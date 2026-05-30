Quasar Currency Strength

  • Индикаторы
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

Quasar Currency Strength Professional HUD for Currencies, GOLD & Indices

Overview

  • Finds the most profitable trading pairs instantly.

  • Compares currencies, GOLD, and stock indices all on a single dashboard.

3 Key Advantages

  • 9 Built-in Indicators: Includes MA, MACD, RSI, CCI, STO, ADX, BB%, ICHI, and ROC. Switch between them with a single click.

  • Fair Comparison System: Uses a unique volatility normalization algorithm. It accurately compares slow assets (like EURUSD) with fast assets (like GOLD) on the same -5.0 to +5.0 scale. (Note: 28 currency pairs are set by default. You can easily add GOLD or indices like US30 in the settings.)

  • Smart AUTO Mode: Automatically detects trend or range markets and calculates the best indicator scores for current conditions.

System & UI Features

  • Ultra-Light & No Repaint: Fast processing with absolutely no repainting or disappearing lines.

  • 1-Click Chart Switch: Click a pair name on the panel to change your chart instantly.

  • Color-Coded Strength: Text turns blue (strong) or pink (weak) to show the current chart's status at a glance.

  • Perfect Alerts: Sends pop-ups and mobile push notifications when the strongest or weakest pairs appear.

  • Minimize Function: Fold the panel to a tiny size to keep your chart clear.

Limited Time Offer


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