Trade Anomalo BTC Multi Grid

5

Trade Anomalo BTC Multi Grid EA 

Trade Anomalo BTC Multi Grid is an advanced, fully automated Multi-Grid Expert Advisor meticulously designed to navigate the volatility of BTC and other major pairs. Introduces highly requested features, including Multi-Window Time Management and an interactive, upgraded on-chart dashboard.

Unlike traditional grids that get trapped in one direction, Parallel Pro utilizes a dual-engine architecture (Grid A and an optional inverted mirror Grid B) to simultaneously exploit complex market movements. Every entry is guarded by institutional-grade trend filters and robust equity protection mechanisms.

Key Features

Dual Parallel Grid Architecture: Operates a primary directional grid (Grid A) and an optional inverted mirror grid (Grid B), allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to ranging and trending environments simultaneously.

Advanced Custom Trend Filtering: Combines the Adaptive Moving Average and a custom Supertrend indicator (ATR-based) to ensure the EA only builds grids in the direction of the confirmed momentum.

Multi-Window Time Scheduling: Unprecedented control over your trading hours. You can now set multiple trading sessions within the same day separated by a comma (e.g., 01:10-10:00, 18:00-22:15). The EA seamlessly handles schedules that cross midnight.

Smart Basket Take Profit & Trailing: Close trades efficiently using a Basket Take Profit (either combined for the whole account or separated by Buy/Sell sides). Features an intelligent trailing step to maximize profits during strong spikes.

Risk Management: * Hard Drawdown (%): Automatically closes all positions if a critical equity drop is reached.

Soft Drawdown (%): Intelligently pauses the opening of new grid cycles while managing existing ones.

Dynamic or Fixed Grid Steps: Choose between a traditional fixed grid step ($) or an intelligent dynamic grid based on real-time ATR volatility and order count.

Interactive On-Chart Dashboard: A sleek, non-intrusive panel displaying real-time P/L, Daily Max Drawdown, Equity, Position Count, Margin Level, Spread, and the Current Day's Active Trading Schedule. Includes an emergency click-to-close "CLOSE ALL" button.

Main Parameter Groups

1. Time & Scheduling Define multiple active sessions per day. Use the format HH:MM-HH:MM. Want to trade two different sessions on Monday? Just write: 08:00-12:00, 15:30-20:00. Leave as 0-24 to trade all day, or 0 to disable the day.

2. Risk Control Set your absolute Max Orders Per Side, Max Spread threshold, and your Hard/Soft Drawdown limits (%). Daily Profit Target functionality is also included to secure gains and halt trading for the day once a monetary goal is met.

3. Grid Setup Enable or disable Grid B. Choose your GridMode (Fixed vs. Dynamic) and configure your step multipliers to control how aggressively the grid expands.

4. Trend Filter Toggle the Custom EMA Filter and Supertrend modules on or off to tailor the entry aggressiveness to your personal strategy.

5. Lot Management Define your starting Base Lot and the Increment size for subsequent grid levels.

Recommendations & Requirements

Symbol: Optimized for BTC, but fully adaptable to major FX pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) with proper grid step adjustments.

Timeframe: Attach the EA to any chart, but set the SignalTimeframe input to M15 (Recommended) for indicator calculations.

Broker: An ECN broker with low spreads, low latency, and minimal slippage is highly recommended.

VPS: A stable VPS is strongly advised to keep the EA running 24/5 and to continuously track the Daily Max Drawdown and Smart Trailing accurately.

Minimum Balance: Depends on your risk appetite and Base Lot size. Recommended $3,000+ for standard accounts or $100+ for cent/micro accounts.

Leverage: 1:100 is the recommended setting for optimal risk-to-reward balance.


For support, set-files, and community discussions, visit our Telegram channel linked in the EA parameters or my Bio! 


⚠️ Risk Disclaimer & Trading Warning

Important Notice: Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk to your invested capital. Before deciding to purchase or use this Expert Advisor (EA), please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and take into consideration your level of experience.

Risk of Loss: Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that this EA will achieve similar results to those shown in backtests or live tracking. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

No Responsibility: The developer (Trade Anomalo) shall not be held responsible for any financial losses, damages, or claims resulting from the use of this software. The EA is provided "as-is" and you use it at your own risk.

Demo Testing Required: We strongly recommend testing this EA on a Demo Account for at least 2–4 weeks before considering any live application. This allows you to understand how the grid logic, SoftStop, and volatility filters behave under different market conditions.

Leverage Warning: Grid strategies can use significant margin. Ensure your account leverage and balance are appropriate for the settings you choose.

By using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge that you have read this disclaimer and agree to its terms.

Отзывы 3
Teerapat Thongjampa
147
Teerapat Thongjampa 2026.07.04 11:28 
 

Ottimo EA, lo consiglio fortemente.

Khalid Alshaher
18
Khalid Alshaher 2026.07.02 14:01 
 

Thank you for this profitable EA. I have used it for a week and achieved impressive results, even amidst Bitcoin's volatility. Could you please send me the .mq5 file? I would be very grateful.

Michele Manco
152
Michele Manco 2026.07.01 08:06 
 

Ottimo EA, lo consiglio fortemente.

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Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Trade Anomalo XAU M2 (Multi Grid Core) Trade Anomalo XAU M2 is an advanced, fully automated Multi-Grid Expert Advisor meticulously designed to navigate the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. Introduces highly requested features, including Multi-Window Time Management and an interactive, upgraded on-chart dashboard. Unlike traditional grids that get trapped in one direction, Parallel Pro utilizes a dual-engine architecture (Grid A and an optional inverted mirror Grid B) to simult
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Teerapat Thongjampa
147
Teerapat Thongjampa 2026.07.04 11:28 
 

Ottimo EA, lo consiglio fortemente.

Khalid Alshaher
18
Khalid Alshaher 2026.07.02 14:01 
 

Thank you for this profitable EA. I have used it for a week and achieved impressive results, even amidst Bitcoin's volatility. Could you please send me the .mq5 file? I would be very grateful.

Alessandro Virgilio
5683
Ответ разработчика Alessandro Virgilio 2026.07.02 14:21
Ti ringrazio per il tuo feedback positivo e che sei soddisfatto, ma non fornisco il codice sorgente del mio EA.
Michele Manco
152
Michele Manco 2026.07.01 08:06 
 

Ottimo EA, lo consiglio fortemente.

Alessandro Virgilio
5683
Ответ разработчика Alessandro Virgilio 2026.07.01 08:29
Grazie mille Michele per il tuo feedback.
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