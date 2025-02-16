Fast Manager MT5

Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes.

Key Features:

  • One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sell, Break-even, and Close All buttons directly from your chart.

  • Automatic Risk Management: Instantly applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every new trade.

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically secures your profit by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price (plus a defined offset) once the trade moves in your favor.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Maximize your gains with a Trailing Stop that includes a "Start" parameter, activating only after the trade has moved a specific distance.




    Input-Settings:

    ------ Money Management ------ 
    - Lot Size: for buy and sell buttons.

    ------ Trade Management ------ 
    - Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
    - Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

    ------ Break-even Settings ------ 
    - Auto Break-even: If set to "true," the Stop Loss will automatically adjust to break-even; if set to "false," you can use the Breakeven button on the chart to manually move the stop to break-even at any time.
    - Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
    - Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

    ------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
    - Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
    - Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
    - Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.
    - Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.

    ------ Magic Number ------ 

    - Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number).



