Quantum Sync Gold EA

  • Эксперты
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5
Quantum Sync Gold: Professional Semi-Automated Trading Suite

1. Introduction: Synergy of Discretion and System

In the modern Gold (XAUUSD) market, human intuition alone often falls short. Conversely, fully automated EAs frequently fail because they cannot adapt to sudden structural shifts in the market.

Quantum Sync Gold is an elite semi-automated "weapon" designed for professionals. It perfectly integrates human strategic vision with precise algorithmic execution (SYNC).

2. Core Technology: MTF Confluence Analysis

Equipped with a proprietary multi-timeframe analysis engine to instantly interpret the "Market Consensus."

  • Real-time Multi-Timeframe Sync: Synchronizes all trends from M1 to D1 using a unique algorithm.

  • Confluence View: Visualizes exactly when multiple timeframes align, allowing you to pinpoint high-probability entry zones with confidence.

  • Zero-Lag Interface: A low-latency design optimized for Gold’s extreme volatility, ensuring your actions are executed without delay.

3. Risk Management: Algorithmic Exit Strategy

Trading success is defined by the "Exit," not the "Entry." This system logically automates the decision-making process that traders find most difficult.

  • Smart Break-Even: Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry price at the optimal moment once in profit, eliminating downside risk instantly.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Real-time volatility measurement allows the system to trail profits at the most effective distance.

  • Mathematical Grid Management: Even during pullbacks, the system optimizes positions based on precise calculations to pursue a net profit exit.

4. [CRITICAL] Gold Exclusive & Risk Warning

Gold offers massive profit potential but comes with extreme volatility.

  • XAUUSD Exclusive: Specifically engineered for Gold. Usage on other currency pairs is strictly prohibited.

  • Margin Management: Always maintain a conservative margin level to withstand rapid price swings.

  • High-Risk, High-Reward: Ensure you fully understand the nature of Gold trading before live deployment.

5. Philosophy: Why "Semi-Auto"?

  • Maintaining Discipline: By delegating post-entry management to the system, you physically eliminate emotional errors like "refusing to cut losses" or "early profit-taking."

  • Adaptability: Humans remain in control during major news events or high-impact economic shifts—overcoming the primary weakness of fully automated systems.

6. Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Only

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

  • Core Features: MTF Trend Sync Panel, One-Click Close All, Auto Break-Even, Algorithmic Grid Management, Dynamic Trailing Stop, Equity Protection.

7. Recommended Environment

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

  • Broker: Low-spread ECN accounts with high execution speeds are preferred.

Disclaimer Trading Forex and Metals involves high risk. This tool is designed to assist decision-making and does not guarantee future profits. Please use at your own risk after thorough backtesting and demo trading.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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