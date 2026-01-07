Steady Gain Protector

How I Work — Smart, Precise, and Effortless

This is a LITE version with limited features. (Entry Product) Works on ALL SYMBOLS: Metals

LITE LIMITATIONS: • Max 1 position at a time • Fixed 0.01 lot size • BUY direction only • No Break-Even feature • No Trailing Stop feature • No Pyramid feature • No Session Filter • Fixed EMA periods (5/15)

⭐ UPGRADE TO PRO VERSION FOR: ✓ Unlimited positions (1-50) ✓ Custom lot size ✓ BUY/SELL/BOTH directions ✓ Break-Even protection ✓ Trailing Stop ✓ Pyramid scaling ✓ Session filter ✓ Full EMA customization 👉 Get PRO: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160396



✅Intelligent EMA Crossover System

The EA uses a dual EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy with momentum confirmation. When the Fast EMA (5-period) crosses above the Slow EMA (15-period) with sufficient upward momentum, the EA identifies a bullish opportunity and executes a BUY trade automatically.





✅Tick-by-Tick Momentum Tracking

Before entering any trade, the EA monitors consecutive bullish ticks to confirm market direction. This helps filter out false signals and ensures entries align with short-term price momentum.





✅Automatic Risk Management





Strict lot size calculation with margin validation

Pre-trade account state verification

80% margin safety buffer to prevent over-leveraging

Automatic lot adjustment based on available margin

Set-and-Forget Operation

Once attached to a chart, the EA operates 24/7 without intervention. It monitors the market, identifies opportunities, and executes trades with predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.



💲Requirement Specification

Minimum Deposit $100

$100 Minimum Lot 0.01

0.01 Leverage 1:100 or higher recommended

1:100 or higher recommended Execution Market execution

Market execution Spread Variable or Fixed (max 40 points)





🚩Recommended Settings:





Timeframe M5 or M15

Symbol Gold

Take Profit 3000 points

Stop Loss 3000 points

Max Spread 40 points

Slippage 20 points



📈Designed for Traders Who Want More Who This EA is For:

Beginners — Simple setup with fixed parameters. Just attach to chart and let it trade.

Passive Income Seekers — Automated 24/5 trading without constant monitoring.

Small Account Traders — Start with just $100 and 0.01 lot size.

Diversification Enthusiasts — Works on multiple symbols: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals.









🚀Performance Highlights:





2,793% Return over 5-year backtest period

55.27% Win Rate with balanced risk/reward

Consistent Growth — Steady equity curve from 2020 to 2025

Low Deposit Load — Average margin usage under 25%



⚜️Trading Distribution Analysis:

Best Hours: 14:00-18:00 (European/US overlap)

Best Days: Monday and Wednesday show highest profitability

Consistent Monthly: Profitable across all 12 months



💥What You Get with LITE Version:

BUY-only trading (proven 55% win rate)

Fixed 0.01 lot size (safe for small accounts)

Maximum 1 position at a time (controlled risk)

Full EMA-based entry system

Automatic TP/SL management





🟢Upgrade to PRO for:





BUY/SELL/BOTH directions

Custom lot sizing

Multiple positions (1-50)

Break-Even protection

Trailing Stop

Pyramid scaling

Session filters

Custom EMA periods

🔗Link : Gold Rocket HFT



⭕Quick Start Guide: