XAU Fort Knox is a professional Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, combining precision Trend Following with intelligent Level Trading logic. By utilizing an optimized MA10 and MA50 crossover system, the robot captures high-probability momentum while safeguarding your capital through Dynamic Auto-Lot management and an automated Trailing Stop to maintain a superior profit-to-loss ratio. Designed for traders who prioritize "fortress-level" security, it executes trades based on bar closures to eliminate market noise and prevent excessive drawdowns.

