Ultra Gold X

  • Эксперты
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.18
  • Обновлено: 27 апреля 2026
  • Активации: 5

[v1.18 Latest Update Info] Our ironclad defense system has evolved even further, now released as a completely unrestricted version!

  • Weekend Filter Added: Automatically stops new trades on dangerous "Friday nights" to eliminate weekend gap risks.

  • Spread Protection: Detects abnormal spread widening (e.g., during news events) and blocks unfavorable entries.

  • All Limits Removed: Complete removal of account restrictions and expiration dates. Use it freely on any account, forever.

  • XM Live Data Verification: In addition to standard MetaQuotes data, we've conducted backtests using the XM environment. Being closer to real broker conditions makes it much easier to match your live trading results.

Ultra Gold X: The True Identity of the "Kamikaze" That Turned $1,000 into $13,000

[WARNING] Do not mistake these numbers for a mere miracle.

Check out our new indicators and EAs! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173927 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174366

First, take a look at the backtest results from the last 15 months (since January 2025).

  • Net Profit: $12,768 (Over 13x account growth)

  • Win Rate: 100% (212 trades, 0 losses)

  • Max Drawdown: 94.65% (Survived by a hair)

■ [NEW] 1-Year Extreme Verification using XM Live Data (Kamikaze Mode) Furthermore, we recently conducted an additional 1-year backtest starting with an initial balance of just $500, using highly realistic data from "XMTrading". Here are the results:

  • Net Profit: $939,824 (An astounding 1,800x account growth!)

  • Profit Factor: 6.69

  • Win Rate: 87.5% (427 wins out of 488 trades)

  • Max Drawdown: 53.92%

This XM verification data is a realistic record of how the EA endured a deep drawdown (floating loss) of over 50%, yet utilized its resilient recovery power and compound interest to explode its profits. Unlike our undefeated stable setup, this result embodies the sheer madness and thrill of the true "Kamikaze".

Seeing these insane numbers, you might suspect this is just "curve-fitted, fake data." The truth is the exact opposite.

■ This is NOT Curve-Fitting. We Just Tweaked the Settings. Many EAs force parameters to fit a specific period to fabricate "fake massive profits." Ultra Gold X is different.

The secret behind this "13x Undefeated" run and the "1,800x Explosive Power" is simply taking the core logic—which has survived for 16 years—and dialing the parameters to a slightly more aggressive level. Because the foundational algorithm is authentic, changing just a few settings can transform it from a "stable shield" into a "wild sword."

■ 🛠 3 Recommended Settings by Strategy Just input the following parameters to define your trading style.

[KAMIKAZE Mode] Short-Term Assault The legendary setting aimed at 10x+ growth in the shortest time possible.

  • Settings: AutoLot_RiskLot 10.0 / Nanpin_Step 10.0 / Multi 2.0 / MaxPos 20

  • Recommended Balance: $1,000 - $2,000

[Developer's Monologue] Why "Kamikaze" right now? "With the current GOLD market, couldn't the Kamikaze setting work for a while?" — Honestly, I feel the same way. This EA's logic is honed to turn current volatility into profit. Of course, there's risk, but right now might be the perfect moment to turn this "market distortion" into massive gains.

[Aggressive Mode] Mid-Term Balanced (Default) A balanced setting for efficiently piling up profits.

  • Settings: AutoLot_RiskLot 1.3 / Nanpin_Step 50.0 / Multi 1.5 / MaxPos 5

  • Recommended Balance: $1,000 - $2,000

[Survival Mode] Long-Term Stability The "shield" setting that survived 16 years of market crashes without a single loss.

  • Settings: AutoLot_RiskLot 0.1 - 0.5 / Nanpin_Step 50.0 / Multi 1.5 / MaxPos 5

  • Recommended Balance: $2,000+

■ Specifications & Ironclad Defense

  • Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) Only / M5

  • Required Margin: $1,000 - $2,000 recommended (*Cannot be run on tiny balances like $10)

  • Leverage: 1:500 - 1:1000 recommended

  • Features: Smart Break-Even, Equity Defense System

"Bet on a fleeting dream, or invest in 16 years of facts."

From a setting built to survive the next 10 years, to an extreme setup aiming for 1,800x in just 1 year. Ultra Gold X is the only EA that lets you choose.


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Gennady Sergienko
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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