Quantum Sync Gold EA

  • 专家
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 产品
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5
Quantum Sync Gold: Professional Semi-Automated Trading Suite

1. Introduction: Synergy of Discretion and System

In the modern Gold (XAUUSD) market, human intuition alone often falls short. Conversely, fully automated EAs frequently fail because they cannot adapt to sudden structural shifts in the market.

Quantum Sync Gold is an elite semi-automated "weapon" designed for professionals. It perfectly integrates human strategic vision with precise algorithmic execution (SYNC).

2. Core Technology: MTF Confluence Analysis

Equipped with a proprietary multi-timeframe analysis engine to instantly interpret the "Market Consensus."

  • Real-time Multi-Timeframe Sync: Synchronizes all trends from M1 to D1 using a unique algorithm.

  • Confluence View: Visualizes exactly when multiple timeframes align, allowing you to pinpoint high-probability entry zones with confidence.

  • Zero-Lag Interface: A low-latency design optimized for Gold’s extreme volatility, ensuring your actions are executed without delay.

3. Risk Management: Algorithmic Exit Strategy

Trading success is defined by the "Exit," not the "Entry." This system logically automates the decision-making process that traders find most difficult.

  • Smart Break-Even: Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry price at the optimal moment once in profit, eliminating downside risk instantly.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Real-time volatility measurement allows the system to trail profits at the most effective distance.

  • Mathematical Grid Management: Even during pullbacks, the system optimizes positions based on precise calculations to pursue a net profit exit.

4. [CRITICAL] Gold Exclusive & Risk Warning

Gold offers massive profit potential but comes with extreme volatility.

  • XAUUSD Exclusive: Specifically engineered for Gold. Usage on other currency pairs is strictly prohibited.

  • Margin Management: Always maintain a conservative margin level to withstand rapid price swings.

  • High-Risk, High-Reward: Ensure you fully understand the nature of Gold trading before live deployment.

5. Philosophy: Why "Semi-Auto"?

  • Maintaining Discipline: By delegating post-entry management to the system, you physically eliminate emotional errors like "refusing to cut losses" or "early profit-taking."

  • Adaptability: Humans remain in control during major news events or high-impact economic shifts—overcoming the primary weakness of fully automated systems.

6. Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Only

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

  • Core Features: MTF Trend Sync Panel, One-Click Close All, Auto Break-Even, Algorithmic Grid Management, Dynamic Trailing Stop, Equity Protection.

7. Recommended Environment

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

  • Broker: Low-spread ECN accounts with high execution speeds are preferred.

Disclaimer Trading Forex and Metals involves high risk. This tool is designed to assist decision-making and does not guarantee future profits. Please use at your own risk after thorough backtesting and demo trading.


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道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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专家
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专家
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