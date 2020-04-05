[v1.18 Latest Update Info] Our ironclad defense system has evolved even further, now released as a completely unrestricted version!

Weekend Filter Added: Automatically stops new trades on dangerous "Friday nights" to eliminate weekend gap risks.

Spread Protection: Detects abnormal spread widening (e.g., during news events) and blocks unfavorable entries.

All Limits Removed: Complete removal of account restrictions and expiration dates. Use it freely on any account, forever.

XM Live Data Verification: In addition to standard MetaQuotes data, we've conducted backtests using the XM environment. Being closer to real broker conditions makes it much easier to match your live trading results.

Ultra Gold X: The True Identity of the "Kamikaze" That Turned $1,000 into $13,000

[WARNING] Do not mistake these numbers for a mere miracle.

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First, take a look at the backtest results from the last 15 months (since January 2025).

Net Profit: $12,768 (Over 13x account growth)

Win Rate: 100% (212 trades, 0 losses)

Max Drawdown: 94.65% (Survived by a hair)

■ [NEW] 1-Year Extreme Verification using XM Live Data (Kamikaze Mode) Furthermore, we recently conducted an additional 1-year backtest starting with an initial balance of just $500, using highly realistic data from "XMTrading". Here are the results:

Net Profit: $939,824 (An astounding 1,800x account growth!)

Profit Factor: 6.69

Win Rate: 87.5% (427 wins out of 488 trades)

Max Drawdown: 53.92%

This XM verification data is a realistic record of how the EA endured a deep drawdown (floating loss) of over 50%, yet utilized its resilient recovery power and compound interest to explode its profits. Unlike our undefeated stable setup, this result embodies the sheer madness and thrill of the true "Kamikaze".

Seeing these insane numbers, you might suspect this is just "curve-fitted, fake data." The truth is the exact opposite.

■ This is NOT Curve-Fitting. We Just Tweaked the Settings. Many EAs force parameters to fit a specific period to fabricate "fake massive profits." Ultra Gold X is different.

The secret behind this "13x Undefeated" run and the "1,800x Explosive Power" is simply taking the core logic—which has survived for 16 years—and dialing the parameters to a slightly more aggressive level. Because the foundational algorithm is authentic, changing just a few settings can transform it from a "stable shield" into a "wild sword."

■ 🛠 3 Recommended Settings by Strategy Just input the following parameters to define your trading style.

[KAMIKAZE Mode] Short-Term Assault The legendary setting aimed at 10x+ growth in the shortest time possible.

Settings: AutoLot_RiskLot 10.0 / Nanpin_Step 10.0 / Multi 2.0 / MaxPos 20

Recommended Balance: $1,000 - $2,000

[Developer's Monologue] Why "Kamikaze" right now? "With the current GOLD market, couldn't the Kamikaze setting work for a while?" — Honestly, I feel the same way. This EA's logic is honed to turn current volatility into profit. Of course, there's risk, but right now might be the perfect moment to turn this "market distortion" into massive gains.

[Aggressive Mode] Mid-Term Balanced (Default) A balanced setting for efficiently piling up profits.

Settings: AutoLot_RiskLot 1.3 / Nanpin_Step 50.0 / Multi 1.5 / MaxPos 5

Recommended Balance: $1,000 - $2,000

[Survival Mode] Long-Term Stability The "shield" setting that survived 16 years of market crashes without a single loss.

Settings: AutoLot_RiskLot 0.1 - 0.5 / Nanpin_Step 50.0 / Multi 1.5 / MaxPos 5

Recommended Balance: $2,000+

■ Specifications & Ironclad Defense

Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) Only / M5

Required Margin: $1,000 - $2,000 recommended (*Cannot be run on tiny balances like $10)

Leverage: 1:500 - 1:1000 recommended

Features: Smart Break-Even, Equity Defense System

"Bet on a fleeting dream, or invest in 16 years of facts."

From a setting built to survive the next 10 years, to an extreme setup aiming for 1,800x in just 1 year. Ultra Gold X is the only EA that lets you choose.