"15 Years of Trading, 7 Years of Development. This is the 'Answer' I finally found after endless losses."

I learned every method, sought the "Holy Grail," and failed at everything. Despite acquiring vast knowledge, I couldn't win. But finally, I arrived at the "Market Truth."

I have condensed all that experience into this single tool.

SHOGUN TRADE v3.3

~ Dow Theory x Fully Automated Trend Surveillance ~

【Overview】 Based on the absolute laws of the market, this system monitors all 7 timeframes (M1 to D1) 24/7. Acting as your reliable "Strategist," it uses color coding and arrow sizes to clearly dictate: "Buy or Sell, NOW."

This tool doesn't just track High/Low updates. It automatically detects "Double Top/Double Bottom (Failure Swings)" formations. It turns your hesitation into conviction, giving you complete control over market trends.

【v3.3 New Logic: Sniping the "Definitive 3rd Wave"】

With the latest update, we have completely eliminated the "hesitation" and "fakeouts" common in Dow Theory analysis. Our philosophy: "If the shape isn't perfect, we don't fight."

1. Identify Momentum with "Arrow Size" Jumping into easy breakouts often leads to getting caught in fakeouts. This tool distinguishes trend maturity by scale.

Small Arrow (Early Sign): A sign of trend retracement. The N-wave is incomplete, but ideal for "Test Entries" or starting monitoring.

Huge Arrow (Main Signal): Flashes the instant a "Higher Low (Up)" or "Lower High (Down)" is confirmed and the "3rd Wave" begins. This is when the market is most stable and profitable.

2. Complete Conquest of "Double Tops / Bottoms" It captures not only clean trends that break highs/lows but also "Failure Swings" where price fails to update and stalls. The system automatically detects the "Neckline Break," ensuring you never miss the initial movement of a reversal that professional traders are watching.

3. Channeling Only "Living Trends" If the waveform breaks a low during an uptrend, that channel is instantly deleted. "Channel remains on chart = Trend is still alive." This serves as clear, physical proof to prevent wasteful counter-trend trading.

【Key Features】

✅ Master All Timeframes Check trend directions (Red/Green) from M1 to D1 at a glance with the Multi-Function Dashboard. Free yourself from the hassle of multi-timeframe analysis.

✅ Smart Auto-Drawing Troublesome Trendlines, Channels, and Fibonacci (FE/FR) levels are automatically drawn on the chart. Lines are drawn only when a valid 3-wave pattern is formed, keeping your chart clean and clutter-free.

✅ High Win-Rate Signals The "Golden Trend" logic lights up only when the direction matches higher timeframes to avoid fakeouts in ranging markets. Also equipped with a standard "ADX Filter."

✅ 8 UI Themes Change the design with one click to suit your mood or environment, including "Matrix," "Cyber," "Gold," and more.

✅ Rich Notifications Instant alerts for trend reversals, all-timeframe synchronization, and signals via Pop-up, Push, and Email. You no longer need to be glued to the screen.

【Trading Strategy】

CHECK: Look at the Higher Timeframe colors (H1/H4) on the Dashboard. WAIT: Wait for the "Channel" and "Huge Arrow" to appear on the chart. EXECUTE: Enter when the timeframe matches the higher trend color.

🌟 Pro Tip: When all timeframe colors align, this is the "SYNC"—the biggest opportunity for a massive market move. Exit Strategy: Aim for profit taking like a pro using the automatically drawn Fibonacci Expansion (FE) or Channel lines.

【Message from the Developer】

"I want to win simply, and beautifully."

For Beginners: Use this as your "Market Compass" and trade without hesitation. For Experts: Use this as the "Ultimate Time-Saving Tool" to dramatically reduce analysis time.

I dedicate my 15 years of experience and 7 years of development to you. I am convinced that SHOGUN TRADE will change your trading life.