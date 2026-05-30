Quasar Currency Strength
- Индикаторы
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Yuki MiyakeYuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Quasar Currency Strength Professional HUD for Currencies, GOLD & Indices
Overview
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Finds the most profitable trading pairs instantly.
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Compares currencies, GOLD, and stock indices all on a single dashboard.
3 Key Advantages
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9 Built-in Indicators: Includes MA, MACD, RSI, CCI, STO, ADX, BB%, ICHI, and ROC. Switch between them with a single click.
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Fair Comparison System: Uses a unique volatility normalization algorithm. It accurately compares slow assets (like EURUSD) with fast assets (like GOLD) on the same -5.0 to +5.0 scale. (Note: 28 currency pairs are set by default. You can easily add GOLD or indices like US30 in the settings.)
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Smart AUTO Mode: Automatically detects trend or range markets and calculates the best indicator scores for current conditions.
System & UI Features
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Ultra-Light & No Repaint: Fast processing with absolutely no repainting or disappearing lines.
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1-Click Chart Switch: Click a pair name on the panel to change your chart instantly.
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Color-Coded Strength: Text turns blue (strong) or pink (weak) to show the current chart's status at a glance.
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Perfect Alerts: Sends pop-ups and mobile push notifications when the strongest or weakest pairs appear.
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Minimize Function: Fold the panel to a tiny size to keep your chart clear.
Limited Time Offer
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Early-Bird Price: $30 (Regular Price: $149).
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The price will increase gradually as sales targets are met. Secure the lowest price now!
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