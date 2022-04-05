Close Partial MT4

Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart:

- Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).
  
- Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned.

Key Features:
  • Close Partial 
  • Close Half
  • Close All

Input-Settings:

------ Close Partial Settings ------ 
- Close Partial: The value of the Partial close (10%, 20%, 50%,60% ...)

------ Magic Number ---------------
- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, replace 0 with your EA's magic number.)


Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.49 (57)
Эксперты
Модель известной стратегии Качели (Маятник, Чебурашка) - поочередное открытие отложенных ордеров с увеличенным лотом. Принцип работы стратегии в установке двух противоположных отложенных ордеров, при движении цены в одну сторону срабатывает отложенный ордер, второй ордер увеличивается в размере лота. В нашем советнике есть три типа открытия отложенных ордеров (TypeofTrade) Автооткрытие после установки (Instant opening AutoTrade) Открытие и сопровождение после ручного открытия (Manual opening Ma
FREE
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Утилиты
Автоматизированная система для отправки уведомлений, чтобы ни один из ваших подписчиков не пропустил события о вашей торговле из вашего торгового терминала. Утилита, которая отправляет уведомления в мессенджер Telegram о любых торговых операциях на вашем счете.   Пошаговая инструкция по подключению утилиты к каналу в Телеграм ->   ЗДЕСЬ  / MT5 ->   ЗДЕСЬ Преимущества: Легкая настройка и подробная инструкция,  Возможность отправки регулируемых скриншотов, Настраиваемый текст уведомлений с исполь
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Утилиты
One Click Trader - это инструмент для MetaTrader 4, который позволяет поднять вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Он позволяет открывать, управлять и закрывать сделки простым эффективным способом за один щелчок мыши. Стрелка вверх сворачивает панель OCT Стрелка вниз разворачивает панель OCT Стрелка вправо отображает следующую панель с дополнительными функциями Стрелка влево скрывает панель с дополнительными функциями Красная кнопка SELL позволяет открывать короткие рыночные ордера Красная кнопка SEL
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Утилиты
Это обычная панель которая выставляет сеть ордеров на покупку и продажу. Закрывает этот советник ордера по профиту определенного в настройках. Потом, там есть параметр и называется Ladder который включает, что расстояние между ордерами начинают увеличиваться на пункты указанные параметром ladder (здесь, в основных настройках стоит на 10 пунктов) значит второй ордер на 10 пунктов, третий ордер на 20 пунктов, четвертый ордер на 40 пунктов и т.д. Потом, что тут в этом советнике надо знать, так как
DynamicTradeLines
Nigel Wilkins
Утилиты
Утилита отображает на графике реальные сделки в интуитивно понятном и информативном виде. Она особенно полезна при торговле корзиной сделок. Принцип использования Программа запускается как неторгующий советник, это не индикатор. Утилиту надо сохранить в папку советников и запустить в отдельном окне графика или закрепить перед окном торгующего эксперта - варианты расположения показаны на скриншотах. Также можно торговать вручную в окне утилиты Dynamic Trade Lines. Функции Динамические линии пер
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита для ручной торговли с помощью "горячих клавиш". Позволяет моментально реагировать на текущую ситуацию на рынке. "Горячие клавиши" можно назначить на открытие позиций по типу, закрытие позиций по типу или всех позиций на текущем графике, удаление всех ордеров на текущем графике. Также можно задать "горячие клавиши" на пять предопределённых торговых объёмов и переключаться между ними в зависимости от ситуации без необходимости периодически менять объём вручную. Так же возможно задать автом
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Утилиты
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Copy Mt4 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Утилиты
Отличный   Мультиплатформенный   Копировщик сделок. Сам пользуюсь регулярно на VPS (Копирую из Mt5 в Mt4). Мультиплатформенность: копирование из MetaTrader 4 в MetaTrader 4; копирование из MetaTrader 4 в MetaTrader 5; копирование из MetaTrader 5 в MetaTrader 4; копирование из MetaTrader 5 в MetaTrader 5. Режимы работы: master   - текущий терминал -   источник  сделок (с него копируются сделки); slave   - текущий терминал -   приемник   сделок (на него копируются сделки). from myself - режим "
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Утилиты
BreakEven ProSync EA – Инструмент для управления сделками и контроля рисков Обзор BreakEven ProSync EA — это советник для   MetaTrader 4 , который помогает трейдерам эффективно управлять открытыми позициями за счет автоматической настройки стоп-лосса и синхронизации уровней SL/TP. Этот инструмент предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят стандартизировать уровни   Stop Loss   и   Take Profit   для нескольких сделок, а также использовать функцию безубыточности. Советник рассчитывает   среднюю це
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Утилиты
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Утилиты
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Rosy Pro Panel MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Утилиты
Download DEMO here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769   An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a qu
Close all treads with Tp and SL
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Утилиты
Close_All_Trades_with_TP_SL is a reliable and efficient MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to simplify and automate trade management for all open positions on your MT4 account. This EA is especially useful for traders who open multiple trades quickly or use high-frequency strategies where manual TP/SL placement becomes difficult and time-consuming. The primary purpose of the EA is to ensure that every open trade—whether Buy or Sell—always has a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) applied. M
FREE
Hide SL and TP
Trinh Van Kien
Утилиты
Hidden StopLoss, Hidden  TakeProfit,  Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden  Take Profit,  Hidden SL, Hidden  TP Broker will not be able to know the StopLoss and TakeProfit price. Auto Hidden Stop Loss and Hidden  Take Profit  MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set Stop Loss and Take Profit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without Stop Loss and Take Profit and checks what level should be set in accordance w
Ping MT4
Vagif Shabanov
Утилиты
Ping: Ваш незаменимый инструмент для надёжной торговли Ваш интернет-провайдер и VPS обещают стабильное соединение, но действительно ли вы можете им доверять? В мире, где каждая миллисекунда имеет значение, медленное или нестабильное соединение может обернуться упущенной прибылью или убытками. Ping позволяет вам:  * Принимать осознанные решения: Наглядно сравнивайте скорость разных VPS-серверов и брокеров, чтобы выбрать самое быстрое и надёжное соединение для вашей стратегии. * Исключить риски: О
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Утилиты
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
EA Target MM Dollar
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Утилиты
It's very easy, you only need to enter the amount of profit you want to get, then when your account has grown this EA will close the order, even though you are not monitoring the chart. Now you don't need to worry if the profit you have achieved turns into a loss because you don't use this EA, because this EA will help you whenever, wherever you are. Good luck trying it, hopefully you will become a very profitable trader
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
FREE
Chart Button
Chantal Sala
Утилиты
Chart Button позволяет перемещаться по всем графикам одним кликом. Утилита располагает символы как по вертикали, так и по горизонтали. Позволяет производить изменения на нескольких графиках одновременно. Утилита оптимизирует навигацию и ускоряет анализ. Значения входных параметров Direction (расположение кнопок символов) Horizontal – горизонтальное Vertical – вертикальное 32 SYMBOLS – 32 символа Forex_Suffix_Symbols – суффикс символа (не отображается на соответствующей кнопке символа) COLORS AN
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade s
Account Info for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Утилиты
Общие сведения Скрипт показывает информацию о торговом счете и текущем финансовом инструменте. Информация о торговом счете: Account - номер счета и тип (Real или Demo); Name - имя владельца счета; Company - название компании, предоставляющей доступ для торговли; Server - название торгового сервера; Connection State - состояние соединения; Trade Allowed - разрешена ли торговля на счете в данный момент; Balance - баланс счета; Equity - собственные средства; Credit - кредит; Profit - прибыль; Free
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
Утилиты
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Утилиты
EasyTradePad – торговая панель для MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad — это инструмент для ручной и полуавтоматической торговли. Панель позволяет быстро управлять ордерами и позициями, а также рассчитывать параметры управления рисками в один клик. [Демо и Инструкция] Возможности панели: открытие и закрытие сделок с учётом заданного риска (% или в валюте депозита); установка SL и TP в пунктах, процентах или деньгах; расчет соотношения риска к прибыли; перенос стоп-лосса в безубыток; частичное закрытие по
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys
Thi Ngo
Утилиты
This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts. For me,  it's more convenient and  faster  than clicking a button on the chart. You can set:  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.   Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use (Note that not all combinations work).  Magic Number  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List  Close Pending order
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL PROFIT ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Утилиты
Данная утилита поможет немедленно закрыть все прибыльные ордера ОДНИМ НАЖАТИЕМ КНОПКИ. Работает очень быстро. Вы можете выбрать один или все символы для закрытия. Быстрая работа утилиты обеспечит более оперативное управление вашей торговлей. Если вы хотите работать со всеми символами, оставьте параметр symbol пустым (как в настройке по умолчанию). Если вы хотите работать с одним символом (например, ордера по EURUSD), укажите symbol =EURUSD (см. скриншот ниже). Это скрипт, а следовательно хранить
Deposit defender MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Утилиты
The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Утилиты
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Telegram to Discord
Yassine El Maamouni Rahali
Утилиты
Streamline your trading communication with our Telegram to Discord Trade Forwarder, a powerful Python-based tool designed for traders who want to effortlessly share trade information from Telegram to Discord. No more tedious copy-pasting—our software automates the process, ensuring that every crucial message, image, or video is seamlessly forwarded to your Discord community. Key Features: Effortless Trade Sharing: Instantly share trade updates, images, and videos from your Telegram channels to
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ4 > МТ4, МТ
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки The News Filter вам больше не придется полагаться на встроенные
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Утилиты
Если нужен советник по сигналах   любого стрелочного индикатора   - эта утилита однозначно вам поможет.  Вы сможете, с помощью этой утилиты сформировать неограниченное количество советников по ВАШИХ сигналах , с вашим набором настроек, с вашим копирайтом и полным исходным кодом . Вы сможете неограниченно использовать полученные советники, в том числе размещать на Маркете и других ресурсах.  Бесплатная простая версия скрипта для генерации,  которая поможет вам понять принцип работы - вот Что дела
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Утилиты
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,  Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Traili
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Утилиты
Легко защитите свой торговый капитал Защита вашего торгового капитала так же важна, как и его увеличение. KT Equity Protector — это ваш персональный менеджер по рискам, который постоянно следит за капиталом на счете и автоматически вмешивается, чтобы предотвратить убытки или зафиксировать прибыль, закрывая все активные и отложенные ордера при достижении заданных уровней прибыли или убытка. Никаких эмоциональных решений, никакой догадки — только надежная защита капитала, которая работает круглосу
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
Утилиты
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
Утилиты
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
Утилиты
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
FREE
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
FREE
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
FREE
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
FREE
Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Never miss a price breakout again with the   Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the   Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment:   A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or d
FREE
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The   Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots t
FREE
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
Price Alert Line Indicator
Nabil Oukhouma
Индикаторы
Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
