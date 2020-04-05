Harmonic Trader V4 Premium

Harmonic Trader V4 Premium

Professional Harmonic Pattern Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Harmonic Trader V4 Premium is a fully automated trading system designed to identify and trade high-quality harmonic reversal structures.

The robot continuously scans the market and evaluates pattern quality before opening any position.

Unlike many pattern-based systems, Harmonic Trader does not trade every detected structure. Additional confirmation and filtering layers are applied before any order is placed.

This approach helps reduce low-quality entries and improves overall trade selection.

Supported Harmonic Structures

The robot automatically detects and evaluates:

• Gartley
• Bat
• Butterfly
• Crab
• Shark
• Cypher
• Generic M/W Structures

Advanced Entry Confirmation

Every detected pattern passes through multiple validation stages before trading.

The confirmation engine includes:

• PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone) validation
• Pattern quality scoring
• Anti-Flash protection
• Market maturity confirmation
• Waterfall Filter for extended BC structures

Only patterns that satisfy all required conditions become trade candidates.

Waterfall Filter Technology

One of the most common problems in harmonic trading is entering too early while the market is still extending.

The Waterfall Filter was developed to address this issue.

When an extended BC leg is detected, the robot requires additional confirmation before allowing entry.

This helps avoid many premature reversals and improves trade timing during fast-moving market conditions.

Dynamic Pending Order Management

Harmonic Trader does not immediately enter the market when a harmonic pattern is detected.

Instead, the system places a pending stop order near the 23.6 Fibonacci confirmation level and continues monitoring market behavior.

If the pattern continues to develop and a better D-point is formed, the robot may:

• Cancel the existing pending order
• Recalculate the pattern structure
• Place a new pending order at an updated confirmation level

As a result, users may occasionally see pending orders appear and disappear before any trade is triggered.

This behavior is intentional.

The goal is to avoid premature entries and allow the pattern to fully mature before committing capital to the market.

A pending order being cancelled does not indicate an error.

It simply means that market conditions have changed and the robot has identified a more favorable harmonic structure.

Trade Management

Harmonic Trader includes a fully automated position management system.

TP1

When the first target is reached:

• Partial profit is secured

Break-Even Protection

After TP1:

• Risk is reduced automatically
• Stop loss is moved to a safer level

TP2 Runner

The remaining position is managed automatically to capture larger market moves whenever possible.

Risk Management

The robot includes:

• Dynamic lot calculation
• ATR-based stop loss management
• ATR-based target calculation
• Spread protection
• Position safety controls

Recommended Setup

After installing the robot, users should mainly focus on three important settings.

1. Risk Percentage

Define how much of the account balance the robot may risk per trade.

Suggested starting values:

• Conservative: 0.25% – 0.50%
• Balanced: 0.50% – 1.00%
• Aggressive: 1.00% – 2.00%

Higher risk does not guarantee higher profits. It also increases drawdown and account volatility.

2. Maximum Lot

The Max Lot setting limits the largest position size the robot can open.

• Max Lot = 0 → automatic lot calculation
• Max Lot > 0 → lot size will never exceed the specified value

Example:

If Max Lot = 0.10, the robot will never open a position larger than 0.10 lot.

3. TP1 Money Per 0.01 Lot

This setting defines the first profit target amount for each 0.01 lot.

Example:

• TP1 per 0.01 lot = 1.00 USD

If the robot opens:

• 0.01 lot → TP1 ≈ 1 USD
• 0.05 lot → TP1 ≈ 5 USD
• 0.10 lot → TP1 ≈ 10 USD

After TP1 is reached, the robot can secure profits, reduce risk and continue managing the remaining position as a TP2 runner.

Suggested starting values:

• Forex pairs: 0.50 – 1.00 USD per 0.01 lot
• Gold / Silver: 1.00 – 2.00 USD per 0.01 lot
• Indices: 1.00 – 2.00 USD per 0.01 lot
• Oil: 1.00 – 2.00 USD per 0.01 lot

Recommended Markets

• XAUUSD (Gold)
• XAGUSD (Silver)
• Brent Oil
• US100
• GER40
• FRA40
• UK100
• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
• USDJPY
• USDCHF

Recommended Timeframe

M5

Important Note

A detected harmonic pattern does not automatically result in a trade.

The robot may decide to wait or ignore a structure if:

• Pattern quality is insufficient
• Waterfall conditions are not satisfied
• Market maturity is not confirmed
• Risk management rules block entry

This behavior is intentional and is part of the strategy’s design philosophy.

Patience is an important component of successful harmonic trading.


Risk & Legal Disclaimer

CandleForms System Architecture
Built on a structured, risk-first design philosophy with optimized default parameters.
Exposure should always be adjusted according to individual capital and risk tolerance.

This product is a trading automation tool and does not constitute financial advice, portfolio management, or investment consultancy services.

Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. Past performance does not ensure future results.

All trading decisions are made solely by the user. By using this product, you acknowledge full responsibility for your trading outcomes.

The developer cannot be held liable for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this software.

If the system meets your expectations, your 5-star review is highly appreciated and supports ongoing development.


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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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