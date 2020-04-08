Shogun Trade

[FINAL VERSION] SHOGUN TRADE 🔥 CHRISTMAS SALE: $299 → $99 (67% OFF) 🔥 Get the professional "SHOGUN" system for a limited time. (Price reverts to $299 immediately after the promotion ends.)

"15 Years of Trading, 7 Years of Development. This is the 'Answer' I finally found after endless losses."

I learned every method, sought the "Holy Grail," and failed at everything. Despite acquiring vast knowledge, I couldn't win. But finally, I arrived at the "Market Truth."

I have condensed all that experience into this single tool.

SHOGUN TRADE v3.3

~ Dow Theory x Fully Automated Trend Surveillance ~

【Overview】 Based on the absolute laws of the market, this system monitors all 7 timeframes (M1 to D1) 24/7. Acting as your reliable "Strategist," it uses color coding and arrow sizes to clearly dictate: "Buy or Sell, NOW."

This tool doesn't just track High/Low updates. It automatically detects "Double Top/Double Bottom (Failure Swings)" formations. It turns your hesitation into conviction, giving you complete control over market trends.

【v3.3 New Logic: Sniping the "Definitive 3rd Wave"】

With the latest update, we have completely eliminated the "hesitation" and "fakeouts" common in Dow Theory analysis. Our philosophy: "If the shape isn't perfect, we don't fight."

1. Identify Momentum with "Arrow Size" Jumping into easy breakouts often leads to getting caught in fakeouts. This tool distinguishes trend maturity by scale.

  • Small Arrow (Early Sign): A sign of trend retracement. The N-wave is incomplete, but ideal for "Test Entries" or starting monitoring.

  • Huge Arrow (Main Signal): Flashes the instant a "Higher Low (Up)" or "Lower High (Down)" is confirmed and the "3rd Wave" begins. This is when the market is most stable and profitable.

2. Complete Conquest of "Double Tops / Bottoms" It captures not only clean trends that break highs/lows but also "Failure Swings" where price fails to update and stalls. The system automatically detects the "Neckline Break," ensuring you never miss the initial movement of a reversal that professional traders are watching.

3. Channeling Only "Living Trends" If the waveform breaks a low during an uptrend, that channel is instantly deleted. "Channel remains on chart = Trend is still alive." This serves as clear, physical proof to prevent wasteful counter-trend trading.

【Key Features】

Master All Timeframes Check trend directions (Red/Green) from M1 to D1 at a glance with the Multi-Function Dashboard. Free yourself from the hassle of multi-timeframe analysis.

Smart Auto-Drawing Troublesome Trendlines, Channels, and Fibonacci (FE/FR) levels are automatically drawn on the chart. Lines are drawn only when a valid 3-wave pattern is formed, keeping your chart clean and clutter-free.

High Win-Rate Signals The "Golden Trend" logic lights up only when the direction matches higher timeframes to avoid fakeouts in ranging markets. Also equipped with a standard "ADX Filter."

8 UI Themes Change the design with one click to suit your mood or environment, including "Matrix," "Cyber," "Gold," and more.

Rich Notifications Instant alerts for trend reversals, all-timeframe synchronization, and signals via Pop-up, Push, and Email. You no longer need to be glued to the screen.

【Trading Strategy】

  1. CHECK: Look at the Higher Timeframe colors (H1/H4) on the Dashboard.

  2. WAIT: Wait for the "Channel" and "Huge Arrow" to appear on the chart.

  3. EXECUTE: Enter when the timeframe matches the higher trend color.

🌟 Pro Tip: When all timeframe colors align, this is the "SYNC"—the biggest opportunity for a massive market move. Exit Strategy: Aim for profit taking like a pro using the automatically drawn Fibonacci Expansion (FE) or Channel lines.

【Message from the Developer】

"I want to win simply, and beautifully."

For Beginners: Use this as your "Market Compass" and trade without hesitation. For Experts: Use this as the "Ultimate Time-Saving Tool" to dramatically reduce analysis time.

I dedicate my 15 years of experience and 7 years of development to you. I am convinced that SHOGUN TRADE will change your trading life.


Рекомендуем также
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Эксперты
Midnight Queen MT4 — Королева тихой азиатской сессии Midnight Queen MT4 — это профессиональный ночной скальпер , торгующий во время тихой азиатской сессии . Он сочетает высокую точность входов , жёсткий контроль рисков и плавный рост прибыли — идеальный баланс, достойный “Королевы ночи”. Основные характеристики Пара: EURGBP (оптимизирована под таймфрейм M5) Время торговли: 21:00–07:00 (по времени брокера) Логика: входы по Bollinger Bands и RSI (возврат к среднему) Фильтры: новости, спред,
Indicator Z Vertical Lines
Clive Tyler
Индикаторы
The only volatility calculator for ANY custom time period. Place up to 5 vertical lines on chart at your chosen times to find the average volatility / expected price movement for any custom time period starting at each line time (e.g. from the time you opened your trade  or from the start of a session etc). Use the average volatility to set achievable take profit targets for your trades.  Also use the visual on-chart HISTORICAL lines to easily analyse price action at specific times of day + get
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
Индикаторы
Индикатор отправляет сообщения на электронную почту и в мобильный Мета Трейдер, при подходе цены к горизонтальным уровням и трендовым линиям, нарисованным при помощи удобной панели! Уровни и трендовые линии удаляются и наносятся на график в одно нажатие на панели и могут быть перемещены по графику при помощи мыши! В настройках советника можно настроить интервал между сообщениями, интервал применяется к каждому объекту отдельно! Настройки индикатора ===*** Main settings ***=== - ниже следует бло
GainLossView
Mose' Panizza
Индикаторы
GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart. Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors , GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates. Why Traders Love GainLossView GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard. It helps you stay conn
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Индикатор Transition Trend показывает точки потенциального разворота рынка. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Простое, визуальное и эффективное обнаружение тренда. Использует всего один параметр для настроек. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Можно настроить сигналы сообщений в виде звука или емейла. Pаботает на всех валютных парах и на всех таймфреймах. Готовая торговая система. 
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Эксперты
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Strategy
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Утилиты
The AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Strategy is a trade manager and has multiple indicators built for a complete trading strategy.  Here is a list of indicators built in. Indicators Auto drawn Support and Resistance signals Auto drawn RSI Divergence signals Auto drawn Fibonacci Retracement signals with buy and sell entry lines. Lightning Bolt reversal signals. Auto drawn trend lines. Trade Management Auto take partials at simple moving average targets. Auto take partial and stop losses at Fibonacci ret
Benj autotrend switch EA
Benjamin Allip
Эксперты
BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1 Catch trends, not noise. A professional grid-on-trend robot that   maps volatility to timeframe   and keeps risk under control with a built-in   Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and   seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid   – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 level
Sure Hedging AIEA
Osamudiamen Lambert Osawaru
Эксперты
EnhancedGridAI - Advanced Automated Trading System Comprehensive User Guide & Technical Reference Disclaimer:T rading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of_
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Trend New , показывает сигналы для входа. Отображает как точки входа, так и сам тренд. Показывает статистически рассчитанные моменты для входа в рынок стрелками. При использовании индикатора можно оптимально распредилить коеффициент риска. Настройки: Использует все один параметр для настроек. Подбирая параметр необходимо визуально подобие так чтоб насоответствующем графике была отмальная проекция экстремумов. Параметры: Length - количеств баров для рассчета индикатора. Исполь
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
HERO Time USDJPY
Yang Shu Shen Chuan
Эксперты
Благодарим вас за проявленный интерес к "HERO_Time_USDJPY". Обзор "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Работает с минимальным капиталом Занимает позиции всего на несколько часов Полностью автоматизированная операция Простые и понятные настройки Пожалуйста, уделите время, чтобы прочитать об этом советнике, так как он может стать ценным дополнением к вашему портфелю. Детали "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Может работать с маржой в 1,000 долларов США при использовании 0,27 лота. Торгует на 1-часовом таймфрейме пары USDJPY. Это
Three Line Strike Scanner 30 Instruments
FXsolutions
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ищет один из наиболее эффективных свечных паттернов разворота - Three Line Strike (прорыв трех линий). По словам автора бестселлера и свечного гуру Томаса Булковски, паттерн приносит прибыль в 65-84% случаев . Индикатор сканирует до 30 инструментов (форекс, индексы и товары) на 8 таймфреймах. Вы можете получать алерты в самом терминале или по электронной почте при обнаружении паттерна Three Line Strike. Внимание: Чем крупнее таймфрейм, тем надежнее сигналы. Сигнал срабатывает, если све
Trend Reversal Identifier
Oliver Ojeda Ojeda
Индикаторы
Trend Reversal Identifier es un indicador de análisis profundo que no repinta de alto rendimiento que sirve para detectar y confirmar Pullbacks, Soportes y Resistencias.  También posee un alto valor para detectar divergencias al tener los movimientos alcista y bajistas dados por separado con mucha claridad.  Debido a la estructura implícita del algoritmo es plenamente válido para cualquier par/periodo y no necesita configuración. Tenemos dos zonas principales: Zona Up y Zona Down, las cuales a s
Premium support and resistance
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium support and resistance - лучшие сочетание разных индикаторов позволили нам создать лучший продукт на рынке! И это Premium support and resistance! Удобный и гибкий инструмент который поможет вам в торговле! Покажет куда пойдет цена от уровней поддержки и сопротивления! В этом вам помогут стрелочки Синяя покупка Красная продажа! В индикатор для вашего удобства уже встроен Алерт! Алерт для того что бы не пропустили "Свой" сигнал! Настроен он уже для вас! Работает на всех таймфреймах, и на в
GreenBox
Taro Mitsuyasu
Индикаторы
It is an indicator that analyzes the high and low prices in real time by Dow theory, draws a trend line, and draws the predicted arrival point in the Box format after breaking the low price and the high return price. The high and low prices are determined by the nBars parameter (initial value = 5), but displaying the corresponding moving averages (SMA and EMA 4 to 5 times nBars) at the same time makes it easier to understand the trend change. (D ownload the demo version of the free GreenBox and
MQTDivergences
Joaquin Gual Moreno
Индикаторы
Целью этого индикатора является подтверждение или опровержение возможных пробоев вершин или впадин. Параметры: периоды служат для ускорения или замедления функций индикатора. Вы можете модифицировать периоды, но рекомендуются значения по умолчанию, или 14-12. PeriodSentry : количество баров для расчетов (рекомендуется 14). PeriodMedium : количество средних баров для расчетов (рекомендуется 12). BandSup : верхняя полоса (рекомендуется 50). BandInf : нижняя полоса (рекомендуется -50).
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Эксперты
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Semantics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Советник использует комбинацию нескольких различных торговых систем. Уникальный алгоритм торгового эксперта позволяет выбирать направление позиций с наибольшей вероятностью их прибыльного закрытия. Система контроля рисков позволяет прибыльным сделкам превалировать над общей суммой убытка. Советник готов к полной самостоятельной работе без вмешательства трейдера. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты: TF 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP. Настройки: MaxRisk - Процент риска для автоматическ
Smart Channels
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Smart Channel – это индикатор канала без перерисовки, строящийся на основании скользящих средних. Идикатор применяется для выявления трендов на финансовых рынках, указывает на направление движения цены. Smart Channel по сути, являются торговой стратегией в миниатюре, поскольку, вне зависимости от методов построения, использует тактику отбоя от границ выстроенного канала, а сами границы используются в качестве ориентиров для правильной установки ордеров стоп лосс и тейк профит. Ключевое отличи
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Эксперты
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
Индикаторы
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
Trend Sim
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Это профессиональный индикатор Trend Sim.  Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Sim с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора.  Индикатор отображает сигналы в простой и доступной форме в виде стрелок (когда покупать и когда продавать). Знание о точке входа каждой из валют очень важно для каждого трейдера, торгующего на
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Индикаторы
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Trading Vision Expert
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Описание продукта Trading Vision: Автоматизированный помощник для трейдеров на рынке Форекс Введение В современном мире финансовых рынков автоматизация торговли на платформе Форекс становится не только желательной, но и необходимой для достижения успеха. Основная цель автоматических торговых систем, таких как Trading Vision, — упростить процесс торговли, внедряя передовые алгоритмы для анализа рыночных трендов. Это позволяет трейдерам сосредоточиться на стратегическом мышлении, оставляя рутинные
Vrc Updated
Vimal Chudasama
Индикаторы
This is an indicator that has been updated from the previous VRC indicator, which has both buy and sell arrows now, and it is optimised from the previous one. You can try it out, the version is upgraded and might suit your trading style. You can also use this indicator as a confluence, or you can use it as a main signal provider; it can be used along with your strategy or top-down approach analysis. Past performance does not guarantee future performance; kindly do a top-down analysis and keep yo
Correlation Hunter
Aleksandr Shifanov
Эксперты
Полная версия советника Correlation Hunter Демо версия находится по ссылке  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481 Советник появился благодаря многолетнему анализу движения коррелируемых валютных пар рынка Форекс Полная версия не использует какие либо блокировки Вы можете тестировать советник на демо аккаунте неограниченное время. Вас ни-кто не ограничивает во времени. Главная задача выбрать наиболее оптимальные настройки для работы на Вашем брокере Результаты работы на демо аккаунте вы мо
DrawFibonacci MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Индикаторы
Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, Because Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, you can know at a glance the price to buy at a push or sell back. Therefore, you can trade in favorable conditions in a trending market. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made
Kapitalsecure
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Эксперты
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Индикаторы
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Индикаторы
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими числами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Вам не следует доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная верс
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор проверяет каждый бар на наличие давления покупателей или продавцов и определяет 4 типа свечных паттернов с наибольшим объемом. Затем эти свечи фильтруются с помощью нескольких линейных фильтров, чтобы показать сигналы покупки или продажи. Сигналы работают лучше всего в сочетании с более высоким направлением таймфрейма и при торговле в часы больших объемов. Все фильтры настраиваются и работают независимо. Может просматривать сигналы одного направления одним нажатием кнопки. Этот и
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Система анализа индикаторов ZhiBiJuJi использует мощный внутренний цикл для вызова собственных внешних индикаторов, а затем вызывает анализ до и после цикла. Расчет данных этой системы анализа индикатора очень сложен (вызов до и после цикла), поэтому гистерезис сигнала уменьшается, и достигается точность предварительного прогноза. Этот индикатор может использоваться во всех циклах на МТ4 и наиболее подходит для 15 минут, 30 минут, 1 часа, 4 часов. Купить:        Когда появляется линия пурпурный
Wave Price Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Wave Price Channel - Торговая аналитическая система, предназначенная для поиска импульса и коррекции. Индикатор дает возможность работать по направлению ценового канала, который строится на основе волатильности. Когда на канале рисуется стрелка вверх или вниз, появляется возможность идти в этом направлении, подтверждением сигнала в этом направлении является точечный индикатор, чувствительный к изменениям цены. Пока продолжаются точки такого же цвета, продолжается действие сигнала. Если есть стр
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Другие продукты этого автора
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
聖杯探しの旅は、ここで終わり。 「結局、ダウ理論とプライスアクションだった」——そう気づいたトレーダーへ贈る最終回答。リペイントなしの「READY→GO」2段階エントリーシステムと、損切りライン自動描画機能を搭載した、プロ仕様のトレード支援コックピット。 「複雑なインジケーターを買い漁るのは、もうやめませんか？」 派手な広告、リペイントする聖杯ツール、複雑怪奇なアルゴリズム……。 あなたもこれまでに、数多くのインジケーターを試し、そして失望してきたのではないでしょうか。 「なぜ勝てないのか？」 その答えに、あなたはもう薄々気づいているはずです。 それは、あなたが悪いのではありません。「道具選び」が間違っていただけなのです。 相場の世界に魔法の杖はありません。あるのは、100年前から変わらない**「ダウ理論」 と、投資家心理が形作る 「プライスアクション（ローソク足）」 という、あまりに 「ありきたりな真実（王道）」**だけです。 このツールは、そんな**「一周回って本質に気づいたトレーダー」 のために開発されました。 これは、夢を見るためのオモチャではありません。 現実の相場で利益
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
Global Dow Theory
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE: $149 → $99 Product Name: Global Dow Theory [Overview: Why You Need "Global Dow Theory"] "Is the market really going up, or is this a fake-out?" Many traders get confused by complex indicators and repainting arrows, leaving them unsure of the true market direction. Global Dow Theory specializes in the "King of Trading Strategies"—the Dow Theory. It strictly determines High/Low breakouts and clearly visualizes on the chart which way the market is truly heading. [Perfect Stab
Delta Swing Light
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Product Name: Delta Swing Light Description: "Reversal immediately after entry?" "Don't know where to place Stop Loss?" These painful experiences might not be due to your lack of skill, but your lack of the right "Weapon". Delta Swing Light is a streamlined, lightweight entry model derived from the professional "Delta Swing Pro". We extracted only the "Core Logic", stripped away the complex multi-timeframe matrix, and optimized it for pure speed and focus. This is the "Guardian" for traders who
Ninja Shadow Hud
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Title: Ninja Shadow HUD - Professional Trend Dashboard & Signal Filter Description: LAUNCH CELEBRATION & YEAR-END SPECIAL OFFER! Regular Price: $299 NOW ONLY $135! (Offer valid until December 31st. The price will return to $299 on January 1st, 2026.) Secure your professional trading environment at over 50% OFF today! The only HUD you need. From Currency Strength to Pattern Analysis, master the market trend with Dow-based logic in one sleek side-panel. Stop cluttering your charts. Experi
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв