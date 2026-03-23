Trade Alert Pro for Prop Firm Traders

The insurance policy for your $500 challenge.

Your EA on your Prop Firm work great.
Until it doesn't.

Every move, instant to your phone

You have 5 EAs running on a VPS. You trust your EA's, but you don't trust the glitches. The moment a system goes rogue or breaches your daily drawdown, your phone pings.
You stop the bleeding before you fail the challenge.

 

Stop being blind. Buy now.

10 activations


Prop firms are strict. One bad day costs you everything.
Trade Alert Pro clones your eyes to your phone. When a trade opens, closes, or bleeds equity, you know instantly.
It is the ultimate "set and forget" safety net.

Why you need this

  • Stop the Bleed: Get Drawdown warnings before you breach your daily limit.
  • Instant updates: Know your exact P/L the second a trade closes.
  • Risk Management: Get alerted when you enter a "3-Loss Streak" 
  • Total Control: Auto-detects 25+ Prop Firms (FTMO, The5ers, etc.) instantly.


Prop firm detection

FTMO • The5ers • FundedNext • FundingPips • E8 Markets • Alpha Capital • Blue Guardian
Fidelcrest • MyFundedFX • The Funded Trader • Funded Trading+ • Goat Funded • Lux Trading • Topstep • Apex Trader • My Forex Funds • OneFunded • DNA Funded • For Traders • FunderPro • TopTier Trader • BuoyTrade • Instant Funding

Setup in 60 Seconds

1. Install & Drag
Download from Market. Drag to any chart. Tick "Allow Algo Trading".

2. Link Your Phone
PC: Tools > Options > Notifications > Paste MetaQuotes ID.
Phone: MT5 App > Messages > Copy ID.

 

Pro Tips

• Silence the Spam: Turn off "IP Login Alerts" in your MQL5 profile 
• Broker Noise: Turn off broker news in your portal.
• Focus: Turn OFF PC sounds. Turn ON Phone sounds.

Not seeing alerts?
Ensure your phone MT5 app is logged into the same MQL5 account as your PC.

 

Disclaimer: Trade Alert Pro is a notification utility only. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It does not provide advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own risk. Notifications depend on MetaQuotes' infrastructure.

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# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Утилиты
TICK CHART SERVICE - Профессиональный сервис тиковых графиков для MT5 tg @eeevleee КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ Tick Chart Service - это инновационный сервис для MetaTrader 5, который создает полноценные тиковые графики из любого инструмента в режиме реального времени. Система преобразует поток тиков в кастомный символ, позволяя торговать и ана
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
News Trader Pro - уникальный робот, позволяющий торговать на новостях по вашей стратегии. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных Forex-сайтов. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и настроить стратегию на торговлю по ней, а затем советник News Trader Pro будет торговать автоматически по выбранной стратегии на этой новости. Выход новости позволяет выиграть пипсы, так как в это время, как правило, происходит большое значение цены. Благодаря этому инструменту торговля на новостях стала проще,
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Утилиты
1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Утилиты
Я автоматизировал их бизнес-стратегии для использования бинарных MT5 в Интернете и Mt5BridgeBinary наши заказы на ваш счет в Binary, и вы готовы начать работать так просто! Опытные консультанты просты в настройке, оптимизации и тестировании на прочность; Кроме того, в тесте мы можем прогнозировать долгосрочную рентабельность, поэтому мы создали механизмы для Mt5BridgeBinary своих лучших стратегий к Binary. Характеристики: -Вы можете использовать как можно больше стратегий. (Expert Advisor). -
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Утилиты
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
Утилиты
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Oracle
Denis Sotnikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Эксперт - торговый помощник, созданный по одноимённой торговой стратегии Оракул в сотрудничестве с ее автором Нео. Определяет на графиках в автоматическом режиме разворотные импульсные модели и строит по ним Вилки Нео - авторский инструмент, позволяющий определять циклы движения цены и указывающий на ожидаемую цель TakeProfit . Поиск ведется на всех заданных периодах графиков одновременно с фильтрацией совпадений. Осуществляется фильтрация неверных Вилок с указанием кода ошибки. Утилита имеет
SystemLiveMxPips
Harold Alonso Hernandez
Утилиты
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
Утилиты
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Утилиты
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Утилиты
Сохранение данных с биржевого стакана. Утилита для воспроизведения данных: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/71640 Библиотека для использования в тестере стратегий: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81409 Возможно, потом появится библиотека для использования сохранённых данных в тестере стратегий, зависит от интереса к этой разработке. Сейчас есть наработки такого рода с использованием разделяемой памяти, когда только одна копия данных находится в оперативной памяти. Это позволяет не
Mt5 bot for Binance
Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
Утилиты
Бот Mt5 для Binance Future (Эксперт) Система работает на рынке Binance Future. Вы можете легко интегрировать его в свой собственный код для автоматизации операций. Доступна панель ручного управления. Совместимость с хедж-модом. Все операции можно производить вручную с экрана. Это наиболее эффективный способ контролировать множество криптовалют одновременно. Экран является шаблоном с экраном binance. Вы можете скачать файл шаблона по ссылке. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Утилиты
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Утилиты
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
Утилиты
Не забудьте присоединиться к нашему сообществу Discord на сайте www.Robertsfx.com , вы также можете купить советник на сайте robertsfx.com. ВЫИГРЫВАЙТЕ НЕЗАВИСИМО ОТ КАКОГО НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ ДВИЖЕТСЯ ЦЕНА Этот робот выигрывает независимо от того, в каком направлении движется цена, следуя изменяющемуся направлению в зависимости от того, в каком направлении движется цена. Это самый бесплатный способ торговли на сегодняшний день. Таким образом, вы выигрываете независимо от того, в каком направлении она
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Утилиты
Представляю полезного робота, которым пользуюсь сам уже несколько лет. Может использоваться как в полуавтоматическом, так и в полностью автоматическом режиме. >>> Chat <<< Программа содержит гибкие настройки торговли на новостях экономического календаря. В тестере стратегий проверить нельзя. Только реальная работа. В настройках терминала необходимо добавить новостной сайт в список разрешенных URL. Кликните Сервис > Настройки > Советники. Поставьте галочку в "Разрешить WebRequest для следующих U
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