Magic Keyboard MT5

With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly.
Key Features:
  • Transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool;
  • Instant Buy:  by pressing the "Up arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Sell: by pressing the "Down arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Breakeven: by pressing the "Right arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Close All trades: by pressing the "Left arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • You can also adjust those keys by modifying the key code.
  • Automatic Stop Loss.
  • Automatic Take Profit.
  • Automatic Break-even (true/false option).
  • Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option).

Input-Settings:

------ Trade Management ------ 
- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.



------ Break-even Settings ------ 
- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.
- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.



------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


------ Magic Keyboard Settings ------ 
Buy - Key: 38 is the Key code of the "Up arrow".
Sell - Key: 40 is the Key code of the "Down arrow".
Break-even - Key: 39 is the Key code of the "Right arrow"

Close All - Key: 37 is the Key code of the "Left arrow"

You can also adjust those keys by modifying the key code: Search on google for "key codes keyboard"


------ Magic Number ------ 

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.



Рекомендуем также
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Утилиты
Expert TP SL v04 - Профессиональный торговый помощник с ИИ-системой мотивации Продвинутый инструмент для ручной торговли с автоматическим управлением рисками, защитой от переторговли и интеллектуальной психологической поддержкой для дисциплинированной торговли. ОБЗОР ПРОДУКТА Expert TP SL v04 - это комплексный торговый помощник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают ручную торговлю, но хотят сохранить эмоциональную дисциплину и автоматизировать расчет рисков. Это не просто инструм
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Утилиты
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Утилиты
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
RiskCopilot
Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
Утилиты
RiskCopilot Utility - Descripciones Multiidioma РУССКИЙ RiskCopilot Utility - Ваш Интеллектуальный Торговый Помощник "Видьте Свой Риск. Овладейте Торговлей." RiskCopilot Utility - это комплексное решение для управления рисками и расчета размера позиций в MetaTrader 5. Этот всеобъемлющий торговый помощник предоставляет вычисления в реальном времени, продвинутые инструменты оценки рисков и профессиональную торговую аналитику, не контролируя ваши торговые решения. Идеально подходит как для но
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Утилиты
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Утилиты
OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 — Умный скрипт для MetaTrader 5 Назначение: Автоматически открывает графики всех символов из Обзора рынка с применением шаблона default.tpl на текущем таймфрейме (TF) , предварительно закрывая все открытые графики (кроме текущего). Идеален для быстрого анализа множества инструментов без рутинных действий! Особенности: Автоматизация: Экономит время — открытие десятков графиков в один клик. Безопасность: Аккуратно закрывает лишние графики, сохраняя текущий акти
FREE
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Утилиты
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Утилиты
TP SL Bot – утилита, которая автоматически устанавливает Stop Loss и Take Profit по вновь открытым ордерам различными способам по вашим указаниям. Также предусмотрена функция расчета объема, c которым нужно открыть сделку, чтобы получить желаемую сумму при указанном размере Stop Loss / Take Profit .   Есть несколько вариантов расчета размера и установки параметров: 1. Установки исходя из суммы, заданной пользователем в процентах от текущего остатка депозита 2. Установка исходя из введенной польз
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Утилиты
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Утилиты
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
Утилиты
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker для MT5: Никогда больше не пропустите установку StopLoss и TakeProfit с нашим NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker, незаменимым помощником для трейдеров, работающих на рынке Nasdaq 100 в MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто ищет беспроблемное решение для автоматизации управления уровнями StopLoss и TakeProfit. Ключевые особенности: Эффективная автоматизация: Автоматически отслеживает сделки Nasdaq 100 без StopLoss и/или TakeProfit. Динамически ре
FREE
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Утилиты
TradePad - это инструмент как для ручной, так и алгоритмической торговли.  Представляем вам простое решение для быстрых торговых операций и контроля позиций на нескольких торговых инструментах. Внимание, приложение не работает в тестере стратегий! Пробная версия приложения для демо-счета и описание всех инструментов Интерфейс приложения адаптирован для мониторов с высоким разрешением, прост и интуитивно понятен. Для комфортной работы, трейдеру предлагается следующий набор инструментов: менеджер
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Manual Assistant MT5  -  это профессиональный инструмент для ручной торговли, который сделает ваш трейдинг быстрым и комфортным. Оснащена всеми необходимыми функционалами, которые позволят открывать, сопровождать и закрывать ордера и позиции одним кликом. Имеет простой и понятный интерфейс и подойдет как профессионалу, так и новичку. Панель позволяет выставлять ордера на покупку и продажу одним нажатием на кнопку. Основные возможности панели  Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами. Панель п
FREE
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Индикаторы
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Quick Close Panel
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
5 (1)
Утилиты
'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders. It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing   all running trades (Losing and Winning)   on the current chart. It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the  program.  Vist this link to download demo:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Mark
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Утилиты
VR Color Levels — удобный инструмент для тех, кто применяет технический анализ с использованием таких элементов, как трендовая линия, прямоугольник и текст. Есть возможность добавлять текст непосредственно на график и делать скриншоты. Настройки, set файлы, демо версии, инструкции, решение проблем, можно получить в [блоге] Прочитать или написать отзывы можно по [ссылке] Версия для [MetaTrader 4] Работа с индикатором осуществляется в один клик . Для этого нужно нажать на кнопку с линией, после
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Эксперты
СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: $99 (Цена вырастет до $199 после первых 10 продаж) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: Эволюция трендовой торговли для Bitcoin Этот советник (EA) — не просто копия правил "Черепах". Это полная адаптация легендарной системы для высокорискового рынка Bitcoin (BTCUSD) . Мы объединили классический пробой канала Дончиана (Donchian Channel) с уникальным фильтром шести паттернов (Six-Pattern Filter) , чтобы решить главную проблему трендовой торговли — ложные пробои. ОСНОВНАЯ ЛОГИКА Б
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
Утилиты
Торговая панель Lot by Risk предназначена для торговли вручную . Это альтернативное средство для отправки ордеров. Первая особенность панели –   удобное выставление ордеров при помощи контрольных линий. Вторая особенность – расчёт объёма сделки по заданному риску при наличии линии stop loss . Контрольные линии выставляются при помощи горячих клавиш: take profit – по умолчанию клавиша T ; price – по умолчанию клавиша P ; stop loss – по умолчанию клавиша S ; Настроить клавиши можно самостоятельно
FREE
Profit or Loss Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Утилиты
Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 5 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли.  CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing В‌ы можете включить  Режим Виртуальных стопов  , закрытие и расчет  отдельно по BUY SELL позициям  , закрытие и расчет  всех символов или текущего символа  , включить трейлинг прибыли  Закрытие происходит по  валюте депозита, пунктам, % и просадке . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счете в паре с любым советником или при ручной торговле. Версия МТ4 Полное описание +D
Grid Builder 5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита   Grid Builder MT5   предназначена для размещения сети отложенных ордеров любой сложности и будет отличным инструментом в руках трейдера, торгующего сеточные торговые стратегии.  Инструмент обладает многочисленными настройками, благодаря которым можно быстро и просто построить сеть из ордеров с заданными параметрами. Поддерживаются все типы отложенных ордеров: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. Также скрипт позволяет в один клик удалить ранее размещённую сеть ордеров. Если парам
Forex Calculator MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
Forex Calculator  – необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. Данный скрипт позволяет рассчитать процент % риска депозита в зависимости от выставляемого Стоп Лосса в пипсах. Форекс калькулятором вы сможете легко рассчитать риск перед открытием сделки, информация будет выведена в виде всплывающего окна с обозначением нужного лота для открытия сделки. Это позволяет сэкономить время на расчёты и при открытии конечной сделки быть уверенным в исходе ее открытия.  К скрипту можно прикрепить горячую
С этим продуктом покупают
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Утилиты
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Утилиты
Я автоматизировал их бизнес-стратегии для использования бинарных MT5 в Интернете и Mt5BridgeBinary наши заказы на ваш счет в Binary, и вы готовы начать работать так просто! Опытные консультанты просты в настройке, оптимизации и тестировании на прочность; Кроме того, в тесте мы можем прогнозировать долгосрочную рентабельность, поэтому мы создали механизмы для Mt5BridgeBinary своих лучших стратегий к Binary. Характеристики: -Вы можете использовать как можно больше стратегий. (Expert Advisor). -
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Утилиты
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Утилиты
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Утилиты
Сохранение данных с биржевого стакана. Утилита для воспроизведения данных: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/71640 Библиотека для использования в тестере стратегий: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81409 Возможно, потом появится библиотека для использования сохранённых данных в тестере стратегий, зависит от интереса к этой разработке. Сейчас есть наработки такого рода с использованием разделяемой памяти, когда только одна копия данных находится в оперативной памяти. Это позволяет не
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
Утилиты
Не забудьте присоединиться к нашему сообществу Discord на сайте www.Robertsfx.com , вы также можете купить советник на сайте robertsfx.com. ВЫИГРЫВАЙТЕ НЕЗАВИСИМО ОТ КАКОГО НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ ДВИЖЕТСЯ ЦЕНА Этот робот выигрывает независимо от того, в каком направлении движется цена, следуя изменяющемуся направлению в зависимости от того, в каком направлении движется цена. Это самый бесплатный способ торговли на сегодняшний день. Таким образом, вы выигрываете независимо от того, в каком направлении она
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Утилиты
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Утилиты
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Утилиты
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Утилиты
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Утилиты
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Утилиты
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Утилиты
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Утилиты
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A
Shan Chen Mei
Утилиты
基于Goodtrade/GoodX 券商推出的黄金双仓对冲套利的交易模型/策略/系统，在日常的操作遇到的问题： 1、B账户跟随A账户即刻下单。 2：A账户 下单后  B账户 自动抄写止损止盈。 3：A账户平仓B账户同时平仓。 4：B账户平仓A账户也平仓。 5：不利点差下拒绝下单。 6：增加有利点值因子。 通过解决以上问题，改变了熬夜、手工出错、长期盯盘、紧张、恐慌、担心、睡眠不足、饮食不规律、精力不足等问题 目前解决这些问题后,有效提升了工作效率和盈利比例，由原来月10%盈利率提升到月45%的最佳盈利率。 原来的一名交易员只能管理操作两组账户，通过此EA提高到操作管理高达16组交易账户，或许你可以超越我们的记录，期待你的经验交流。 此EA分为： GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A       GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy B     是一个组合EA，假设您购买的额  GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   A  必须同时购买 GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   B  两个组合使用会到最佳效果。   
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Утилиты
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
Утилиты
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Утилиты
Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering tra
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Утилиты
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
Trade Panel by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Утилиты
Cheers, traders! In today's video, dive into the world of advanced trading with our exclusive Trade Panel. This Cyber Monday, we're offering a special deal – get access for only $27 instead of the usual $60! In this tutorial, we explore a semi-automated trading system that empowers manual traders to seize opportunities effectively. Watch as we demonstrate using real market scenarios, showing you how to set up trades, manage risk, and maximize profits. Key Features of the Trade Pan
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Утилиты
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
Утилиты
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Modify TP SL in batches MT5
Xin You Lin
Утилиты
The main function of this EA: Quick batch modification stop profit stop loss to the specified price position. For example: you have five XAUUSD  BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal! Wechat：FX-AIEA QQ：2813871972 Email：lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome to your attention ( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud com
News Trapper EA MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Утилиты
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use. how to install it and set files       read the blog        after purchase contact me to add you to VIP channel   The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Утилиты
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
Другие продукты этого автора
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
Утилиты
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The   Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots t
FREE
Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Never miss a price breakout again with the   Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the   Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment:   A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or d
FREE
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
FREE
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
FREE
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
Утилиты
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
FREE
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
FREE
Close Partial MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
FREE
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
Price Alert Line Indicator
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв