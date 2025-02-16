Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes.

Key Features:

One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sell, Break-even, and Close All buttons directly from your chart.

Automatic Risk Management: Instantly applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every new trade.

Auto Break-Even: Automatically secures your profit by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price (plus a defined offset) once the trade moves in your favor.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Maximize your gains with a Trailing Stop that includes a "Start" parameter, activating only after the trade has moved a specific distance.













Input-Settings:





------ Money Management ------

- Lot Size: for buy and sell buttons.





------ Trade Management ------

- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.

- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.





------ Break-even Settings ------

- Auto Break-even: If set to "true," the Stop Loss will automatically adjust to break-even; if set to "false," you can use the Breakeven button on the chart to manually move the stop to break-even at any time.

- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.

- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.





------ Trailing Stop Settings ------

- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).

- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.

- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.





------ Magic Number ------

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number).





