net TP/SL will display “No set” unless Use_AutoCloseTargets is enabled)

Recommended “Live Trading” Setup

  1. General

    • ValidationMode = false

    • EntryOncePerBar = true

    • Chart timeframe: M15 or H1

  2. Risk & Stops

    • Safe start: LotSizeMethod = Fixed (size per account)

    • Or proportional: LotSizeMethod = RiskPercent , RiskPercentPerTrade = 0.5–1.0

    • SL/TP mode: SL_Mode = ATR , TP_Mode = ATR

      • Start with ATR_SL_Mult = 2.0 , ATR_TP_Mult = 3.0

  3. Profit Lock (no rollback)

    • Use_Breakeven = true

    • BE_TriggerPts = 120 , BE_OffsetPts = 10

    • ProfitLockMode = LOCK_RATIO

      • RatioProfitMultiple = 10.0 , RatioLockMultiple = 1.0

  4. Targets (optional)

    • Enable Use_AutoCloseTargets = true for net profit/loss auto-closure

    • Set TargetProfitUSD / TargetLossUSD

  5. Smart Martingale (optional)

    • Use_Martingale = true

    • MG_Max_Trades = 2–3 , MG_Multiplier = 1.2–1.4

Tip: Begin with a small Fixed lot + LOCK_RATIO; increase complexity (ATR SL/TP, step locks, martingale) only after you’re comfortable.

Important Notes

  • Results depend on market conditions, broker specifics, and your risk management.

  • This EA may switch to a paid model in the future. If you’d like to support its development, please Like/Share to keep updates coming.

Support a Solo Builder

I design, code, and support this EA alone. If you appreciate the work, please Like/Share this EA and my other releases on MQL5. Your support motivates continuous improvements—thank you! 🙏


What’s new in this update

We’ve focused on usability, clarity, and safer defaults. Highlights:

  • One-click Presets: radio buttons for Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive with sensible thresholds, SL/TP style, and profit-lock behavior preconfigured.

  • TF Guidance on-chart: a small hint shows “Recommended TF: M15–H1.”

  • Live SL/TP Preview: a compact line under the panel shows the current entry, SL and TP distances (pts) for both buy and sell scenarios. (Prices are omitted to keep the display concise.)

  • Auto-sizing panel: labels expand to fit long texts so they don’t get cut off on smaller charts.

  • Optional preview lines: toggle to draw SL/TP guide lines on the chart.

  • Cleaner status panel: net P/L, lock mode, and target info are easier to read.

  • Safer guards: equity guard retained; martingale is fully optional and off by default.

No changes to your strategy logic or signal calculations were disclosed here—only usability and safety improvements.

About the default settings

The default inputs are set for MQL5 Market validation only (minimal risk, compliance-friendly behavior). They’re not meant as trading recommendations.

After installing, please choose your own configuration:

  • Pick a preset (Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive) that fits your style.

  • Enable/adjust SL/TP mode, trailing, and breakeven as you prefer.

  • Set your position sizing (Fixed or Risk %) and your preferred risk values.

If you have any questions or want a ready-made preset for your symbol/TF, let me know and I’ll provide one.


Рекомендуем также
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (4)
Эксперты
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Эксперты
Торговый робот VR Black Box основан на популярной и проверенной временем стратегии следования за трендом. В течение нескольких лет он совершенствовался на реальных торговых счетах через регулярные обновления и внедрение новых идей. Благодаря этому, VR Black Box стал мощным и уникальным торговым роботом, который способен впечатлить как новичков, так и опытных трейдеров. Для того чтобы ознакомиться с роботом и оценить его эффективность, достаточно установить его на демо-счет и наблюдать за результ
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Эксперты
EA Go Long реализует продвинутую внутридневную торговую стратегию, основанную на принципе систематической ежедневной торговли с множественными техническими подтверждениями. В то время как многие трейдеры ищут сложные алгоритмы, этот EA сочетает простые, но эффективные концепты с продвинутым управлением рисками и множественными техническими фильтрами. EA открывает позиции в определенное время каждый день, но только когда рыночные условия соответствуют множественным техническим индикаторам. Этот
FREE
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Эксперты
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
Эксперты
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Эксперты
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Эксперты
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Эксперты
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Эксперты
Советник Stacking King – точная мощь, простота управления Описание: Советник Stacking King – это мощный торговый инструмент, позволяющий мгновенно открывать несколько сделок одним кликом или автоматически стекировать сделки каждую минуту в течение заданного времени – прямо в вашем активном терминале MT5. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы, торгуете по тренду или торгуете на пробоях, этот советник даёт вам полный контроль с минимальными усилиями. Создан для реальных трейдеров, работающих на
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Эксперты
Работа данного советника основана на работе индикатора Parabolic SAR . В расширенную версию советника вошли следующие изменения и улучшения: Произведен мониторинг поведения советника на различных типах торговых счетов и различных условиях(фиксированный/плавающий спред, ECN/центовые счета и т.д.) Расширен функционал советника. Стал более гибким и улучшил эффективность, в частности наблюдение за открытыми позициями. Работает как на 5-значных, так и на 4-значных котировках. Советник не использует м
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Эксперты
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Babel assistant 1          MT5 netting советник ”Babel_assistant_1” по индикатору ZigZag формирует уровни Фибонвччи на периодах графиков M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, вычисляет вероятность трендов на покупку и продажу. Робот открывает позицию при превышении заданного уровня тренда  4.925 . Затем он  выставляет отложенные ордера на некоторых  уровнях Фибоначчи, формирует линии Stop Loss и Take Profit.  На экране отображаются текущие результаты работы по позиции, сделкам, трендам.           Ручное
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Эксперты
Morning Range Breakout (Бесплатная версия) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) — это простой торговый советник, реализующий стратегию входа по пробою утреннего диапазона. Советник определяет максимум и минимум за заданный интервал времени (например, 08:00–10:00 UTC) и открывает сделку при пробое вверх или вниз. Бесплатная версия включает базовую логику без ограничений. Все параметры и сообщения на английском языке, согласно требованиям MQL5 Market. Основные возможности Определение утреннего д
FREE
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Эксперты
ThanosAlgotrade автоматический торговый советник для получения стабильной прибыли на длительном временном промежутке. Не требует ручного вмешательства. Предназначен для работы в терминале МТ5 на счетах типа "хедж" Советник нужно установить на график валютной пары EURUSD на тайм фрейм М1 и включить автоторговлю. Мониторинг работы советника  можно посмотреть здесь - ( ссылка на сигнал)
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Grid Balance Pro EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
Grid Balance Pro – Smart Grid & Safe Rebalance System Grid Balance Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for the M5 Timeframe. It combines the power of a dynamic Grid Strategy with a unique "Safe Rebalance" mechanism. Instead of simply holding losing positions, the EA actively uses profits from winning trades to reduce the risk of losing orders. READY TO USE: The default settings are already optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe. You can start backtesting or trading
Gold Reversal Spike EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
Gold Spike (v1.7) One‑trade‑per‑bar spike scalper for Gold (XAUUSD) — hard bar‑lock (positions + deals history), retcode‑based lot back‑off, stop‑level‑safe SL/TP, and a validator‑safe TEST preset built‑in. Overview (EN) Gold Spike hunts short momentum bursts ("spikes") and manages them with a step‑lock TP (no SL rollback). The EA focuses on clarity, safety, and Market validation compliance . Designed for: Gold symbols (XAUUSD/Gold) on M1–M15. Works on 4/5‑digit brokers, ECN, and netting/hedg
FREE
MTM Pro Manual Trading Panel
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Утилиты
MTM Manual Trade Manager is a professional trading dashboard designed for manual traders who want better control over risk and trade management. This Expert Advisor does NOT open trades automatically. All trading decisions and order executions are fully controlled by the trader. Main Features: - Manual Buy and Sell execution from the dashboard - Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit using drag & drop lines - Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage position sizing - Automatic Break Even management - Multiple
FREE
Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
Product Title: Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard EA Short Description: A powerful and fully automated trading panel that identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time across multiple timeframes to execute high-probability trades with advanced risk management. Overview The Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard is your ultimate tool for dominating the forex market. It moves beyond single-chart analysis by scanning the entire market to find genuine strength and weakn
Fibonacci Retracement EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
Introducing the "Fibonacci Retracement EA": A free, educational tool designed for new and aspiring traders. This Expert Advisor helps you understand a classic trading strategy by visually demonstrating its logic directly on your chart. It is based on a simple yet effective trend-following strategy. It uses the "EMA200" as a filter to determine the main trend (uptrend or downtrend). It then waits for the price to retrace to a specific "Fibonacci level" (default is 61.8%) before opening an order.
FREE
Regime Adaptive RR Trail
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
# Regime Adaptive RR Trail (Validator-Safe Build) **Purpose.** A practical Expert Advisor for trend and range conditions with conservative risk controls, one-trade-per-bar enforcement, and RR step-lock trailing. Includes a Validator preset to pass MQL5 Market checks. --- ## What it does (high level) * Detects **market regime** (Trend / Range / Quiet / Volatile) and applies an appropriate **entry style**. * Enforces **1 trade per bar** (hard lock) to avoid over-trading and duplicates. * Allo
FREE
Chameleon Trader
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
2 (1)
Эксперты
Chameleon Trader - Free Adaptive Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor Welcome to Chameleon Trader , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to "adapt" its trading strategy to fluctuating market conditions, just like a chameleon! Developed by aNa, this versatile and powerful tool is now available 100% FREE to all traders in the MQL5 Community. Our goal is to provide a high-quality, flexible trading robot that empowers both new and experienced traders to explore different automated strategies without an
FREE
Dashboard Signals aNa Magic ATR EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
English Description aNa Magic ATR EA – Dashboard and Signals (MT5) ATR-based SL/TP (TP1–TP3), EMA200 trend filter, RSI gate, clean on-chart dashboard and segmented guide lines. MagicNumber support for multi-EA setups. What it does This Expert Advisor automates entries and risk targets using ATR. It filters the market with EMA(200) and an RSI range to avoid low-quality trades. A compact dashboard shows entry, TP1-TP3 and SL for both long and short. Lines are drawn as short segments (not full-wid
FREE
Multi Symbol Strategy Dashboard
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Trading Solution 1. Introduction / Overview  Tired of juggling multiple charts and EAs? SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro is a powerful and intuitive Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience. This all-in-one solution allows you to effortlessly monitor, analyze, and manage trades across multiple symbols and timeframes from a single, dynamic dashboard. With advanced signal generation, robust risk managem
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв