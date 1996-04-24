Quasar Prism

  • Индикаторы
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.67
  • Обновлено: 30 июня 2026
  • Активации: 5

[Currently Gaining High Popularity!] Visibility significantly improved in the latest update!

QUASAR Prism MT5 - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Pattern Scanner "Deconstruct the complex light of the market to visualize precise entry points."

QUASAR Prism is a dedicated MT5 multi-timeframe consensus pattern scanner equipped with a proprietary N-Pattern analysis engine. It simultaneously analyzes market wavelengths from M1 to D1 via MTF. Complex analysis is completed simply by a "change of color."

■ 5 Reasons to Choose QUASAR Prism

[The Essence of the Market] Never jump in until the signal is "Confirmed" Many losing trades stem from jumping the gun based on "predictions" before momentum is established. QUASAR Prism remains silent in "gray" during the preparation phase, transforming into vibrant colors (Blue/Pink) ONLY at the exact moment the market moves as a fact and momentum is "Confirmed." "Confirmed" Logic: Breakout points are strictly calculated based on Dow Theory. It reduces the risk of being faked out by wicks, as it triggers only when the real body (Close) of the candlestick clearly breaks support/resistance.

[Strong Rationale] Target the "Consensus" of your 3 chosen Timeframes (TF) This tool generates a signal ONLY when your 3 selected timeframes "break out in the same direction simultaneously." By capturing the "consensus of the market," which many professional traders value, it eliminates trades with weak rationale. It waits only for high-probability opportunities that have passed through "3 filters."

[Clean Chart] "Smart Drawing Feature" that prevents overlapping Solves the common MTF analysis problem of "messy charts filled with lines and shapes." This tool automatically draws ONLY the pattern of the "highest priority timeframe" among the currently analyzed timeframes. Your chart remains crystal clear, allowing you to focus on your analysis without stress.

[Intuitive UI] Overwhelming visibility with 3D Polygons Adopts a True 3D Polygon Glass Design. The three-dimensional glass panel UI visualizes patterns as if capturing the "surfaces" of the market. You can intuitively understand "which wave's breakout you should target" at a single glance.

[Thorough Offense & Defense] Auto-calculation of Target (N/E/V) and Stop Loss lines It supports your post-entry planning. It automatically calculates logical "Stop Loss (SL)" lines and post-breakout take-profit targets. Lines are automatically displayed on the chart, making it easier to execute a consistent trading plan.

■ Key Features

  • Full Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Simultaneously monitors wavelengths from M1 to D1.

  • Consensus Dashboard: Grasp the trend strength of multiple currency pairs at a glance.

  • Flexible Alerts: Notifies you via push notifications and sounds when a confirmed signal occurs or a target is reached.

■ Perfect for Traders Who:

  • Struggle with entry timing being "too late" or "too early."

  • Find checking multiple timeframes tedious and often miss opportunities.

  • Want to reduce fake-outs and make trades based on solid rationale.

■ FAQ Q: Can beginners use it? A: Yes. All complex settings are automated. Basically, you just "wait for the panel to change to the specified color."

Q: Which currency pairs and timeframes can be used? A: There are no currency pair restrictions. It can be used with all major currency pairs.

Q: Do I need to monitor the PC all the time? A: No. It is equipped with an alert feature, so you can be notified only when an opportunity arrives.

  • [Important Notice Regarding Signal Display (Repainting)] During the preparation phase, the "gray" marks automatically track and move to the optimal position according to the updates of the market waves (latest highs/lows). After the price clearly breaks the immediate node (neckline) and the signal is "Confirmed (Blue/Pink)", it will NOT move anymore (Non-Repaint). Please avoid jumping the gun and make sure to enter ONLY after confirming the color has changed to "Confirmed".

■ Developer's Message QUASAR Prism is the result of thoroughly pursuing "how simply and beautifully complex analysis can be expressed on a chart." "Wait for 3 timeframes to align, and wait until the color is 'Confirmed'." I am confident that this simple and disciplined process will become the "light" that guides your trading to the next stage.

Get the "Light" of the Market Right Now Stop staring at complex charts and regretting missed opportunities today. QUASAR Prism brings "discipline" and "confidence" to your trading.

Upgrade your trading environment right now at the [Special Price of $129]. (*The price is scheduled to be revised in the future due to updates such as the addition of new features.)

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
TrendMaestro5
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
Precision Spike Detector
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
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Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
Quant Direction MT5
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Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
KAMA Confluence Engine
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
KAMA Confluence Engine Торгуйте по тренду — и знайте свою точку входа, стоп и цели в момент его разворота. KAMA Confluence Engine — это универсальный трендовый индикатор, построенный вокруг адаптивной скользящей средней Кауфмана (KAMA), усиленный учётом тикового объёма, мульти‑таймфрейм подтверждением и автоматическими торговыми уровнями. Он адаптируется к рынку: быстрый и чувствительный в трендах, спокойный и фильтрующий шум во флэте — чтобы вы оставались на правильной стороне движения без лишн
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Индикаторы
QuasarLineTrader ~ The Ultimate Watchdog for Line Traders ~ A line trader's biggest enemies are missed opportunities and chart noise. QuasarLineTrader was built to eliminate the frustration of clunky default MT5 features and patched-together free tools. [5 Unbeatable Advantages] True Background Monitoring & 1-Click Jump Monitors all pairs 24/7. When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Click it to instantly jump to the active chart. Smart MTF Visibility (Zero Noise) Lines drawn on hig
Quasar Structure
Yuki Miyake
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MT5] Triple-Timeframe Sync & Advanced Drawing Assistant — Quasar Structure Stop wasting time searching for active pairs and struggling with manual line drawing. Quasar Structure is an all-in-one analysis assistant for MT5 designed to visualize market structure. By combining reliable, non-repainting structural signals with a streamlined UI, it is built to enhance your trading efficiency and chart precision.   Three Core Features for Structured Analysis ① [Non-Repainting] Reliable Reversal & M
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