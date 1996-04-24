[Currently Gaining High Popularity!] Visibility significantly improved in the latest update!

QUASAR Prism MT5 - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Pattern Scanner "Deconstruct the complex light of the market to visualize precise entry points."

QUASAR Prism is a dedicated MT5 multi-timeframe consensus pattern scanner equipped with a proprietary N-Pattern analysis engine. It simultaneously analyzes market wavelengths from M1 to D1 via MTF. Complex analysis is completed simply by a "change of color."

■ 5 Reasons to Choose QUASAR Prism

[The Essence of the Market] Never jump in until the signal is "Confirmed" Many losing trades stem from jumping the gun based on "predictions" before momentum is established. QUASAR Prism remains silent in "gray" during the preparation phase, transforming into vibrant colors (Blue/Pink) ONLY at the exact moment the market moves as a fact and momentum is "Confirmed." "Confirmed" Logic: Breakout points are strictly calculated based on Dow Theory. It reduces the risk of being faked out by wicks, as it triggers only when the real body (Close) of the candlestick clearly breaks support/resistance.

[Strong Rationale] Target the "Consensus" of your 3 chosen Timeframes (TF) This tool generates a signal ONLY when your 3 selected timeframes "break out in the same direction simultaneously." By capturing the "consensus of the market," which many professional traders value, it eliminates trades with weak rationale. It waits only for high-probability opportunities that have passed through "3 filters."

[Clean Chart] "Smart Drawing Feature" that prevents overlapping Solves the common MTF analysis problem of "messy charts filled with lines and shapes." This tool automatically draws ONLY the pattern of the "highest priority timeframe" among the currently analyzed timeframes. Your chart remains crystal clear, allowing you to focus on your analysis without stress.

[Intuitive UI] Overwhelming visibility with 3D Polygons Adopts a True 3D Polygon Glass Design. The three-dimensional glass panel UI visualizes patterns as if capturing the "surfaces" of the market. You can intuitively understand "which wave's breakout you should target" at a single glance.

[Thorough Offense & Defense] Auto-calculation of Target (N/E/V) and Stop Loss lines It supports your post-entry planning. It automatically calculates logical "Stop Loss (SL)" lines and post-breakout take-profit targets. Lines are automatically displayed on the chart, making it easier to execute a consistent trading plan.

■ Key Features

Full Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Simultaneously monitors wavelengths from M1 to D1.

Consensus Dashboard: Grasp the trend strength of multiple currency pairs at a glance.

Flexible Alerts: Notifies you via push notifications and sounds when a confirmed signal occurs or a target is reached.

■ Perfect for Traders Who:

Struggle with entry timing being "too late" or "too early."

Find checking multiple timeframes tedious and often miss opportunities.

Want to reduce fake-outs and make trades based on solid rationale.

■ FAQ Q: Can beginners use it? A: Yes. All complex settings are automated. Basically, you just "wait for the panel to change to the specified color."

Q: Which currency pairs and timeframes can be used? A: There are no currency pair restrictions. It can be used with all major currency pairs.

Q: Do I need to monitor the PC all the time? A: No. It is equipped with an alert feature, so you can be notified only when an opportunity arrives.

[Important Notice Regarding Signal Display (Repainting)] During the preparation phase, the "gray" marks automatically track and move to the optimal position according to the updates of the market waves (latest highs/lows). After the price clearly breaks the immediate node (neckline) and the signal is "Confirmed (Blue/Pink)", it will NOT move anymore (Non-Repaint). Please avoid jumping the gun and make sure to enter ONLY after confirming the color has changed to "Confirmed".

■ Developer's Message QUASAR Prism is the result of thoroughly pursuing "how simply and beautifully complex analysis can be expressed on a chart." "Wait for 3 timeframes to align, and wait until the color is 'Confirmed'." I am confident that this simple and disciplined process will become the "light" that guides your trading to the next stage.

Get the "Light" of the Market Right Now Stop staring at complex charts and regretting missed opportunities today. QUASAR Prism brings "discipline" and "confidence" to your trading.

Upgrade your trading environment right now at the [Special Price of $129]. (*The price is scheduled to be revised in the future due to updates such as the addition of new features.)